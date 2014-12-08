Dec 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alumayer India Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 275 Assigned
Bagga Link Service Ltd FB Fac (Channel A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Financing)
Bharat Bijlee Ltd CP A1 400 Revised from
A1+
GMW Engineers Pvt Ltd BP/BD Limits A4 5 Reaffirmed
GMW Engineers Pvt Ltd BG A4 100 Reaffirmed
GMW Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 5 Reaffirmed
Govind Cable Industries Non FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Indian Overseas Bank CD Programme A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed
Jindal Drilling & Industries Non-fund based, ST Fac A1 1500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mandeep Industries ST Fund Based - A4 150 Enhanced
Warehouse receipt from Rs.
financing 10.00 crore
Mecon Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A1 450 Reaffirmed
Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 160 Assigned
Pandoul Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4 1.3 Reaffirmed
Pandoul Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 7.4 Reaffirmed
Rich Prints Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 6.5 Reaffirmed
Sundaram Industries Ltd ST: FB Fac* A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
* includes Rs. 5.0 crore sub-limits
Sundaram Industries Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A1+ 260 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alumayer India Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BB- 100 Assigned
Azure Power India Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 480 Assigned
Azure Power India Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 480 Assigned
Azure Power India Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 480 Assigned
Bagga Link Service Ltd FB Fac (CC) BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Bharat Bijlee Ltd FBL* A/ A1 750 Revised from
A+
*Completely interchangeable with FBP/PC/CP, hence to be rated on both the scales
Bharat Bijlee Ltd Non-FBL# A/ A1 4000 Revised from
A+
#BGs are to be rated on both the scales and also completely interchangeable with LC which is to
be rated on short term
Bharatiyam Foods Proposed LT Fac BB- 120 Assigned
Bohra Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LC)* BB- 1000 Reaffirmed
/A4
*Includes sub-limit of fund based and non-fund based limits
Bohra Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits D /A4 500 Reaffirmed
Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd CC BB- 12 Reaffirmed
Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 7.2 Reduced from
Rs. 1.44
Crore
Govind Cable Industries FBL B 50 Reaffirmed
IFMR Capital Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 574.3^ Reaffirmed
(SO)!
! indicates that the rating is conditional; Discounted value of pool cashflows
Ifmr Capital Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 B 35.5^ Reaffirmed
(SO)!
! indicates that the rating is conditional; Discounted value of pool cashflows
Indian Overseas Bank Upper Tier-II Bonds A+ 26323 Revised to
Programmes from
AA-
Indian Overseas Bank Perpetual Bonds A+ 7800 Revised to
Programmes from
AA-
Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds AA- 26400 Revised to
Programmes from AA
Jindal Drilling & Industries Fund based, LT Fac A- 200 Revised from
Ltd A
Magic Vibration India Pvt Ltd FBL D 120 Downgraded
from B
Mandeep Industries CC Limits B 200 Reaffirmed
Mandeep Industries TL B 15 Assigned
Mecon Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A- 2800 Reaffirmed
Mecon Ltd GoI guaranteed bond AAA 1420 Withdrawn
(SO)
Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 340 Assigned
Pandoul Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL B 122.8 Reaffirmed
Prahlad Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan BB 7.5 Reaffirmed
Prahlad Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC BB 107.5 Enhanced
from Rs.
8.75 Crore
Radius Water Ltd FBL (TL) BB+ 257 Assigned
Radius Water Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL BB+ 3 Assigned
(Untied Limit) /A4+
Rich Offset (I) Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 57.5 Reaffirmed
Rich Offset (I) Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 51.6 Earlier Rs.
7.32 Crore
Rich Offset (I) Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BB+ 21.6 Assigned
Rich Prints Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed
Rich Prints Pvt Ltd TL BB- 229.4 Reaffirmed
Sahasra Electronics Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT/ST Scale) BB+ 75 Assigned
/A4+
Sahasra Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (LT/ST BB+ 5 Assigned
Scale) /A4+
Shakti Refoils & Agro Food TL BB- 10.2 Reduced from
Products Pvt Ltd Rs. 2.53
crore
Shakti Refoils & Agro Food CC BB- 101.5 Reaffirmed
Products Pvt Ltd
Shakti Refoils & Agro Food Proposed Limits BB- 15.1 Assigned
Products Pvt Ltd
Sundaram Industries Ltd LT: FB Fac AA 277.5 Reaffirmed
Tube Investments Of India Ltd NCD AA 1000 Withdrawn
Vistaar Financial Services Pvt LT Bk Fac -- 141.2 Withdrawn
Ltd
Vistaar Financial Services Pvt LT Bk Fac BBB 1365.3 Revised from
Ltd Rs. 154.53
crore
