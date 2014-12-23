Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Malwa Industries Ltd ST non-fund based Bk D 140 Suspended
Fac
Manappuram Finance Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A1+ 14990 Reaffirmed
Pioneer Syntex Pvt. Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 42.5 Upgraded
from
A4
(Reduced from Rs. 7.25 Cr.)
Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Malwa Industries Ltd LT fund based D 3169 Suspended
Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs A+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs A+ 2230 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd CC Bk Limit A+ 15610 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd LT Loan A+ 2250 Reaffirmed
National Capital Region LT Bonds Programme AAA 9000 Reaffirmed
Planning Board
Nimesh Oil Pvt Ltd LT, CC facility D 200 Downgraded
from
BB-
Nimesh Oil Pvt Ltd LT, TL limits D 6 Downgraded
from
BB-
Pioneer Syntex Pvt. Ltd CC BB+ 120 Upgraded
from
BB
Pioneer Syntex Pvt. Ltd TL BB+ 160.6 Upgraded
from
BB
(Enhanced from Rs. 15.09 Cr.)
R.S. Ajit Singh & Co. LT FB Fac B+ 90 Reaffirmed
(Automotives) Pvt Ltd
Savera India Riding Systems TL BB 45 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
(Reduced from Rs. 6.44 crore)
Savera India Riding Systems CC BB 100 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd FBL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd TL BB 205.4 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices TL A 5950 Reaffirmed
(Maharashtra) Ltd
(Reduced from Rs. 690 crore)
Tata Teleservices Fund Based/Non-FBL A 3070 Reaffirmed
(Maharashtra) Ltd
(Increased from Rs. 185 crore)
Tata Teleservices Unallocated A 1100 Reaffirmed
(Maharashtra) Ltd
(Reduced from Rs. 137 crore)
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
