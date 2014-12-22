Dec 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bala Sundri Foods Limit for Forward A4 0.2 Assigned Contracts Dalmia Bharat Sugar And CP/ ST Debt A1 1000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Non Fund Based Bk A1 2000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Limits Evergreen Seamless Pipes & NFBL A3+ 268.7 Reaffirmed Tubes Pvt Ltd (reduced from 35.43 CR) Iifl Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 2000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 100 crore) Leela Gold Designs Ltd ST Non-FBL- LOC A4 - Withdrawn (revised from Rs. 4.00 crore) Model Infra Corporation Pvt ST A4+ 430 Withdrawn Ltd Modest Infrastructure Ltd Financial Strength Grade 7 - Revised from Grade Grade 8 New India Cuprotec LC A3 250 Withdrawn Patodia Fialments Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL A4+ 4 Suspended Rud India Chain Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4+ 60 Assigned working capital Fac Silvertoan Papers Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A3 12 Reaffirmed The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd CP A1+ 4500 Withdrawn Tulsiram Hanumanbagas Gilada NFBL A4 75 Reaffirmed Umiya Wood Works Pvt Ltd LOC A4 210 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abil Dairy Llp TL BB- 300 Suspended Abil Dairy Llp CC BB- 40 Suspended Apg Intelli Homes Pvt Ltd NCD programme 9000 Assigned BB+(SO) Asset Homes Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 50 Upgraded from BB+ Bala Sundri Foods CC Limit B 40 Assigned Bala Sundri Foods TL B 19 Assigned Bala Sundri Foods Unallocated Fund Based B 40.8 Assigned Dalmia Bharat Sugar And NCD A 1000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Fund Based Bk Limits A 5000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar And TL A 3740 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Evergreen Seamless Pipes & FBL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Tubes Pvt Ltd (reduced from 10.00 CR) Evergreen Seamless Pipes & Un allocated BBB / 125.6 Outlook Tubes Pvt Ltd A3+ Revised from negative to stable (reduced from 0.0 CR) Gurukrupa Metals CC B- 100 Reaffirmed Hsi Automotives Ltd FBF BB 60 Suspended Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Capital Protection AAAmfs(SO) Oriented Fund I - Series V [ Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Capital Protection AAAmfs(SO) Oriented Fund II -Series IX to X Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential - Withdrawn Management Co. Ltd Capital Protection AAAmfs(SO)! Oriented Fund I - Series IV Iifl Wealth Management Ltd NCD programme AA 1000 Assigned Iifl Wealth Management Ltd Un-Secured NCD AA 1000 Withdrawn Programme Interglobe Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 7110 Upgraded from BBB Kences Constructions Pvt. Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 50 Assigned Leela Gold Designs Ltd LT FBL -CC B- 75 Downgraded from B (increased fromRs. 3.50 crore) Leisure Wear Exports Ltd Packing Credit / Post C 30 Assigned Shipment Limit Leisure Wear Exports Ltd Foreign Outward Bills C 30 Assigned Purchased Model Infra Corporation Pvt FB Fac BB+ 500 Withdrawn Ltd Modest Infrastructure Ltd FBL C+ 450 Upgraded from D (reduced from Rs. 55.00 crore) Modest Infrastructure Ltd NFBL * C+ / 1500 Upgraded A4 from D (reduced from Rs. 195.00 crore) *Interchangeable between long term scale and short term scale Modest Infrastructure Ltd Proposed Limits C+ / 550 Assigned A4 New India Cuprotec CC BBB- 145 Withdrawn Patodia Fialments Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 568.6 Suspended Patodia Fialments Pvt Ltd Proposed Limit* BB+ / 377.4 Suspended A4+ *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Pnb Realty Ltd. LT FB D 85 Assigned Pure & Cure Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL-1 A+ 550 Assigned (SO) (enhanced from 30.0 CR) Pure & Cure Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC A+ 180 Assigned (SO) (enhanced from 3.0 CR) Rud India Chain Pvt Ltd LT, fund based BB 75 Assigned working capital Fac Rud India Chain Pvt Ltd Long-TL BB 45 Assigned Silvertoan Papers Ltd TL BBB- 175.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 19.50 CR) Silvertoan Papers Ltd FBL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Silvertoan Papers Ltd Unallocated BBB- 73.7 Reaffirmed / A3 (enhanced from 5.46 CR) Siyaram Metal Udyog CC B+ 350 Reaffirmed Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd NCD programme A 1000 Assigned The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd NCD AA 16000 Withdrawn Comprises of eight NCDs with outstanding amounts of Rs. 300 crore, Rs. 300 crore, Rs. 250 crore, Rs. 250 crore, Rs. 200 crore, Rs. 150 crore and Rs. 136 crore The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd NCD AA 4000 Withdrawn Tulsiram Hanumanbagas Gilada FBL BB 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.3.00 crore) Umiya Wood Works Pvt Ltd CC BB 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.