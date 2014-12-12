Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allmineral Asia Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 100 Revised from A3 APR Constructions Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 1720 Assigned APR Constructions Ltd Unallocated limits A3+ 330 Assigned (enhanced from 17.50 Cr) Harrisons Malayalam Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A3+ # 42.6 IL&FS Transportation Networks FB limits - ST A1 2700 Reaffirmed Ltd IL&FS Transportation Networks CP A1 6000 Reaffirmed Ltd Kashvi Power And Steel Pvt Ltd FBL A4+ 320 Assigned Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3 191.1 Reaffirmed Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3 30 Reaffirmed Klenepaks Ltd ST, non fund based A4 20 Suspended letter Rajasthan International NFBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Religare Comtrade Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 3000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 200 crore) Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd Microfinance grading M2+ Assigned Tara Exports ST - FB Fac A4 230 Reaffirmed Tara Exports ST - Proposed Fac A4 9.4 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allmineral Asia Pvt Ltd TL BB 23.2 Revised from BBB- (Reduced from 2.96 Cr) APR Constructions Ltd FBL BBB 450 Assigned (enhanced from 7.50 Cr) Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - TL BBB # 667.4 Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB # 370 Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - Proposed Fac BBB # 50 IL&FS Transportation Networks FB limits - LT A 5400 Reaffirmed Ltd IL&FS Transportation Networks NCDs A 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd IL&FS Transportation Networks Cumulative A- 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd non-convertible compulsorily redeemable preference share JCR Drillsol Pvt Ltd Non fund based letter D 80 Suspended JCR Drillsol Pvt Ltd LT, fund based D 50 Suspended working capital Fac JP Sortex Pvt Ltd CC * B/ 370 Reaffirmed A4 (reduced from Rs. 40.00 crore) *-including sub limit of Packing Credit JP Sortex Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B/ 30 Reaffirmed A4 Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 91.5 Reaffirmed Khanna Industrial Pipes Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 171.3 Reaffirmed Klenepaks Ltd LT, fund based BB 100 Suspended working capital Fac Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd Rupee TL BBB+ 18430 Revised from BBB- Osia Gems Pvt Ltd LT & ST Scale - FBL BBB- 521 Assigned / / A3 Upgraded from A4+ Osia Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BBB- 29 Assigned / / A3 Upgraded from A4+ Puravankara Projects Ltd FBL BBB 16500 Reaffirmed Rajasthan International FBL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Rajasthan International Unallocated BB- 10 Reaffirmed Sanskar Educations Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac-TL B 200 Assigned Sanskar Educations Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk B 40 Assigned Fac-Overdraft Sehore Kosmi Tollways Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 741.8 Suspended Tara Exports LT - TL B+ 10.6 Reaffirmed Veerabhadra Exports Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 25 Assigned Veerabhadra Exports Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 189.7 Assigned Veerabhadra Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit B+ 285.3 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)