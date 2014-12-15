Dec 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST Fac 240 Revised from A2+(SO) A3+(SO) Bhavin Agri-Infra Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Assigned Burnpur Cement Ltd ST A4 1562 Suspended Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd BG* A4 30 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit, LC of Rs. 1.00 crore Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC A4 5 Reaffirmed Hallelu Clm Footwear Llp ST NFBL A4 26.6 Assigned Jambuwala Commodities Pvt. ST Bk Lines - A4 400 Reaffirmed Ltd. Unallocated Kumar Motor Corporation Pvt Non-FBL - ST A4 15 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from Rs. 8.50 crore) Minox Metal Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL (ILC/FLC/ A4 350 Reaffirmed Buyer's Credit) Omexo Tiles BG A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Orient Steel & Industries Ltd Non-fund based A4 155 Reaffirmed facility Sri Venkatesh Iron & Alloys LT and ST Bk Fac A4+ 183.5 Assigned (India) Ltd Surya Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bk Fac A3 17240 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac 1750 Revised from A-(SO) BBB(SO) Al-Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd Fund Based, TL 124.2 Revised from A-(SO) BBB(SO) Al-Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Limits 510 Assigned A-(SO)! ! - Condition Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd TL B 89 Assigned Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 26 Assigned Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd LT non FB Fac B 2.2 Assigned Bhavin Agri-Infra Pvt Ltd TL B+ 26.3 Assigned Bhavin Agri-Infra Pvt Ltd CC B+ 10 Assigned Bhavin Agri-Infra Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 38.7 Assigned Boom Buying Pvt Ltd CC D 50 Revised from B+ (enhanced from 3.0 CR) Boom Buying Pvt Ltd LC/BG D 40 Revised from A4 (enhanced from 3.0 CR) Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd TL B+ 17.9 Reaffirmed Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 263.4 Assigned Aeolus Ifmr Capital 2014 A-(SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A3 BB+ 18.9 Assigned Aeolus Ifmr Capital 2014 (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 11.8 Assigned Aeolus Ifmr Capital 2014 (SO) Hallelu Clm Footwear Llp LT FB Fac BB 27.5 Assigned Hallelu Clm Footwear Llp TL BB 28.6 Assigned Kumar Motor Corporation Pvt TL B 64 Downgraded Ltd from B+ Kumar Motor Corporation Pvt FBL - long term B 86 Downgraded Ltd from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 1.60 crore) Minox Metal Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 150 Reaffirmed Omexo Tiles CC Limit BB- 20 Upgraded from B+ Omexo Tiles TL BB- 40.5 Upgraded from B+ Orient Steel & Industries Ltd Fund based facility BB 155 Reaffirmed Saikrupa Cotgin Ltd LT, FB Fac - Cash B+ 150 Assigned Saikrupa Cotgin Ltd LT, FB Fac - TL B+ 42.1 Assigned Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Lines AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Shanti Educational Trust TL B- 71 Upgraded from D Shapoorji Pallonji Energy Non-FBL AA- 2400 Reaffirmed (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Shree Gurudatta Shikshan LT, FBL - TL BB 50 Assigned Sanstha Shree Gurudatta Shikshan LT, FBL - CC BB 10 Assigned Sanstha Shubham Housing Development Originator's - 6.5 Assigned Finance Company Pvt Ltd Residual Share Shubham Housing Development PTC Series A2 2.2 Assigned Finance Company Pvt Ltd BB(SO) Shubham Housing Development PTC Series A1 99.4 Assigned Finance Company Pvt Ltd BBB(SO) Sve Castings Pvt Ltd CC BB 65 Reaffirmed Sve Castings Pvt Ltd TL BB 101 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.