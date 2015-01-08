Jan 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Steels Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 1100 Upgraded from A3 (earlier Rs. 52 crore) Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 270.5 Upgraded from A3 (enhanced from Rs. 23.05 crore) Analyser Instruments Company Short- Term NFBL A4 38 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL * A2+ 1650 Upgraded from A2 (enhanced from Rs.115 crore) *FDSPL's non-fund based limits are interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposure such that total non-fund limits should not exceed Rs. 165 crore. Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based A2+ 80 Assigned Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd ST Fund/Non Fund A2+ 150 Upgraded Based from A2 (enhanced from Rs.13 crore) GSR Movies NFBL A4 20.6 Reaffirmed Jagajampi Auto Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mecords India Ltd ST non-fund based Bk D 120 Suspended Fac Milan Associates BG A4+ 180 Upgraded from A4 (Enhanced from Rs. 16 crore) Montana Tiles Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee A4 12.5 Assigned Oriental Engineering Works ST Fund Based A4+ 5 Suspended Pvt. Ltd Oriental Engineering Works ST Non Fund Based A4+ 6 Suspended Pvt. Ltd Rama Cylinders Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 50.50 crore) Ruchi Global Ltd Fund and Non-FBL A4 427.5 Reaffirmed Silver Crest Clothing Pvt Ltd Fund Based working A1 800 Reaffirmed capital limits (Enhanced from Rs 70 Crore) Smr Automotive Systems India CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Steels Ltd TL BBB 720 Upgraded from BBB- (earlier Rs. 130 crore) Aarti Steels Ltd FBL BBB 2800 Upgraded from BBB- Adishakti Cars Pvt Ltd TL BB- 8.9 Reaffirmed Adishakti Cars Pvt Ltd FBL- LT BB- 61 Reaffirmed Adishakti Cars Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac- LT BB- 5.1 Reaffirmed Adven Biotech Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B 75 Assigned Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd CC Facility BBB- 250 Upgraded from BB+ (enhanced from Rs. 21 crore) Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 0.7 Upgraded from BB+ (reduced from Rs. 0.10 crore) Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 21.3 Upgraded from BB+ Analyser Instruments Company Long- Term Fund- B 57.7 revised from Pvt Ltd Based Limits B+ B.D. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 230 Assigned (enhanced from 20 crore) Civitech Developers Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 600 Suspended D.S. Contractors Pvt Ltd FBL-CC D 50 Reaffirmed D.S. Contractors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 80 Reaffirmed Flemingo Dfs Pvt Ltd LT/ST, Fund /Non-FBL A-/ 250 Upgraded A2+ from BBB/ A2 Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd LT, FBL A- 70 Upgraded from BBB (reduced from Rs. 14 crore) Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd LT, Non-FBL A- 1650 Upgraded from BBB (enhanced from Rs.115 crore) GSR Movies TL B 10 Reaffirmed Jagajampi Auto Pvt Ltd Fund based BB 59.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 6.40 Cr) Jagajampi Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed fund based BB 5.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.10 Cr) Jonna Steels FBL B+ 140 Assigned Mecords India Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac D 180 Suspended Mecords India Ltd LT & ST fund based Bk D 5 Suspended Fac Milan Associates CC BB 70 Upgraded from B+ (Enhanced from Rs. 4 crore) Montana Tiles Pvt Ltd TL B 60 Assigned Montana Tiles Pvt Ltd Secured overdraft B 27.5 Assigned (Soptionally convertible debenture) Limits Oriental Engineering Works LT FB Fac BB+ 69 Suspended Pvt. Ltd Oriental Engineering Works LT Unallocated BB+ 10 Suspended Pvt. Ltd Rama Cylinders Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 150 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 18 crore) Ruchi Global Ltd FBL BB 125 Reaffirmed Shikhar Housing Development FBL B 100 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from D Shree Radhekrushna Ginning And CC B 100 Assigned Pressing Pvt Ltd Shree Radhekrushna Ginning And TL B 35.2 Assigned Pressing Pvt Ltd Silver Crest Clothing Pvt Ltd Fund Based working A 10 Reaffirmed capital limits Tata Consultancy Services Ltd FB / Non-FB Fac AAA 45140 Reaffirmed / A1+ Tata Consultancy Services Ltd FB Fac AAA 5000 Reaffirmed / A1+ Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Non-FB Fac AAA 3200 Reaffirmed / A1+ Vasant Cotton Fund Based- CC cum B 47.5 Assigned ODBD * * Overdraft against Book Debt Vasant Cotton Fund Based- TL B 12.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. 