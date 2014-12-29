Dec 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Rice Mill Non Fund Based - LOC A4 19 Assigned Bharat Timber & Construction FB Fac A3 100 Reaffirmed Co. Bharat Timber & Construction FB Fac A3 630 Reaffirmed Co. Choice Diamond ST - FBL A3 796 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 73.60 Crore Choice Diamond Unallocated Limits A3 140 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 20 Crore Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd CP A1+ 10000 Assigned Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd CP A1+ 5000 Assigned Edhayam Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 360 Reaffirmed Ex-Servicemen'S Multipurpose ST, NFBL A3 25 Suspended Services (India) Pvt Ltd Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt FB and non FBL A4 522.3 Suspended Ltd Hindustan Inox Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 400 Assigned Kadalkanny Frozen Foods ST FB Fac A4+ 354 Reaffirmed Kadalkanny Frozen Foods ST Non FB Fac A4+ 14.4 Reaffirmed M/S. Diamond Seafood Exports ST FB Fac A4+ 146 Reaffirmed Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 196.9 Reaffirmed Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3 120 Assigned Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd ST: NFBL A1+ 300 Upgraded from A Reduced from Rs. 35.0. crore Mukka Sea Food Industries Pvt ST Fund based A4 200 Assigned Ltd Padham Steel Enterprises Pvt FB and non FBL A4+ 150 Suspended Ltd R.K. Dhabhai Minerals And ST NFBL A4 22.1 Assigned Chemicals Pvt Ltd Shree Renuka Agri Ventures Ltd Non FB Fac A1 Withdrawn (SO) Theva & Co. ST FB Fac A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Windson Ceramic BG A4 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Rice Mill Fund Based - TL BB- 9.8 Assigned Adarsh Rice Mill Fund Based - CC BB- 50 Assigned Adarsh Rice Mill Unallocated Limits BB- 11.2 Assigned /A4 Ajnara India Ltd FBL BBB 5260 Upgraded from BBB- Enhanced from Rs. 470 Crore Ajnara Infrastructure (P) Ltd FBL BB 50 Reaffirmed Ajnara Realtech Ltd FBL BB 1500 Reaffirmed Apv Realty Ltd FBL BB 1000 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 150 Crore Apv Realty Ltd Unallocated limits BB 500 Assigned Bharat Timber & Construction TL BBB- 33.4 Reaffirmed Co. Castamet Works Pvt Ltd FBL LT BB 65 Assigned Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA 3000 Assigned Programme Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA 2000 Assigned Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA 500 Assigned Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Bk Lines - Working AA 1100 Assigned Capital Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Bk Lines - TL AA 8000 Assigned Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Bk lines - Proposed AA 7900 Assigned Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA 5000 Assigned Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA 500 Assigned Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Bk lines - Proposed AA 5000 Assigned Edhayam Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LT TL BB 14.8 Reaffirmed Ex-Servicemen'S Multipurpose TL BBB- 165 Suspended Services (India) Pvt Ltd Ex-Servicemen'S Multipurpose LT, FBL BBB- 150 Suspended Services (India) Pvt Ltd G.B. Cotton Industries CC B+ 100 Assigned Gangar Opticians Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 70 Assigned Gangar Opticians Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BBB- 30 Assigned Gokak Sugars Ltd TL A- 277.4 Downgraded (SO) from A(SO) Reduced from Rs. 29.02 crore Gokak Sugars Ltd FBL A- 200 Downgraded (SO) from A(SO) Golawala Diamonds FBL BB 240 Suspended Golawala Diamonds NFBL BB 11.9 Suspended Golawala Diamonds Unallocated limits BB 28.1 Suspended Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Working capital limits BB 135 Suspended Ltd Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt TL BB 13.8 Suspended Ltd Hindustan Inox Ltd LT FBL BBB 300 Assigned Hindva Builders LT FBL B+ 140 Suspended Kadalkanny Frozen Foods LT TL BB 18.7 Reaffirmed Km Toll Road Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 7890 Reaffirmed Lathiya Brothers And Company LT FB working capital B+ /A4 65 Suspended limits and untied limits Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT NFBL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd LT: FBL A+ 2650 Upgraded from A Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd LT: NFBL A+ 50 Assigned Mpg Realty Pvt Ltd FBL BB 400 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 70 Crore Mpg Realty Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 300 Assigned Netra Mercantile Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL D 400 Revised from A4+ Padham Steel Enterprises Pvt FBL BB 100 Suspended Ltd R.K. Dhabhai Minerals And LT FBL B 44.1 Assigned Chemicals Pvt Ltd Sutech Industries Pvt. Ltd. FBL B+ 90 Suspended The Agricultural Produce Fund Based - TL D 970 Revised from Market Committee BB+ Theva & Co. LT TL BB 18.8 Reaffirmed University Of Petroleum & LT Fund Based Bk Fac A+ 303.9 Upgraded Energy Studies University Of Petroleum & LT - Proposed Bk Fac A+ 276.1 Upgraded Energy Studies from A Windson Ceramic CC B 30 Reaffirmed Windson Ceramic TL B 35 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 4.90 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)