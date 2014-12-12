Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allmineral Asia Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 100 Revised from
A3
APR Constructions Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 1720 Assigned
APR Constructions Ltd Unallocated limits A3+ 330 Assigned
(enhanced from 17.50 Cr)
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A3+ # 42.6
IL&FS Transportation Networks FB limits - ST A1 2700 Reaffirmed
Ltd
IL&FS Transportation Networks CP A1 6000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kashvi Power And Steel Pvt Ltd FBL A4+ 320 Assigned
Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3 191.1 Reaffirmed
Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Klenepaks Ltd ST, non fund based A4 20 Suspended
letter
Rajasthan International NFBL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Religare Comtrade Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 3000 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 200 crore)
Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd Microfinance grading M2+ Assigned
Tara Exports ST - FB Fac A4 230 Reaffirmed
Tara Exports ST - Proposed Fac A4 9.4 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allmineral Asia Pvt Ltd TL BB 23.2 Revised from
BBB-
(Reduced from 2.96 Cr)
APR Constructions Ltd FBL BBB 450 Assigned
(enhanced from 7.50 Cr)
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - TL BBB # 667.4
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB # 370
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - Proposed Fac BBB # 50
IL&FS Transportation Networks FB limits - LT A 5400 Reaffirmed
Ltd
IL&FS Transportation Networks NCDs A 10000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
IL&FS Transportation Networks Cumulative A- 5000 Reaffirmed
Ltd non-convertible
compulsorily redeemable preference share
JCR Drillsol Pvt Ltd Non fund based letter D 80 Suspended
JCR Drillsol Pvt Ltd LT, fund based D 50 Suspended
working capital Fac
JP Sortex Pvt Ltd CC * B/ 370 Reaffirmed
A4
(reduced from Rs. 40.00 crore) *-including sub limit of Packing Credit
JP Sortex Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B/ 30 Reaffirmed
A4
Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 91.5 Reaffirmed
Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 171.3 Reaffirmed
Klenepaks Ltd LT, fund based BB 100 Suspended
working capital Fac
Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd Rupee TL BBB+ 18430 Revised from
BBB-
Osia Gems Pvt Ltd LT & ST Scale - FBL BBB- 521 Assigned /
/ A3 Upgraded
from
A4+
Osia Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BBB- 29 Assigned /
/ A3 Upgraded
from
A4+
Puravankara Projects Ltd FBL BBB 16500 Reaffirmed
Rajasthan International FBL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Rajasthan International Unallocated BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Sanskar Educations Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac-TL B 200 Assigned
Sanskar Educations Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk B 40 Assigned
Fac-Overdraft
Sehore Kosmi Tollways Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 741.8 Suspended
Tara Exports LT - TL B+ 10.6 Reaffirmed
Veerabhadra Exports Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 25 Assigned
Veerabhadra Exports Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 189.7 Assigned
Veerabhadra Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit B+ 285.3 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)