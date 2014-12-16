Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. M. Bhanderi BG A4+ 82.5 Upgraded
from A4
(enhanced from Rs. 5.25 crore)
A.J. Mehta & Co. Llp ST, FBL - EPC* A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs. 7.08 crore)
A.J. Mehta & Co. Llp ST, FBL - PSC* A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 9.92 crore)
A.J. Mehta & Co. Llp ST, Unallocated limits A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Altech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 34 Assigned
Bharat Silks FBL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Bharat Silks Non-FBL A4 31 Reaffirmed
Bharat Tissus Pvt. Ltd FBL A4 113 Reaffirmed
Bharat Tissus Pvt. Ltd NFBL A4 16.8 Reaffirmed
Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 60 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs. 4.00 crore)
D.M. Enterprise ST Fund Based - A4 250 Suspended
Packing Credit
Devhari Enterprise ST Fund Based - A4 250 Suspended
Packing Credit
Facor Alloys Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 340 Reaffirmed
Iifl Holdings Ltd CP Programme A1+ 2000 Assigned
K.D. Cements BG A4 30 WIthdrawn
Maa Shakambari Steel Ltd ST A4+ 92 Suspended
Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd ST FBL (PC) A4 36.5 Reaffirmed
Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd ST FBL (FCL) A4 20 Reaffirmed
*FCL of Rs. 2.00 crore is a sub-limit within Packing Credit of Rs. 3.65 crore
Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd ST NFBL (LG) A4 1 Reaffirmed
Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd ST NFBL (LC) A4 5 Reaffirmed
Miura Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non- FBL- LOC* A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
* Letter of credit facility is fully inter- changeable with the Bank guarantee limit
Natraj Industries PC/FDBP/FUDBP* A4 90 Assigned
*sublimit to cash credit
Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Instacash - Reaffirmed
Fund A1+mfs
Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Premier Liquid - Reaffirmed
Fund A1+mfs
Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Ultra ST Debt Fund - Reaffirmed
A1+mfs
Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Income - Reaffirmed
Fund Floating Rate A1+mfs
Plan Savings
Plus Bond Plan
Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Treasury - Withdrawal
Advantage Fund A1+mfs
Sugam Parivahan Ltd BG A3+ 10 Assigned
Vicky Fashion Ltd ST, FB Fac A4 200 Suspended
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Wheels India Ltd Fixed Deposit MA+ 1265 Assigned
Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. M. Bhanderi CC BB 27.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 1.75 crore)
Aa Nutts ST BB / 138 Suspended
A4
Abhushan Ornaments Pvt Ltd fund based working BB- 90 Suspended
capital Fac
Afeef Cashew Company ST BB / 143.4 Suspended
A4
Al-Aziz And Company LT/ST BB / 148.9 Suspended
A4
Alpha International ST BB / 138 Suspended
A4
Altech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 67.5 Assigned
Altech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL B+ 6.2 Assigned
Altech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 2.3 Assigned
Bharat Silks Unallocated B+ / 30.8 Assigned
Limits-Long Tem/ST A4
Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed
Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BBB- 85 Reaffirmed
/ A3
(reduced from Rs. 10.50 crore)
Della Adventure Pvt Ltd TL D 600 Revised from
B+
Dudi & Company NFBL B+ 82.5 Suspended
Dudi & Company FBL B+ 15 Suspended
Facor Alloys Ltd FB Fac BB 289 Reaffirmed
Iifl Holdings Ltd Secured NCD Programme AA 2000 Assigned
India Infoline Finance Ltd Bk lines AA 7500 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs 2,025 crores to Rs 2,775 crores)
J.R.R. Construction (P) Ltd Overdraft B 4 Assigned
J.R.R. Construction (P) Ltd BG B 52 Assigned
Jalaram Agri Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit^ B+ / 140 Reaffirmed
A4
(Enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore) ^ Includes CC sublimit of Rs. 0.25 crore and FDBP sublimit of Rs.
14.00 crore.
K.D. Cements TL BBB- 99.6 Revised from
BB
(enhanced from Rs.6.96 crore)
K.D. Cements CCF BBB- 100 Revised from
BB
Maa Shakambari Steel Ltd FB working capital Fac BB+ 153.3 Withdrawn
Maa Shakambari Steel Ltd TL Fac BB+ 4.7 Withdrawn
Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB- 51.5 Reaffirmed
Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd Proposed Limits BB- / 23.2 Reaffirmed
A4
Miura Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Miura Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Miura Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFBL BG) BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Modern Agro Mills LT FBL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Natraj Industries CC B 90 Assigned
Nayek Agriproducts Pvt Ltd TL D 92.1 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 7.83 crore
Nayek Agriproducts Pvt Ltd WC D 2.1 Reaffirmed
Nayek Agriproducts Pvt Ltd BG D 1.3 Assigned
Nayek Agriproducts Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 4.5 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 1.96 crore
Oriental Hotels Ltd NCD A+ 2000 Assigned
Sanat Printers CC BB- 67.5 Upgraded
from B+
(enhanced from 5.75 CR)
Sanat Printers TL BB- 31.3 Upgraded
from B+
(reduced from 4.58 CR)
Sanat Printers Unallocated BB- 2 Upgraded
from B+
(enhanced from 0.17 CR)
Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Capital - Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO)
Fund - Series II*
*Erstwhile, SBI Capital Protection-Oriented Fund Series III
Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Income Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Dynamic Bond Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Skyview Ceramic CC B 25 Assigned
Skyview Ceramic TL B 30 Assigned
Sugam Parivahan Ltd Fund Based Working BBB 230 Assigned
Fac
Sugam Parivahan Ltd TL BBB 60 Assigned
Vichi Agro Products Pvt Ltd - BB- 125 Suspended
Vicky Fashion Ltd LT, fund based Fac B 50 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)