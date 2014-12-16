Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. M. Bhanderi BG A4+ 82.5 Upgraded from A4 (enhanced from Rs. 5.25 crore) A.J. Mehta & Co. Llp ST, FBL - EPC* A4+ 120 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 7.08 crore) A.J. Mehta & Co. Llp ST, FBL - PSC* A4+ 40 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 9.92 crore) A.J. Mehta & Co. Llp ST, Unallocated limits A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Altech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 34 Assigned Bharat Silks FBL A4 100 Reaffirmed Bharat Silks Non-FBL A4 31 Reaffirmed Bharat Tissus Pvt. Ltd FBL A4 113 Reaffirmed Bharat Tissus Pvt. Ltd NFBL A4 16.8 Reaffirmed Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 60 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 4.00 crore) D.M. Enterprise ST Fund Based - A4 250 Suspended Packing Credit Devhari Enterprise ST Fund Based - A4 250 Suspended Packing Credit Facor Alloys Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 340 Reaffirmed Iifl Holdings Ltd CP Programme A1+ 2000 Assigned K.D. Cements BG A4 30 WIthdrawn Maa Shakambari Steel Ltd ST A4+ 92 Suspended Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd ST FBL (PC) A4 36.5 Reaffirmed Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd ST FBL (FCL) A4 20 Reaffirmed *FCL of Rs. 2.00 crore is a sub-limit within Packing Credit of Rs. 3.65 crore Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd ST NFBL (LG) A4 1 Reaffirmed Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd ST NFBL (LC) A4 5 Reaffirmed Miura Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non- FBL- LOC* A4+ 100 Reaffirmed * Letter of credit facility is fully inter- changeable with the Bank guarantee limit Natraj Industries PC/FDBP/FUDBP* A4 90 Assigned *sublimit to cash credit Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Instacash - Reaffirmed Fund A1+mfs Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Premier Liquid - Reaffirmed Fund A1+mfs Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Ultra ST Debt Fund - Reaffirmed A1+mfs Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Income - Reaffirmed Fund Floating Rate A1+mfs Plan Savings Plus Bond Plan Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Treasury - Withdrawal Advantage Fund A1+mfs Sugam Parivahan Ltd BG A3+ 10 Assigned Vicky Fashion Ltd ST, FB Fac A4 200 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Wheels India Ltd Fixed Deposit MA+ 1265 Assigned Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. M. Bhanderi CC BB 27.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.75 crore) Aa Nutts ST BB / 138 Suspended A4 Abhushan Ornaments Pvt Ltd fund based working BB- 90 Suspended capital Fac Afeef Cashew Company ST BB / 143.4 Suspended A4 Al-Aziz And Company LT/ST BB / 148.9 Suspended A4 Alpha International ST BB / 138 Suspended A4 Altech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 67.5 Assigned Altech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL B+ 6.2 Assigned Altech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 2.3 Assigned Bharat Silks Unallocated B+ / 30.8 Assigned Limits-Long Tem/ST A4 Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BBB- 85 Reaffirmed / A3 (reduced from Rs. 10.50 crore) Della Adventure Pvt Ltd TL D 600 Revised from B+ Dudi & Company NFBL B+ 82.5 Suspended Dudi & Company FBL B+ 15 Suspended Facor Alloys Ltd FB Fac BB 289 Reaffirmed Iifl Holdings Ltd Secured NCD Programme AA 2000 Assigned India Infoline Finance Ltd Bk lines AA 7500 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 2,025 crores to Rs 2,775 crores) J.R.R. Construction (P) Ltd Overdraft B 4 Assigned J.R.R. Construction (P) Ltd BG B 52 Assigned Jalaram Agri Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit^ B+ / 140 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore) ^ Includes CC sublimit of Rs. 0.25 crore and FDBP sublimit of Rs. 14.00 crore. K.D. Cements TL BBB- 99.6 Revised from BB (enhanced from Rs.6.96 crore) K.D. Cements CCF BBB- 100 Revised from BB Maa Shakambari Steel Ltd FB working capital Fac BB+ 153.3 Withdrawn Maa Shakambari Steel Ltd TL Fac BB+ 4.7 Withdrawn Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB- 51.5 Reaffirmed Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd Proposed Limits BB- / 23.2 Reaffirmed A4 Miura Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Miura Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Miura Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFBL BG) BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Modern Agro Mills LT FBL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Natraj Industries CC B 90 Assigned Nayek Agriproducts Pvt Ltd TL D 92.1 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 7.83 crore Nayek Agriproducts Pvt Ltd WC D 2.1 Reaffirmed Nayek Agriproducts Pvt Ltd BG D 1.3 Assigned Nayek Agriproducts Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 4.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 1.96 crore Oriental Hotels Ltd NCD A+ 2000 Assigned Sanat Printers CC BB- 67.5 Upgraded from B+ (enhanced from 5.75 CR) Sanat Printers TL BB- 31.3 Upgraded from B+ (reduced from 4.58 CR) Sanat Printers Unallocated BB- 2 Upgraded from B+ (enhanced from 0.17 CR) Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Capital - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO) Fund - Series II* *Erstwhile, SBI Capital Protection-Oriented Fund Series III Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Income Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Dynamic Bond Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Skyview Ceramic CC B 25 Assigned Skyview Ceramic TL B 30 Assigned Sugam Parivahan Ltd Fund Based Working BBB 230 Assigned Fac Sugam Parivahan Ltd TL BBB 60 Assigned Vichi Agro Products Pvt Ltd - BB- 125 Suspended Vicky Fashion Ltd LT, fund based Fac B 50 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.