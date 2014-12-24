Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adyar Gate Hotels Ltd ST non FB Fac A2 20 Reaffirmed Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd Short FB Fac A2 620 Upgraded from A3 Axiom Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund based- Bk A4 7 Reaffirmed Guarantee Colorlines Clothing India Pvt ST-Non Fund Based Fac A4 7 Reaffirmed Ltd Electronica Mechatronic Non FB Fac A4+ 18 Suspended Systems (India) Pvt Ltd Madhava Hytech Infrastructures Non FBL - BG A4 150 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Neptune House Furnishings Pvt ST non-fund based A4 2.5 Suspended Ltd facility Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt ST FBL A2 20 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from nil) Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt ST Non Fund based A2 0.5 Reaffirmed Ltd limits (enhanced from Rs. 0.04 crore) Shambhu Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG A4 1.5 Revised from D Suspension Revoked (reduced from Rs. 0.45 crore) Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd ST, fund based bill A3 150 Suspended discounting Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt ST, fund based bill A3 324 Suspended Ltd discounting facility Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd SLC Facility A4+ 30 Assigned Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC Facility A4+ 60 Assigned Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd BG Facility A4+ 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adyar Gate Hotels Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 2510 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 125.00 crore) Adyar Gate Hotels Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 200 Assigned Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd LT proposed Fac - - (revised from Rs.6.00 CR) Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd LT proposed Fac - - (revised from Rs.62.00 CR) Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 1.9 Upgraded from BBB- Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd LT non-FB Fac BBB+ 25 Upgraded from BBB- Axiom Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B 17.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2.49 crore) Axiom Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 30 Reaffirmed B. R. Metallics Bk limits BB- 371.8 Suspended Bajrang Steel Sales Bk Fac BB- 169 Suspended Corporation Colorlines Clothing India Pvt LT - FB Fac BB- 160 Upgraded Ltd from B+ (reduced from 18.7 CR) Electronica Mechatronic LT fund based Fac BB+ 52 Suspended Systems (India) Pvt Ltd Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp Bk Fac BB / 159.2 Suspended A4 Immense Packaging Pvt Ltd TL D 42.5 Revised from B-/ A4 Immense Packaging Pvt Ltd FBF D 80 Revised from B-/ A4 Immense Packaging Pvt Ltd NFB D 37.5 Revised from B-/ A4 India Shelter Finance LT Bk Fac BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd K. D. Iron And Steel Company Bk Fac BB- 322.1 Suspended Madhava Hytech Infrastructures FBL - CC B+ 40 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Neptune House Furnishings Pvt LT FB Fac B 135 Suspended Ltd Nova Oleochem Ltd TL D 20 Revised from BB-/ A4 Nova Oleochem Ltd FBF D 150 Revised from BB-/ A4 Nova Oleochem Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac D 40 Revised from BB-/ A4 Nova Oleochem Ltd proposed limits D 140 Revised from BB-/ A4 Prasthan Infrastructure Pvt. TL B+ 150 Suspended Ltd. Punjab Infrastructure Regular Return Bonds BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Development Board (SO) Punjab Infrastructure DDBs BBB 5000 Reaffirmed Development Board (SO) Punjab Infrastructure DDBs BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Development Board (SO) Punjab Infrastructure Regular Return Bonds BBB 7500 Reaffirmed Development Board (SO) Royalex Fashions (India) Pvt LT FBL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 13.00 crore) Shambhu Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC B 62.5 Revised from D Suspension Revoked Shambhu Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL B 3.7 Revised from D Suspension Revoked (reduced from Rs. 3.96 crore) Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd TL BBB 31.5 Suspended Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BBB 180 Suspended Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt TL BBB 9.8 Suspended Ltd Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt WCF BBB 450 Suspended Ltd Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt fund based and non BBB 50 Suspended Ltd fund based standby line of credit Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd WCF BBB 180 Suspended Sidwin Fabric Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 102.1 Suspended Silvertones Speciality FBL B+ 160 Assigned Textiles Pvt Ltd Silvertones Speciality TL B+ 40 Assigned Textiles Pvt Ltd Silvertones Speciality LT / ST B+ / 120 Assigned Textiles Pvt Ltd (interchangeable) NFBL A4 Sohum Shoppe Ltd Bk Fac BB/ 212.5 Suspended A4+ Spring Merchandisers Pvt Ltd FBL- CC** D 50 Downgraded from B Spring Merchandisers Pvt Ltd NFBL - D 75 Downgraded ILC/FLC/Buyer's from A4 Credit** Sri Uma Jewellers India Pvt CC B 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Uma Jewellers India Pvt Unallocated B 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Coffee Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac AA / 650 Reaffirmed A1+ Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 300 Assigned Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 101 Assigned Tripura Ispat Bk Fac BBB- 120 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.