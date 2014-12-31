Dec 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ASAP Fluids Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 155.5 Reaffirmed (SO) enhanced from Rs 9.55 crore Brahmaputra Metallics Ltd ST non- fund based A4 448.6 Assigned GH Induction India Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund Based A2 60 Outstanding Enhanced from Rs. 3.74 Crore Gonglu Agro Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A3+ 30 Assigned (SO) Gonglu Agro Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund based A3+ 50 Assigned (SO) Jalaram Agri Exports Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 10 Assigned Paari Chem Resources ST : Non-FB limits A4 250 Reaffirmed Sk Systems Pvt Ltd Non - FBL- ST A4 110 Reaffirmed Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 60 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ASAP Fluids Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BBB 70 Reaffirmed Facility* (SO) *Including Project-based cash credit facility of Rs. 2.00 crore ASAP Fluids Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BBB 11.6 Reaffirmed Facility (SO) reduced from Rs 2.32 crore Ashutosh Container Services FBL BBB- Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ashutosh Container Services Non- FBL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company Working Capital TL B- 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company Seasonal CC B- 32.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company Working Capital Loan B- 8.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company BG B- 1.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Brahmaputra Metallics Ltd TL B- 2396.5 Retained Brahmaputra Metallics Ltd Working Capital B- 444.9 Retained Century Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB+ 1820 Suspended /A2 Dhillon Kool Drinks & FB/Non-FBL BBB 208 Reaffirmed Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (SO) * Includes non-fund based sub-limit of Rs. 7 crore. GH Induction India Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB 47.6 Outstanding GH Induction India Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based D 30 Outstanding Gonglu Agro Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based BBB 250 Assigned (SO) Gonglu Agro Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB 350 Reaffirmed (SO) Gonglu Agro Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated BBB 9.2 Assigned (SO) /A3+ (SO) IFCI Ltd Bonds/NCD Programme^ A 20000 Reaffirmed ^with green shoe option; Against the rated amount of Rs 2,000 crore, IFCI raised Rs 1,209.19 crore in November 2014 and balance Rs 790.81 is yet to be raised Jalaram Agri Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit^ B+ /A4 140 Reaffirmed ^ Includes CC sublimit of Rs. 0.25 crore and FDBP sublimit of Rs. 14.00 crore. M/S Confident Projects (India) FBL BBB- 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Paari Chem Resources LT : FB limits* BB- Reaffirmed * Sub-limit of total line of credit of Rs. 25.0 crore Renew Wind Energy TL BBB 2480 Upgraded (Varekarwadi) Pvt Ltd from BBB- Satpriya Mehamia Educational TL D 160 Rating Trust revised from B Satyam Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Lines BB- 150 Suspended /A4 Satyam Rice Mills LT- FBL B 70 Suspended Seeco Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL-TL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 6 Crore Seeco Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B+ 10 Reaffirmed Seeco Enterprises Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ /A4 10 Assigned Shree Radhey Govinda Jewellers LT- FBL B 140 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shree Ramdev Cotton Ginning LT loans & working B+ 104.9 Suspended capital Fac Shree Yamuna Ginning And LT Fund Based- CC B 40 Reaffirmed Pressing Factory Shree Yamuna Ginning And LT Fund Based- TL B 21.6 Reaffirmed Pressing Factory Reduced from Rs 2.40 crore Sk Systems Pvt Ltd FBL- LT BB 55 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Rice FBL BB- 465.5 Reaffirmed Industries Enhanced from Rs. 26 Crore Sri Venkateswara Rice Unallocated Limits BB- 34.5 Reaffirmed Industries The Winning Edge Agro Products CC Limits B+ 60 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore The Winning Edge Agro Products TL B+ 35.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 5.00 crore The Winning Edge Agro Products Unallocated Limits B+ 2 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 0.75 crore Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd LT loans & working B+ 135.2 Suspended capital Fac Wisdom Social Welfare Trust Bk Lines B+ 150 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.