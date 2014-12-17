Dec 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 16, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC D 1012.5 Revised from
A4
Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd Unallocated Non- FBL D 387.5 Revised from
A4
Avani Petrochem Pvt Ltd LC / Buyers Credit A4+ 506 Revised from
Limits A3
Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt FB Fac A2+ 550 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt Non-FB Fac A2+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Eastern Infratech Non-fund based Bk Fac A4 43.2 Suspended
Geelon Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Healthy Life Pharma Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 54 Withdrawn
Imperial Waterproofing ST: NFBL A4 105 Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 1260 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 16.00 Crore)
Pmt Machines Ltd ST debt programme A3 500 Withdrawn
Rajbir Construction Pvt Ltd BG Fac A4+ 130 Suspended
Rajbir Construction Pvt Ltd Fund based working A4+ 5 Suspended
capital facility
Shasta Biofuels Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk A4 40 Suspended
facility
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
916 Epari Jeweller Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 130 Reaffirmed
916 Epari Jeweller Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd CC D 100 Revised from
BB-
Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd Unallocated FBL D 50 Revised from
BB-
Avani Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB+ 506 Revised from
BBB-
Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt TL facility A- 42.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt FB Fac A- / 1030 Reaffirmed
Ltd A2+
Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 5000 Assigned
Programme
Dharamshila Cancer Foundation Proposed Bk Fac A+ 200 Reaffirmed
And Research Centre
Eastern Infratech TL B 60.2 Suspended
Eastern Infratech CC B 20 Suspended
Eastern Infratech Stand-by line of B 3 Suspended
credit Fac
Geelon Industries Pvt Ltd CC BB 160 Reaffirmed
Geelon Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB 175 Reaffirmed
Healthy Life Pharma Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 77.5 Withdrawn
Hotel Holiday Resort Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB 88 Suspended
Idfc Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCD programme AAA 15000 Assigned
Imperial Waterproofing LT: FBL BB 95 Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Bk limits B 190 Suspended
Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 770 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 34.00 Crore)
Parth Plastpack Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 66 Suspended
Pmt Machines Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 1400 Withdrawn
Pmt Machines Ltd LT, non-FB Fac BBB- 523 Withdrawn
Rajbir Construction Pvt Ltd Non fund based BG Fac BB+ 130 Suspended
Saga Automotive India Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+/ 225 Assigned
A4
Shasta Biofuels Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB 528.3 Revised from
BB-
Shasta Biofuels Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB 500 Revised from
BB-
Shasta Biofuels Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB 140.8 Revised from
BB-
Sri Nagamalleswara Spintex LT FBL B 224.2 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt. Ltd.
(Revised from 25.86 Cr)
Sri Nagamalleswara Spintex Long/ST Unallocated B/ 45.8 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt. Ltd. A4
(Revised from 1.14 Cr)
Synergy Shakthi Renewable LT Bk Fac BB- 359.4 Suspended
Energy Ltd
The Ramco Cements Ltd TL Fac AA- 1750 Assigned
The Ramco Cements Ltd LT FB Fac AA- 500 Assigned
Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk facility BB 180 Suspended
Vins Bioproducts Ltd. FBL BBB+ 120 Upgraded
from
BBB
(revised from 14 Cr)
Vins Bioproducts Ltd. Non-FBL BBB+ 40 Upgraded
from
BBB
(revised from 3.00 Cr)
Vins Bioproducts Ltd. Unallocated Limits BBB+ 15 Upgraded
from
BBB
(revised from 0.50 Cr)
Virendra Kumar Singh FBL - CC BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Virendra Kumar Singh NFBL - BG BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Virendra Kumar Singh Proposed Limits BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Wave Beverages Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 273.7 Reaffirmed
Wave Beverages Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)