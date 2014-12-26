US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings pick up
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
Dec 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ganesh Polychem Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1 50 Upgraded from A2+ Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd Non-FBL A1 650 Reaffirmed Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd CP A1 350 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 10 crore Jindal Rayons Pvt. Ltd. ST: Non-FB limits A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Renny Steels Non-FBL -ST scale A4 40 Reaffirmed Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 42900 Downgraded from A1 (enhanced from Rs. 4123 crore) Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd CP Programme A2+ 5000 Downgraded from A1 (reduced from Rs. 1000 crore) The Andhra Sugars Ltd Non-FBL A1 1000 Reaffirmed (earlier 31.37 Cr) Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure ST Non FB Fac A4; 120 Revised from Ltd D Warren Tea Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 67 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 4.50 crore, including Rs. 1 crore sub-limit of long term fund based facility) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ganesh Polychem Ltd LT, FB Fac A- 150 Upgraded from BBB+ Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd FBL* A / 2500 Reaffirmed A1 *JSTIL's fund based facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities. Jindal Poly Weaves Pvt. Ltd. LT : CC B+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Weaves Pvt. Ltd. LT : TL B+ 33.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 6.31 crore) Jindal Rayons Pvt. Ltd. LT : CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed Jindal Rayons Pvt. Ltd. LT : TL B+ 25 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 7.65 crore) Pudhuaaru Financial Services LT Bk Fac BBB- 2000 Assigned/ Pvt Ltd Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 100 crore) Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCD BBB- 117.64 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCD BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Renny Steels FB limits - LT scale BB 185 Reaffirmed Renny Steels TL - LT scale BB 5 Reaffirmed RJ Biotech Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB+ 241.5 Assigned RJ Biotech Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB+ 30 Assigned Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd TL BB- 41 Reaffirmed Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 125 Reaffirmed Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd NCD Programme A Withdrawn (reduced from Rs. 200 crore) Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd TL A- 12499.2 Downgraded from A (reduced from Rs. 1360 crore) Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd FBL A- 7600 Downgraded from A (reduced from Rs. 1005 crore) Sri Venkata Sai Boiled & Raw Bk Fac B+ 80 Suspended Rice Mill The Andhra Sugars Ltd FBL A 1755.3 Reaffirmed (earlier 195.40 Cr) Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure LT FB Fac BB- 260 Revised from Ltd D Warren Tea Ltd FBL A+ 140 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 13.50 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
Apr 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE742F14CW1 ADANI PORTS 90D 20-Apr-17 99.9829 6.2426 2 50 99.9829