US STOCKS-Amazon, Alphabet drive Nasdaq to record high
* Dow down 0.08 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.22 pct (Updates to open)
Dec 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Stakeholders Value SVG1 Reaffirmed and Governance practices Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Corporate Governance CGR2+ Reaffirmed practices Shree R.N. Metals (India) Pvt NFBL A4 22.5 Suspension Ltd revoked LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhi S.K. Hospital Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 106.7 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 11.25 Crore Abhi S.K. Hospital Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated B 5.8 Reaffirmed Poppys Hotel Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 150* Reaffirmed *Amount as on March 31, 2014 Saija Finance Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB+ 500 Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Shree R.N. Metals (India) Pvt FBL B+ 25 Suspension Ltd revoked Shree R.N. Metals (India) Pvt Unallocated B+ 17.5 Suspension Ltd revoked Sri Vigneswara Raw & Boiled FBL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Revised from Rs. 8 Crore Sri Vigneswara Raw & Boiled Unallocated Limits B+ 20 Reaffirmed Rice Mill -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow down 0.08 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.22 pct (Updates to open)
April 28 The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed at the open on Friday after data showed the economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter, while strong tech earnings propelled the Nasdaq to a record high.