Dec 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Al-Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST Fac 240 Revised from
A2+(SO) A3+(SO)
Bhavin Agri-Infra Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Assigned
Burnpur Cement Ltd ST A4 1562 Suspended
Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd BG* A4 30 Reaffirmed
*includes sublimit, LC of Rs. 1.00 crore
Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC A4 5 Reaffirmed
Hallelu Clm Footwear Llp ST NFBL A4 26.6 Assigned
Jambuwala Commodities Pvt. ST Bk Lines - A4 400 Reaffirmed
Ltd. Unallocated
Kumar Motor Corporation Pvt Non-FBL - ST A4 15 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(revised from Rs. 8.50 crore)
Minox Metal Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL (ILC/FLC/ A4 350 Reaffirmed
Buyer's Credit)
Omexo Tiles BG A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Orient Steel & Industries Ltd Non-fund based A4 155 Reaffirmed
facility
Sri Venkatesh Iron & Alloys LT and ST Bk Fac A4+ 183.5 Assigned
(India) Ltd
Surya Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bk Fac A3 17240 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Al-Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac 1750 Revised from
A-(SO) BBB(SO)
Al-Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd Fund Based, TL 124.2 Revised from
A-(SO) BBB(SO)
Al-Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Limits 510 Assigned
A-(SO)!
! - Condition
Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd TL B 89 Assigned
Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 26 Assigned
Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd LT non FB Fac B 2.2 Assigned
Bhavin Agri-Infra Pvt Ltd TL B+ 26.3 Assigned
Bhavin Agri-Infra Pvt Ltd CC B+ 10 Assigned
Bhavin Agri-Infra Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 38.7 Assigned
Boom Buying Pvt Ltd CC D 50 Revised from
B+
(enhanced from 3.0 CR)
Boom Buying Pvt Ltd LC/BG D 40 Revised from
A4
(enhanced from 3.0 CR)
Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd TL B+ 17.9 Reaffirmed
Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 263.4 Assigned
Aeolus Ifmr Capital 2014 A-(SO)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A3 BB+ 18.9 Assigned
Aeolus Ifmr Capital 2014 (SO)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 11.8 Assigned
Aeolus Ifmr Capital 2014 (SO)
Hallelu Clm Footwear Llp LT FB Fac BB 27.5 Assigned
Hallelu Clm Footwear Llp TL BB 28.6 Assigned
Kumar Motor Corporation Pvt TL B 64 Downgraded
Ltd from B+
Kumar Motor Corporation Pvt FBL - long term B 86 Downgraded
Ltd from B+
(enhanced from Rs. 1.60 crore)
Minox Metal Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Omexo Tiles CC Limit BB- 20 Upgraded
from B+
Omexo Tiles TL BB- 40.5 Upgraded
from B+
Orient Steel & Industries Ltd Fund based facility BB 155 Reaffirmed
Saikrupa Cotgin Ltd LT, FB Fac - Cash B+ 150 Assigned
Saikrupa Cotgin Ltd LT, FB Fac - TL B+ 42.1 Assigned
Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Lines AAA 90000 Reaffirmed
Shanti Educational Trust TL B- 71 Upgraded
from D
Shapoorji Pallonji Energy Non-FBL AA- 2400 Reaffirmed
(Gujarat) Pvt Ltd
Shree Gurudatta Shikshan LT, FBL - TL BB 50 Assigned
Sanstha
Shree Gurudatta Shikshan LT, FBL - CC BB 10 Assigned
Sanstha
Shubham Housing Development Originator's - 6.5 Assigned
Finance Company Pvt Ltd Residual Share
Shubham Housing Development PTC Series A2 2.2 Assigned
Finance Company Pvt Ltd BB(SO)
Shubham Housing Development PTC Series A1 99.4 Assigned
Finance Company Pvt Ltd BBB(SO)
Sve Castings Pvt Ltd CC BB 65 Reaffirmed
Sve Castings Pvt Ltd TL BB 101 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
