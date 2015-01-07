Jan 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwalla Timbers Pvt. Ltd LOC A4 710 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 66.00 crore) Gita & Co. ST Scale - Non Fund A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Based Limits Jain Timber Co. Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 50 Assigned Nand Kishore & Sons LOC A4 230 Reaffirmed Sabari Textiles Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB Fac D 7 Assigned Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd ST: Non-fund based A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd ST, FBL* A4 430 Reaffirmed * Short-term, fund based limits and short-term, non-fund based limits are sub limits of the CC Limits Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL* A4 50 Reaffirmed * Short-term, fund based limits and short-term, non-fund based limits are sub limits of the CC Limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Suitings Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 110 Reaffirmed Agarwalla Timbers Pvt. Ltd FBL BB 122.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore) Amrapali Silicon City Pvt Ltd TL D 3000 Revised from B+ Gaurishanker Bihani CC Facility B+ 200 Reaffirmed Gita & Co. LT Scale - FBL BB 42.5 Reaffirmed Jain Timber Co. Pvt Ltd LT fund based limits B 22.5 Suspended Jbm Industries Ltd TL BBB 100 Assigned Jbm Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB/ 350 Reaffirmed A2 (enhanced from Rs. 25.0 Crore) Jbm Industries Ltd Non-fund based Fac BBB/ 250 Reaffirmed A2 Manidhara Realty Fund based Demand Loan BB- 145 Assigned Nand Kishore & Sons FBL BB 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore) Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd LT: CC B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd LT: TL B+ 8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.66) Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 8.4 Reaffirmed / A4 R S Spuntex Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 90 Reaffirmed Ramesh Company CCF B+ 175 Reaffirmed Ramesh Company Unallocated B+ 25 Reaffirmed / A4 Sabari Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac D 124.7 Assigned Sabari Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac D 38.3 Assigned Santhosh Rice Industries FBL B+ 119.3 Assigned Santhosh Rice Industries Unallocated limits B+ 0.7 Assigned Star Alubuild Pvt Ltd FBL A+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Star Alubuild Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A+(SO) 650 Reaffirmed Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd LT / ST limits - - - - Unallocated (revised from Rs. 4.00 crore) Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB- 600 Reaffirmed Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB- 550 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)