Dec 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC D 1012.5 Revised from A4 Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd Unallocated Non- FBL D 387.5 Revised from A4 Avani Petrochem Pvt Ltd LC / Buyers Credit A4+ 506 Revised from Limits A3 Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt FB Fac A2+ 550 Reaffirmed Ltd Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt Non-FB Fac A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Eastern Infratech Non-fund based Bk Fac A4 43.2 Suspended Geelon Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Healthy Life Pharma Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 54 Withdrawn Imperial Waterproofing ST: NFBL A4 105 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 1260 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 16.00 Crore) Pmt Machines Ltd ST debt programme A3 500 Withdrawn Rajbir Construction Pvt Ltd BG Fac A4+ 130 Suspended Rajbir Construction Pvt Ltd Fund based working A4+ 5 Suspended capital facility Shasta Biofuels Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk A4 40 Suspended facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 916 Epari Jeweller Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 130 Reaffirmed 916 Epari Jeweller Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd CC D 100 Revised from BB- Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd Unallocated FBL D 50 Revised from BB- Avani Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB+ 506 Revised from BBB- Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt TL facility A- 42.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt FB Fac A- / 1030 Reaffirmed Ltd A2+ Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 5000 Assigned Programme Dharamshila Cancer Foundation Proposed Bk Fac A+ 200 Reaffirmed And Research Centre Eastern Infratech TL B 60.2 Suspended Eastern Infratech CC B 20 Suspended Eastern Infratech Stand-by line of B 3 Suspended credit Fac Geelon Industries Pvt Ltd CC BB 160 Reaffirmed Geelon Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB 175 Reaffirmed Healthy Life Pharma Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 77.5 Withdrawn Hotel Holiday Resort Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB 88 Suspended Idfc Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCD programme AAA 15000 Assigned Imperial Waterproofing LT: FBL BB 95 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Bk limits B 190 Suspended Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 770 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 34.00 Crore) Parth Plastpack Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 66 Suspended Pmt Machines Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 1400 Withdrawn Pmt Machines Ltd LT, non-FB Fac BBB- 523 Withdrawn Rajbir Construction Pvt Ltd Non fund based BG Fac BB+ 130 Suspended Saga Automotive India Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+/ 225 Assigned A4 Shasta Biofuels Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB 528.3 Revised from BB- Shasta Biofuels Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB 500 Revised from BB- Shasta Biofuels Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB 140.8 Revised from BB- Sri Nagamalleswara Spintex LT FBL B 224.2 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt. Ltd. (Revised from 25.86 Cr) Sri Nagamalleswara Spintex Long/ST Unallocated B/ 45.8 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt. Ltd. A4 (Revised from 1.14 Cr) Synergy Shakthi Renewable LT Bk Fac BB- 359.4 Suspended Energy Ltd The Ramco Cements Ltd TL Fac AA- 1750 Assigned The Ramco Cements Ltd LT FB Fac AA- 500 Assigned Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk facility BB 180 Suspended Vins Bioproducts Ltd. FBL BBB+ 120 Upgraded from BBB (revised from 14 Cr) Vins Bioproducts Ltd. Non-FBL BBB+ 40 Upgraded from BBB (revised from 3.00 Cr) Vins Bioproducts Ltd. Unallocated Limits BBB+ 15 Upgraded from BBB (revised from 0.50 Cr) Virendra Kumar Singh FBL - CC BB- 40 Reaffirmed Virendra Kumar Singh NFBL - BG BB- 20 Reaffirmed Virendra Kumar Singh Proposed Limits BB- 5 Reaffirmed Wave Beverages Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 273.7 Reaffirmed Wave Beverages Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)