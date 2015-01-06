Jan 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gallant Jewelry FBL A4 100 Revised from A4+ Geetha Timber ST - Fund based A4 102.3 Assigned Kumaragiri Textiles Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed Lampex Electronics Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4 100 Assigned Lampex Electronics Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 30 Assigned Laxcon Steels Ltd ST, non fund based A3 200 Withdrawn LOC facility Liberty Shoes Ltd NFBL A2+ 290 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 30.50 crore) Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd Non Fund based - LOC A4+ 80 Upgraded from A4 (enhanced from Rs.5 crore) Mittapalli Spinners Ltd NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Outlook Publishing India Pvt Non-FBL A3 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Radha Madhav Exim Ltd LC Limits A3+ 195 Reassigned (SO) from A4 S.K. Exports ST, FB working A4 90 Revised from capital Fac A4+; Suspension revoked (reduced from Rs. 13.50 crore) S.K. Exports ST, non-FB Fac A4 2.5 Revised from A4+; Suspension revoked S.K. Exports ST, unallocated A4 2.5 Revised from limits A4+; Suspension revoked (reduced from Rs. 1.25 crore) Sigma Chemtrade Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 125 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambuja Ginning Pressing & Oil Fund Based- CC* B+ 80 Revised from Company Pvt Ltd B *includes sublimit of Rs. 1.50 crore against Book Debts Ambuja Ginning Pressing & Oil Fund Based- TL B+ 13.9 Revised from Company Pvt Ltd B (reduced from Rs. 1.50 crore) Antique Cottex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 75 Reaffirmed Antique Cottex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 6.8 Reaffirmed Bansal Pathways Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 820 Upgraded from B+ Bansal Pathways Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BB+ 50 Upgraded from B+ Classic Display Systems Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac BB 65 Assigned Classic Display Systems Pvt Ltd TL BB 60 Assigned Crackers India Infrastructure TL D 490 Assigned Ltd Eastman Mettcast Ltd CC D 170 Reaffirmed Geetha Timber LT - Fund based B 22.7 Assigned Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd NCDs AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed (SO) Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd NCDs AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed (SO) JITF Urban Waste Management TL BB 268.3 Reaffirmed (Bathinda) Ltd JITF Urban Waste Management TL BB 261 Reaffirmed (Ferozepur) Ltd Kumaragiri Textiles Ltd LT: TL C+ 20 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 4.80 Cr) Kumaragiri Textiles Ltd LT: FB Fac C+ 40 Reaffirmed Lampex Electronics Ltd FBL - CC BB 120 Assigned Lampex Electronics Ltd FBL - TL BB 79 Assigned Lampex Electronics Ltd Unallocated BB 121 Assigned Laxcon Steels Ltd LT loans & working BBB- 509.5 Withdrawn capital Fac Laxmi Pipes And Fittings Pvt Bk lines BB- 250 Withdrawn Ltd Liberty Shoes Ltd FBL * BBB+ 1245 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 113 crore) *including unallocated limits Liberty Shoes Ltd TL BBB+ 291.4 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 11.22 crore) Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd Fund Based - CC BB+ 230 Upgraded from BB (enhanced from Rs.19 crore) Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd Non Fund based - BG BB+ 4 Upgraded from BB Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd Unallocated BB+ / 1.1 Upgraded A4+ from BB/ A4 M S Ahuja Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC B 35 Assigned M S Ahuja Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL B 50 Assigned Mittapalli Spinners Ltd TL BB- 308.6 Upgraded from B+ (reduced from Rs 37 Cr) Mittapalli Spinners Ltd FBL BB- 190 Upgraded from B+ Mittapalli Spinners Ltd Unallocated BB- / 61.4 Upgraded A4 from B+/ Reaffirmed Outlook Publishing India Pvt FBL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Radha Madhav Exim Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB 5 Reassigned (SO) from BB- Radhe Cotton Company Fund Based- CC B+ 50 Assigned Radhe Cotton Company Fund Based- TL B+ 15 Assigned Radhe Cotton Company Fund Based- Proposed B+ 60 Assigned Limit Sigma Chemtrade Pvt Ltd FBL BB 8.5 Assigned Sigma Chemtrade Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB / 1.5 Assigned A4+ The World Retails Pvt Ltd CC Facility B+ 95 Assigned Virgin Mobile India Pvt Ltd Bk lines BBB / 3000 Withdrawn A2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)