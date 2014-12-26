Dec 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ganesh Polychem Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1 50 Upgraded from A2+ Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd Non-FBL A1 650 Reaffirmed Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd CP A1 350 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 10 crore Jindal Rayons Pvt. Ltd. ST: Non-FB limits A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Renny Steels Non-FBL -ST scale A4 40 Reaffirmed Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 42900 Downgraded from A1 (enhanced from Rs. 4123 crore) Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd CP Programme A2+ 5000 Downgraded from A1 (reduced from Rs. 1000 crore) The Andhra Sugars Ltd Non-FBL A1 1000 Reaffirmed (earlier 31.37 Cr) Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure ST Non FB Fac A4; 120 Revised from Ltd D Warren Tea Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 67 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 4.50 crore, including Rs. 1 crore sub-limit of long term fund based facility) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ganesh Polychem Ltd LT, FB Fac A- 150 Upgraded from BBB+ Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd FBL* A / 2500 Reaffirmed A1 *JSTIL's fund based facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities. Jindal Poly Weaves Pvt. Ltd. LT : CC B+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Weaves Pvt. Ltd. LT : TL B+ 33.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 6.31 crore) Jindal Rayons Pvt. Ltd. LT : CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed Jindal Rayons Pvt. Ltd. LT : TL B+ 25 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 7.65 crore) Pudhuaaru Financial Services LT Bk Fac BBB- 2000 Assigned/ Pvt Ltd Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 100 crore) Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCD BBB- 117.64 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCD BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Renny Steels FB limits - LT scale BB 185 Reaffirmed Renny Steels TL - LT scale BB 5 Reaffirmed RJ Biotech Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB+ 241.5 Assigned RJ Biotech Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB+ 30 Assigned Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd TL BB- 41 Reaffirmed Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 125 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd NCD Programme A Withdrawn (reduced from Rs. 200 crore) Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd TL A- 12499.2 Downgraded from A (reduced from Rs. 1360 crore) Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd FBL A- 7600 Downgraded from A (reduced from Rs. 1005 crore) Sri Venkata Sai Boiled & Raw Bk Fac B+ 80 Suspended Rice Mill The Andhra Sugars Ltd FBL A 1755.3 Reaffirmed (earlier 195.40 Cr) Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure LT FB Fac BB- 260 Revised from Ltd D Warren Tea Ltd FBL A+ 140 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 13.50 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)