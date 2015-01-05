Jan 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Banco Gaskets (I) Ltd ST - Fund Based/Non A1+ 25 Reaffirmed Fund Based# #Short term facilities are sublimit to the long term fund based limits Emitec Emission Control FBL A3 60 Assigned Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd Emitec Emission Control NFBL A3 80 Assigned Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd Hcl Infosystems Ltd CP/ ST Debt A1 2000 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 500 crore) Jsk Marketing Pvt Ltd ST A4+ 77.5 Assigned Jy International ST A4- 162.8 Assigned Kapiraj Creation Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Kbk Chem Engineering Pvt Ltd NFB A2+ 850 Revised from (SO) A1(SO) Merck Specialities Pvt Ltd Fund based - ST A1+ 70 Reaffirmed Super Screws Pvt Ltd ST-Fund based Bk Fac A4+ 17.2 Reaffirmed Super Screws Pvt Ltd ST- Non-fund based Bk A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Trikuta Agrofresh And Dairy ST, FBL - Bill A3 80 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Discounting (SO) Trikuta Agrofresh And Dairy ST - Unallocated A3 20 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd (SO) Vita Granito Pvt Ltd LOC/BG A4 55 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aparna Paper Processing LT FBBL BBB 98 Suspended Industry Pvt Ltd Aptus Value Housing Finance LT Bk Fac BBB+ 3000 (Upgraded from BBB-) (enhanced from Rs.200.00 crore) Banco Gaskets (I) Ltd LT - Fund Based A+ 250 Reaffirmed Baroda Bushings & Insulators LT fund based Fac BB+ 88.2 Suspended Baroda Moulds & Dies LT fund based Fac BB+ 70 Suspended Colossus Trade Links Ltd FBL B+ 220 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 13.00 crore) Emitec Emission Control TL BBB- 124.1 Withdrawn Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd Goverdhan Verma Punjab FBL B+ 62 Assigned Jewellers Pvt. Guranditta Mal Mohan Lal FB Fac B 200 Assigned Jsk Marketing Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 70 Withdrawn Kapiraj Creation Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 129.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 15.17 crore) Kbk Chem Engineering Pvt Ltd CC A- 220 Revised from (SO) A(SO) M S Industries FBL- LT BB- 50 Reaffirmed M S Industries Unallocated Fac- LT BB- 20 Reaffirmed Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd FBL - Post shipment B+ 350 Reaffirmed credit (PSC) Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing B+ 70 Reaffirmed credit(PC) sublimit of PSC Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing B+ 350 Reaffirmed credit(PC)- Diamond Dollar Account (DDA) sublimit of PSC Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd FBL -Direct Export B+ 350 Reaffirmed sublimit of PSC Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd FBL -Group Export B+ 70 Reaffirmed sublimit of PSC Merck Specialities Pvt Ltd Fund based - LT AA- 30 Reaffirmed Merck Specialities Pvt Ltd Non Fund based - LT AA- 39 Reaffirmed Mita Engineers And Fabricators TL B 70.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III Compliant AA- 10000 Assigned Tier 1 Bonds (hyb) Pandit Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Loan BB- 376 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 45.6 crore) Pandit Automotive Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 52.0 crore) Premium Exports LT & ST Fund Based - B+ 80 Assigned FCBD/FBP cum PCFC / A4 Premium Exports LT & ST Fund Based B+ 60 Assigned / A4 *sub-limit within Rs. 8 crore R.B. Rice Industries FBL B 120 Reaffirmed Sadhana Packaging Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac B 96 Upgraded from B- (enhanced from Rs. 8.50 crore) Satish Sugars Ltd TL BB 1224.2 Reaffirmed (earlier 128.93) Satish Sugars Ltd CC BB 498 Reaffirmed Satish Sugars Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 77.8 Reaffirmed (earlier 1.27) Shri Ram Rice Mills CC B 440 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 22.00 CR) Shri Ram Rice Mills TL B - Withdrawn (reduced from 0.50 CR) Shri Ram Rice Mills Unallocated Limits B 110 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.50 CR) Sona Educational Society FB Bk Fac B- 210 Reaffirmed Super Screws Pvt Ltd LT-Non-fund based Bk BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Fac Super Screws Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based Bk Fac BB+ 107.8^ Reaffirmed / A4+ Tamil Nadu Transmission NCBonds Programme A-(SO) 690 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Transmission NCBonds Programme A-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Transmission NCBonds Programme A-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Transmission NCBonds Programme A-(SO) 8 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Trikuta Agrofresh And Dairy LT, FBL - CC BBB- 100 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd (SO) Vita Granito Pvt Ltd TL B 135 Reaffirmed Vita Granito Pvt Ltd CC B 145 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)