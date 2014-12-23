Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Malwa Industries Ltd ST non-fund based Bk D 140 Suspended Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A1+ 14990 Reaffirmed Pioneer Syntex Pvt. Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 42.5 Upgraded from A4 (Reduced from Rs. 7.25 Cr.) Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Malwa Industries Ltd LT fund based D 3169 Suspended Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs A+ 2230 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd CC Bk Limit A+ 15610 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd LT Loan A+ 2250 Reaffirmed National Capital Region LT Bonds Programme AAA 9000 Reaffirmed Planning Board Nimesh Oil Pvt Ltd LT, CC facility D 200 Downgraded from BB- Nimesh Oil Pvt Ltd LT, TL limits D 6 Downgraded from BB- Pioneer Syntex Pvt. Ltd CC BB+ 120 Upgraded from BB Pioneer Syntex Pvt. Ltd TL BB+ 160.6 Upgraded from BB (Enhanced from Rs. 15.09 Cr.) R.S. Ajit Singh & Co. LT FB Fac B+ 90 Reaffirmed (Automotives) Pvt Ltd Savera India Riding Systems TL BB 45 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 6.44 crore) Savera India Riding Systems CC BB 100 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd FBL BB 150 Reaffirmed Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd TL BB 205.4 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices TL A 5950 Reaffirmed (Maharashtra) Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 690 crore) Tata Teleservices Fund Based/Non-FBL A 3070 Reaffirmed (Maharashtra) Ltd (Increased from Rs. 185 crore) Tata Teleservices Unallocated A 1100 Reaffirmed (Maharashtra) Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 137 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)