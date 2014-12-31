Dec 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 30, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ASAP Fluids Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 155.5 Reaffirmed
(SO)
enhanced from Rs 9.55 crore
Brahmaputra Metallics Ltd ST non- fund based A4 448.6 Assigned
GH Induction India Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund Based A2 60 Outstanding
Enhanced from Rs. 3.74 Crore
Gonglu Agro Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A3+ 30 Assigned
(SO)
Gonglu Agro Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund based A3+ 50 Assigned
(SO)
Jalaram Agri Exports Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 10 Assigned
Paari Chem Resources ST : Non-FB limits A4 250 Reaffirmed
Sk Systems Pvt Ltd Non - FBL- ST A4 110 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 60 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ASAP Fluids Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BBB 70 Reaffirmed
Facility* (SO)
*Including Project-based cash credit facility of Rs. 2.00 crore
ASAP Fluids Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BBB 11.6 Reaffirmed
Facility (SO)
reduced from Rs 2.32 crore
Ashutosh Container Services FBL BBB- Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Ashutosh Container Services Non- FBL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company Working Capital TL B- 15 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company Seasonal CC B- 32.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company Working Capital Loan B- 8.6 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company BG B- 1.7 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Brahmaputra Metallics Ltd TL B- 2396.5 Retained
Brahmaputra Metallics Ltd Working Capital B- 444.9 Retained
Century Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB+ 1820 Suspended
/A2
Dhillon Kool Drinks & FB/Non-FBL BBB 208 Reaffirmed
Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (SO)
* Includes non-fund based sub-limit of Rs. 7 crore.
GH Induction India Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB 47.6 Outstanding
GH Induction India Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based D 30 Outstanding
Gonglu Agro Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based BBB 250 Assigned
(SO)
Gonglu Agro Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Gonglu Agro Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated BBB 9.2 Assigned
(SO) /A3+
(SO)
IFCI Ltd Bonds/NCD Programme^ A 20000 Reaffirmed
^with green shoe option; Against the rated amount of Rs 2,000 crore, IFCI raised Rs 1,209.19
crore in November 2014 and balance Rs 790.81 is yet to be raised
Jalaram Agri Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit^ B+ /A4 140 Reaffirmed
^ Includes CC sublimit of Rs. 0.25 crore and FDBP sublimit of Rs. 14.00 crore.
M/S Confident Projects (India) FBL BBB- 100 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Paari Chem Resources LT : FB limits* BB- Reaffirmed
* Sub-limit of total line of credit of Rs. 25.0 crore
Renew Wind Energy TL BBB 2480 Upgraded
(Varekarwadi) Pvt Ltd from
BBB-
Satpriya Mehamia Educational TL D 160 Rating
Trust revised from
B
Satyam Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Lines BB- 150 Suspended
/A4
Satyam Rice Mills LT- FBL B 70 Suspended
Seeco Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL-TL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 6 Crore
Seeco Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Seeco Enterprises Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ /A4 10 Assigned
Shree Radhey Govinda Jewellers LT- FBL B 140 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Shree Ramdev Cotton Ginning LT loans & working B+ 104.9 Suspended
capital Fac
Shree Yamuna Ginning And LT Fund Based- CC B 40 Reaffirmed
Pressing Factory
Shree Yamuna Ginning And LT Fund Based- TL B 21.6 Reaffirmed
Pressing Factory
Reduced from Rs 2.40 crore
Sk Systems Pvt Ltd FBL- LT BB 55 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkateswara Rice FBL BB- 465.5 Reaffirmed
Industries
Enhanced from Rs. 26 Crore
Sri Venkateswara Rice Unallocated Limits BB- 34.5 Reaffirmed
Industries
The Winning Edge Agro Products CC Limits B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore
The Winning Edge Agro Products TL B+ 35.5 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 5.00 crore
The Winning Edge Agro Products Unallocated Limits B+ 2 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 0.75 crore
Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd LT loans & working B+ 135.2 Suspended
capital Fac
Wisdom Social Welfare Trust Bk Lines B+ 150 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
