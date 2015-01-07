Jan 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwalla Timbers Pvt. Ltd LOC A4 710 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 66.00 crore)
Gita & Co. ST Scale - Non Fund A4 42.5 Reaffirmed
Based Limits
Jain Timber Co. Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 50 Assigned
Nand Kishore & Sons LOC A4 230 Reaffirmed
Sabari Textiles Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB Fac D 7 Assigned
Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd ST: Non-fund based A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd ST, FBL* A4 430 Reaffirmed
* Short-term, fund based limits and short-term, non-fund based limits are sub limits of the CC
Limits
Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL* A4 50 Reaffirmed
* Short-term, fund based limits and short-term, non-fund based limits are sub limits of the CC
Limits
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Suitings Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Agarwalla Timbers Pvt. Ltd FBL BB 122.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore)
Amrapali Silicon City Pvt Ltd TL D 3000 Revised from
B+
Gaurishanker Bihani CC Facility B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Gita & Co. LT Scale - FBL BB 42.5 Reaffirmed
Jain Timber Co. Pvt Ltd LT fund based limits B 22.5 Suspended
Jbm Industries Ltd TL BBB 100 Assigned
Jbm Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB/ 350 Reaffirmed
A2
(enhanced from Rs. 25.0 Crore)
Jbm Industries Ltd Non-fund based Fac BBB/ 250 Reaffirmed
A2
Manidhara Realty Fund based Demand Loan BB- 145 Assigned
Nand Kishore & Sons FBL BB 80 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore)
Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd LT: CC B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd LT: TL B+ 8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 2.66)
Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 8.4 Reaffirmed
/ A4
R S Spuntex Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Ramesh Company CCF B+ 175 Reaffirmed
Ramesh Company Unallocated B+ 25 Reaffirmed
/ A4
Sabari Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac D 124.7 Assigned
Sabari Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac D 38.3 Assigned
Santhosh Rice Industries FBL B+ 119.3 Assigned
Santhosh Rice Industries Unallocated limits B+ 0.7 Assigned
Star Alubuild Pvt Ltd FBL A+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed
Star Alubuild Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A+(SO) 650 Reaffirmed
Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd LT / ST limits - - - -
Unallocated
(revised from Rs. 4.00 crore)
Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB- 600 Reaffirmed
Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB- 550 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)