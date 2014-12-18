Dec 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aprica Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.10 crore) Bses Kerala Power Ltd NFBL A2+ 120 Assigned Hsil Ltd non fund based A1 1300 Withdrawn working capital Fac K.S.R. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 5.8 Reaffirmed Kec International Ltd CP Programme A1 1000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 50.00 crore to 150.00 crore) Kotak Commodity Services Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 2000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 150 crore) Kushal Bagh Marbles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based Bk Fac A4 6.8 Upgraded from D Premier Conveyors Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4 40 Assigned Reliance Securities Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Assigned Reliance Securities Ltd ST Non Fund Based Bk A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Lines (enhanced from 200 CR) Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (ILC/FLC/BG) A4+ 115 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 6.75 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Foods & Beverages Pvt FBL - CC BB+ 2450 Upgraded Ltd from BB- (earlier 202.00 CR) Accurate Foods & Beverages Pvt FBL - Demand Loan BB+ 5500 Upgraded Ltd from BB- (earlier 371.00 CR) Accurate Foods & Beverages Pvt Unallocated BB+ 500 Upgraded Ltd from BB- (earlier 109.00 CR) Adityapur City Centre Hotel FBL - TL B+ 463.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Aprica Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd CC BB- 160 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 11.00 crore) Bscpl Godhra Tollways Ltd TL D 5250 Suspended Bses Kerala Power Ltd FBL BBB+ 420 Assigned Bses Kerala Power Ltd Proposed Limits BBB+ 60 Assigned / A2+ Forum Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 1426.8 Reaffirmed Forum It Parks Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 1302.8 Reaffirmed Forum Retail Pvt Ltd TL BB- 1000 Upgraded from B+ (Revised from Rs. 92.00 crore) Hsil Ltd fund based working A+ 2300 Withdrawn capital Fac K.S.R. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT: TL B+ 104.2 Reaffirmed (revised from 17.63 CR) K.S.R. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed (revised from 10.00 CR) K.S.R. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed Fac B+ 155 Reaffirmed (revised from 3.29 CR) Kushal Bagh Marbles Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac C 63.2 Upgraded from D Mahakaushal Sugar And Power FBL D 90 Suspended Industries Ltd Mahakaushal Sugar And Power TL D 65 Suspended Industries Ltd Ng Fertilizers & Chemicals Pvt FBL BB 120 Assigned Ltd Premier Conveyors Pvt Ltd FB Fac C+ 41 Assigned Shapoorji Pallonji And Company FBL AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd / A1+ Shapoorji Pallonji And Company NFBL AA+ 100000 Reaffirmed / Pvt Ltd / A1+ Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 6,500 crore) Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles LT Scale - TL BB- 31.3 Reaffirmed (revised from 4.08 CR) Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles LT Scale Re-affirmed BB- 15 Reaffirmed - Fund Based Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles LT Scale - Proposed BB- 16.2 Reaffirmed limits (revised from Rs. 0.67 CR) Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ / 5 Reaffirmed A4+ Tata Petrodyne Ltd Non-FBL A+ 650 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.