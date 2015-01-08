Jan 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 7, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Steels Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 1100 Upgraded
from A3
(earlier Rs. 52 crore)
Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 270.5 Upgraded
from A3
(enhanced from Rs. 23.05 crore)
Analyser Instruments Company Short- Term NFBL A4 38 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL * A2+ 1650 Upgraded
from
A2
(enhanced from Rs.115 crore) *FDSPL's non-fund based limits are interchangeable between
long-term and short-term exposure such that total non-fund limits should not exceed Rs. 165
crore.
Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based A2+ 80 Assigned
Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd ST Fund/Non Fund A2+ 150 Upgraded
Based from
A2
(enhanced from Rs.13 crore)
GSR Movies NFBL A4 20.6 Reaffirmed
Jagajampi Auto Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Mecords India Ltd ST non-fund based Bk D 120 Suspended
Fac
Milan Associates BG A4+ 180 Upgraded
from A4
(Enhanced from Rs. 16 crore)
Montana Tiles Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee A4 12.5 Assigned
Oriental Engineering Works ST Fund Based A4+ 5 Suspended
Pvt. Ltd
Oriental Engineering Works ST Non Fund Based A4+ 6 Suspended
Pvt. Ltd
Rama Cylinders Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 50.50 crore)
Ruchi Global Ltd Fund and Non-FBL A4 427.5 Reaffirmed
Silver Crest Clothing Pvt Ltd Fund Based working A1 800 Reaffirmed
capital limits
(Enhanced from Rs 70 Crore)
Smr Automotive Systems India CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Steels Ltd TL BBB 720 Upgraded
from
BBB-
(earlier Rs. 130 crore)
Aarti Steels Ltd FBL BBB 2800 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Adishakti Cars Pvt Ltd TL BB- 8.9 Reaffirmed
Adishakti Cars Pvt Ltd FBL- LT BB- 61 Reaffirmed
Adishakti Cars Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac- LT BB- 5.1 Reaffirmed
Adven Biotech Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B 75 Assigned
Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd CC Facility BBB- 250 Upgraded
from
BB+
(enhanced from Rs. 21 crore)
Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 0.7 Upgraded
from
BB+
(reduced from Rs. 0.10 crore)
Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 21.3 Upgraded
from
BB+
Analyser Instruments Company Long- Term Fund- B 57.7 revised from
Pvt Ltd Based Limits B+
B.D. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 230 Assigned
(enhanced from 20 crore)
Civitech Developers Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 600 Suspended
D.S. Contractors Pvt Ltd FBL-CC D 50 Reaffirmed
D.S. Contractors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 80 Reaffirmed
Flemingo Dfs Pvt Ltd LT/ST, Fund /Non-FBL A-/ 250 Upgraded
A2+ from
BBB/
A2
Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd LT, FBL A- 70 Upgraded
from
BBB
(reduced from Rs. 14 crore)
Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd LT, Non-FBL A- 1650 Upgraded
from
BBB
(enhanced from Rs.115 crore)
GSR Movies TL B 10 Reaffirmed
Jagajampi Auto Pvt Ltd Fund based BB 59.3 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 6.40 Cr)
Jagajampi Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed fund based BB 5.7 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 0.10 Cr)
Jonna Steels FBL B+ 140 Assigned
Mecords India Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac D 180 Suspended
Mecords India Ltd LT & ST fund based Bk D 5 Suspended
Fac
Milan Associates CC BB 70 Upgraded
from B+
(Enhanced from Rs. 4 crore)
Montana Tiles Pvt Ltd TL B 60 Assigned
Montana Tiles Pvt Ltd Secured overdraft B 27.5 Assigned
(Soptionally
convertible debenture) Limits
Oriental Engineering Works LT FB Fac BB+ 69 Suspended
Pvt. Ltd
Oriental Engineering Works LT Unallocated BB+ 10 Suspended
Pvt. Ltd
Rama Cylinders Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 18 crore)
Ruchi Global Ltd FBL BB 125 Reaffirmed
Shikhar Housing Development FBL B 100 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from D
Shree Radhekrushna Ginning And CC B 100 Assigned
Pressing Pvt Ltd
Shree Radhekrushna Ginning And TL B 35.2 Assigned
Pressing Pvt Ltd
Silver Crest Clothing Pvt Ltd Fund Based working A 10 Reaffirmed
capital limits
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd FB / Non-FB Fac AAA 45140 Reaffirmed
/ A1+
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd FB Fac AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
/ A1+
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Non-FB Fac AAA 3200 Reaffirmed
/ A1+
Vasant Cotton Fund Based- CC cum B 47.5 Assigned
ODBD *
* Overdraft against Book Debt
Vasant Cotton Fund Based- TL B 12.4 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
