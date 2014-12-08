Dec 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alumayer India Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 275 Assigned Bagga Link Service Ltd FB Fac (Channel A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Financing) Bharat Bijlee Ltd CP A1 400 Revised from A1+ GMW Engineers Pvt Ltd BP/BD Limits A4 5 Reaffirmed GMW Engineers Pvt Ltd BG A4 100 Reaffirmed GMW Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 5 Reaffirmed Govind Cable Industries Non FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Indian Overseas Bank CD Programme A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Jindal Drilling & Industries Non-fund based, ST Fac A1 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd Mandeep Industries ST Fund Based - A4 150 Enhanced Warehouse receipt from Rs. financing 10.00 crore Mecon Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A1 450 Reaffirmed Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 160 Assigned Pandoul Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4 1.3 Reaffirmed Pandoul Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 7.4 Reaffirmed Rich Prints Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Sundaram Industries Ltd ST: FB Fac* A1+ 250 Reaffirmed * includes Rs. 5.0 crore sub-limits Sundaram Industries Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A1+ 260 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alumayer India Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BB- 100 Assigned Azure Power India Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 480 Assigned Azure Power India Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 480 Assigned Azure Power India Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 480 Assigned Bagga Link Service Ltd FB Fac (CC) BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Bharat Bijlee Ltd FBL* A/ A1 750 Revised from A+ *Completely interchangeable with FBP/PC/CP, hence to be rated on both the scales Bharat Bijlee Ltd Non-FBL# A/ A1 4000 Revised from A+ #BGs are to be rated on both the scales and also completely interchangeable with LC which is to be rated on short term Bharatiyam Foods Proposed LT Fac BB- 120 Assigned Bohra Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LC)* BB- 1000 Reaffirmed /A4 *Includes sub-limit of fund based and non-fund based limits Bohra Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits D /A4 500 Reaffirmed Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd CC BB- 12 Reaffirmed Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 7.2 Reduced from Rs. 1.44 Crore Govind Cable Industries FBL B 50 Reaffirmed IFMR Capital Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 574.3^ Reaffirmed (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; Discounted value of pool cashflows Ifmr Capital Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 B 35.5^ Reaffirmed (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; Discounted value of pool cashflows Indian Overseas Bank Upper Tier-II Bonds A+ 26323 Revised to Programmes from AA- Indian Overseas Bank Perpetual Bonds A+ 7800 Revised to Programmes from AA- Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds AA- 26400 Revised to Programmes from AA Jindal Drilling & Industries Fund based, LT Fac A- 200 Revised from Ltd A Magic Vibration India Pvt Ltd FBL D 120 Downgraded from B Mandeep Industries CC Limits B 200 Reaffirmed Mandeep Industries TL B 15 Assigned Mecon Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A- 2800 Reaffirmed Mecon Ltd GoI guaranteed bond AAA 1420 Withdrawn (SO) Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 340 Assigned Pandoul Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL B 122.8 Reaffirmed Prahlad Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Prahlad Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC BB 107.5 Enhanced from Rs. 8.75 Crore Radius Water Ltd FBL (TL) BB+ 257 Assigned Radius Water Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL BB+ 3 Assigned (Untied Limit) /A4+ Rich Offset (I) Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Rich Offset (I) Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 51.6 Earlier Rs. 7.32 Crore Rich Offset (I) Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BB+ 21.6 Assigned Rich Prints Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Rich Prints Pvt Ltd TL BB- 229.4 Reaffirmed Sahasra Electronics Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT/ST Scale) BB+ 75 Assigned /A4+ Sahasra Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (LT/ST BB+ 5 Assigned Scale) /A4+ Shakti Refoils & Agro Food TL BB- 10.2 Reduced from Products Pvt Ltd Rs. 2.53 crore Shakti Refoils & Agro Food CC BB- 101.5 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Shakti Refoils & Agro Food Proposed Limits BB- 15.1 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Sundaram Industries Ltd LT: FB Fac AA 277.5 Reaffirmed Tube Investments Of India Ltd NCD AA 1000 Withdrawn Vistaar Financial Services Pvt LT Bk Fac -- 141.2 Withdrawn Ltd Vistaar Financial Services Pvt LT Bk Fac BBB 1365.3 Revised from Ltd Rs. 154.53 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.