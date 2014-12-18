Dec 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 17, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aprica Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 4 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 0.10 crore)
Bses Kerala Power Ltd NFBL A2+ 120 Assigned
Hsil Ltd non fund based A1 1300 Withdrawn
working capital Fac
K.S.R. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 5.8 Reaffirmed
Kec International Ltd CP Programme A1 1000 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 50.00 crore to 150.00 crore)
Kotak Commodity Services Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 2000 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs 150 crore)
Kushal Bagh Marbles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based Bk Fac A4 6.8 Upgraded
from D
Premier Conveyors Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4 40 Assigned
Reliance Securities Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Assigned
Reliance Securities Ltd ST Non Fund Based Bk A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Lines
(enhanced from 200 CR)
Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (ILC/FLC/BG) A4+ 115 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 6.75 crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accurate Foods & Beverages Pvt FBL - CC BB+ 2450 Upgraded
Ltd from
BB-
(earlier 202.00 CR)
Accurate Foods & Beverages Pvt FBL - Demand Loan BB+ 5500 Upgraded
Ltd from
BB-
(earlier 371.00 CR)
Accurate Foods & Beverages Pvt Unallocated BB+ 500 Upgraded
Ltd from
BB-
(earlier 109.00 CR)
Adityapur City Centre Hotel FBL - TL B+ 463.4 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Aprica Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd CC BB- 160 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 11.00 crore)
Bscpl Godhra Tollways Ltd TL D 5250 Suspended
Bses Kerala Power Ltd FBL BBB+ 420 Assigned
Bses Kerala Power Ltd Proposed Limits BBB+ 60 Assigned
/ A2+
Forum Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 1426.8 Reaffirmed
Forum It Parks Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 1302.8 Reaffirmed
Forum Retail Pvt Ltd TL BB- 1000 Upgraded
from B+
(Revised from Rs. 92.00 crore)
Hsil Ltd fund based working A+ 2300 Withdrawn
capital Fac
K.S.R. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT: TL B+ 104.2 Reaffirmed
(revised from 17.63 CR)
K.S.R. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed
(revised from 10.00 CR)
K.S.R. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed Fac B+ 155 Reaffirmed
(revised from 3.29 CR)
Kushal Bagh Marbles Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac C 63.2 Upgraded
from D
Mahakaushal Sugar And Power FBL D 90 Suspended
Industries Ltd
Mahakaushal Sugar And Power TL D 65 Suspended
Industries Ltd
Ng Fertilizers & Chemicals Pvt FBL BB 120 Assigned
Ltd
Premier Conveyors Pvt Ltd FB Fac C+ 41 Assigned
Shapoorji Pallonji And Company FBL AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd / A1+
Shapoorji Pallonji And Company NFBL AA+ 100000 Reaffirmed /
Pvt Ltd / A1+ Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 6,500 crore)
Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles LT Scale - TL BB- 31.3 Reaffirmed
(revised from 4.08 CR)
Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles LT Scale Re-affirmed BB- 15 Reaffirmed
- Fund Based
Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles LT Scale - Proposed BB- 16.2 Reaffirmed
limits
(revised from Rs. 0.67 CR)
Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ / 5 Reaffirmed
A4+
Tata Petrodyne Ltd Non-FBL A+ 650 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
