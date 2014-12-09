Indian shares reverse gains as global concerns weigh
April 18 Indian shares erased gains to end lower on Tuesday, tracking weak global markets, as investors pruned exposure to risk assets amid lingering geopolitical tensions over North Korea.
Dec 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Deepak Nitrite Ltd CP A1+ 600 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 40.00 crore) Deepak Nitrite Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 1290 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Jumbo Packaging Pvt ST -Non Fund Based-LC A4 100.5 Suspended Ltd Fairdeal Jumbo Packaging Pvt ST -Non Fund Based-BG A4 2 Suspended Ltd Fairdeal Jumbo Packaging Pvt ST -Non Fund A4 20 Suspended Ltd Based-Bills Discounted under LC N. S. Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 175 Reaffirmed Tiger Steel Engineering ST, non fund based Bk A4 570.8 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Deepak Nitrite Ltd TL A+ 140 Assigned Deepak Nitrite Ltd FBL A+ 2347 Reaffirmed Deepak Nitrite Ltd Fund & Non-Fund A+ / 1240 Reaffirmed Based A1+ Limits,(Interchangeable ) Deepak Nitrite Ltd Proposed Limits A+ / 1123 Reaffirmed A1+ Fairdeal Jumbo Packaging Pvt LT- CC Limit BB- 47.5 Suspended Ltd Fairdeal Jumbo Packaging Pvt LT- TL BB- 31.1 Suspended Ltd Il&Fs Rail Ltd Non-Fund Based Fac A(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed N. S. Associates Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 40 Upgraded from B+ Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon Ltd TL BBB 7616 Reaffirmed Tiger Steel Engineering TL and LT FB Fac B+ 385.6 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 17) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -------------------------------------