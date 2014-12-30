Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Safetywears Ltd NFBL- LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed Acme Safetywears Ltd NFBL- BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Acme Safetywears Ltd FBL- Buyer's Credit A4 10* Reaffirmed *Buyer's Credit is a sublimit of the Letter of Credit Ambey Metallic Ltd LOC A4 150 Reaffirmed Ambey Metallic Ltd BG A4 2 Reaffirmed Anay Agency ST Non FB working A4 100 Suspended capital Fac Anjani Synthetics Ltd LOC Facility A3 27.5 Assigned Bagga Link Motors Ltd Inventory Funding A4+ 101 Reaffirmed Bagga Link Motors Ltd NFBL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Bharat Supply Company LOC A4 40 Reaffirmed Crystal Industrial Syndicate ST Non-FBL- Inland / A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Foreign BG Gh Induction India Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund Based A2 37.4 Assigned Godrej Industries Ltd Short-TL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 300 crore Godrej Industries Ltd ST - NFBL/ Bk Fac A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd ST Debt/ CP Programme A1+ 600 Reaffirmed * * earmarking above mentioned long-term, fund based limits Godrej Industries Ltd ST Debt/ CP Programme A1+ 6400 Reaffirmed (Standalone) Enhanced from Rs. 540 crore Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3+ 805.3 Reaffirmed Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Parakh Agro Industries Ltd Non Fund Based A2+ 790 Revised from A3+ Reduced from Rs. 129 Crore Wheels India Ltd ST - Non Fund based A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Yashveer Ceramics ST Non Fund Based- BG A4 20 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 1 Crore MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Godrej Industries Ltd Medium Term, Public MAA+ Reaffirmed Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Safetywears Ltd FB Fac - CC BB 93 Reaffirmed Acme Safetywears Ltd FB Fac - TL BB 28.3 Reaffirmed Agra Oil & General Industries FBL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Agra Oil & General Industries TL B+ Reaffirmed Ltd reduced from Rs 0.10 crore earlier Agra Oil & General Industries Unallocated LT Limits B+ 1 Reaffirmed Ltd Ambey Metallic Ltd CC B+ 48 Reaffirmed Anay Agency LT FB working capital B+ 150 Suspended Fac Anjani Synthetics Ltd CC facility BBB- 650 Assigned Anjani Synthetics Ltd TL BBB- 160 Assigned Aswani Developers Fund based facility BB 250 Withdrawn Bagga Link Motors Ltd CC BB+ 134 Reaffirmed Bajaj Allianz General CPA iAAA Reaffirmed Insurance Co. Ltd Beauty Wares Bk lines B 60 Withdrawn Bharat Supply Company CC B 30 Reaffirmed Crystal Industrial Syndicate LT FBL-CC BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Crystal Industrial Syndicate Proposed Limit* BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd /A4+ *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Firozabad Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund based and non FB D 183.4 Suspended Fac GH Induction India Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB 47.6 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 8.50 Crore GH Induction India Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based BBB 30 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd TL AA 6750 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd LT - FBL AA 900 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd LT - NFBL AA 500 Reaffirmed Godrej Industries Ltd LT Debt / NCD AA 1250 Reaffirmed Programme Jindal Power Ltd Bk lines -- removed rating watch with negative implications Jindal Power Ltd Proposed NCD AA- 5000 Assigned Kavan Cotton Pvt Ltd CC B+ 400 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 35 Crore Kavan Cotton Pvt Ltd TL B+ 15 Assigned L&T Bpp Tollway Ltd TL BBB 18540 Upgraded from BBB- Lakshmi Rice & Dall Mills FB Fac B 105 Suspended LRC Abarana Maaligai Fund based Bk facility B+ 150 Assigned M/S Locksmiths Industries Pvt FBL D 42.5 Revised from Ltd B Enhanced from Rs. 3.75 Crore M/S Locksmiths Industries Pvt TL limit D 8.4 Revised from Ltd B Reduced from Rs. 1.50 Crore M/S Locksmiths Industries Pvt Non-FBL D 29.1 Revised from Ltd B Enhanced from Rs. 2.75 Crore M/S Vijay Trading Company CC B+ 75 Assigned Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd TL BBB 54.5 Reaffirmed Natvar Cotex Pvt Ltd CC B 60 Reaffirmed Natvar Cotex Pvt Ltd TL B 15.4 Reaffirmed Parakh Agro Industries Ltd TL A- 1460 Revised from BBB Enhanced from Rs. 81 Crore Parakh Agro Industries Ltd CC A- 1500 Revised from BBB Enhanced from Rs. 110 Crore Permanent Magnets Ltd TL D 4 Reaffirmed Permanent Magnets Ltd LT FB Fac D 150 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 14.00 crore Permanent Magnets Ltd ST non FB Fac D 154 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 18.50 crore Permanent Magnets Ltd Unallocated Long/ST D 117 Reaffirmed facilties Raj Dealers & Distributors FB Fac B+ 60 Assigned Ramanjaneya Modern Rice Mill FBL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shivam Concrete Technology & CC BB- 30 Assigned Consultancy Pvt Ltd Shivam Concrete Technology & TL BB- 13.4 Assigned Consultancy Pvt Ltd Shivam Concrete Technology & BG BB- 15 Assigned Consultancy Pvt Ltd Sri P.V.N Raw & Boiled Rice Bk Fac B+ /A4 150 Suspended Mill Wheels India Ltd TL A 1162.7 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 111.65 Crore Wheels India Ltd LT - Fund based A 2250 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 185 Crore Wheels India Ltd LT - Unallocated A 500 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 60 Crore Wheels India Ltd LT / ST Unallocated A /A1 302.9 Reaffirmed Yashveer Ceramics LT Fund based - CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed Yashveer Ceramics LT Fund based - TL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 