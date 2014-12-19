Dec 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- India Food Exports ST - FB Fac A3 605 Assigned India Food Exports ST - Non - FB Fac A3 30 Assigned Masina Alloys Pvt Ltd non FBL A4 11 Suspended Reliance Commodities Ltd ST Non Fund Based Bk A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Lines Sanchita Marine Products Pvt. Packaging Credit A4+ 350 Assigned Ltd Sanchita Marine Products Pvt. Post Shipment Credit A4+ 200 Assigned Ltd Spaceage Associates Power ST - NFBL A4 430 Reaffirmed Infra Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 32.73 crore) Spice Islands Apparels Ltd FBL: ST scale A4+ 60 Upgraded from A4 Spice Islands Apparels Ltd Non-FBL: ST scale A4+ 2 Upgraded from A4 Sri Srinivas Industries ST FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed (Revised from 1.5 Cr) Sri Srinivas Industries ST Non-Fund based A4 Reaffirmed (Revised from 1 Cr) Tirumala Seven Hills Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG & LOC A4 280 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.D. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 200 Upgraded from B+ Door Sanchar Hydro Power Pvt TL BB- 241.5 Downgraded Ltd from BB Door Sanchar Hydro Power Pvt Non-FBL BB- 1.8 Downgraded Ltd from BB India Food Exports LT - TL Fac BBB- 10 Assigned India Food Exports LT - FB Fac BBB- 100 Assigned Madhucon Sugar And Power TL B 552 Revised from Industries Ltd D (earlier 58.75 Cr) Madhucon Sugar And Power CC B 800 Revised from Industries Ltd D (earlier 68 Cr) Madhucon Sugar And Power Sugar Crop Loan B 150 Revised from Industries Ltd D Madhucon Sugar And Power Unallocated Limits B 78.8 Revised from Industries Ltd D (earlier 16.33) Masina Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 80 Suspended Mohan Breeding Farm LT - FB Fac BB+ 170 Assigned SFL Trust 2012 Second Loss Facility A+ Reaffirmed (SO) SFL Trust 2012 PTC Series A AAA Reaffirmed (SO) Shri Trust-A-2013 Series A PTCs AAA Reaffirmed (SO) Shri Trust-B-2013 Series A PTCs AAA Reaffirmed (SO) Shri Trust-C-2013 PTCs AAA Reaffirmed (SO) Siliguri Builder Stores Fund Based - CC BB- 80 Assigned Siliguri Builder Stores Unallocated BB- / 40 Assigned A4 Spaceage Associates Power LT - CC BB- 135 Reaffirmed Infra Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs. 14.50 crore) Sri Srinivas Industries LT FBL B+ 40 Reaffirmed (Revised from 2.5 Cr) Sundaram Finance Ltd. CV & Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Dec-11 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd. CV & Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Feb-12 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd. CV & Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Feb-12 (SO) Ii Sundaram Finance Ltd. CV & Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Jan -11 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd. CV & Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Mar -11 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd. CV & Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Mar-12 (SO) Tata Motors Ltd NCD programme AA 4000 Assigned Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB 158 Assigned Tirumala Seven Hills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 40 Reaffirmed Vijaya Bank Tier-II Bonds AA+ 5000 Assigned Programme-Basel III (hyb) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.