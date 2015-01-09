Jan 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astron Paper And Board Mill ST Non Fund Based A4 182.8 Assigned Ltd Astron Paper And Board Mill ST Non-Fund Based A4 60 Assigned Ltd Interchangeable* *Includes Rs. 4.00 crore EPC/PCFC/FBD/FBP limit and Rs. 2.00 crore Import/Inland LC/Buyers Credit as sublimit of cash credit facilities. Flyjac Logistics Pvt Ltd ST fund A1+ 30 Reaffirmed based/Non-fund based facility Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd STFB# A3+ 206 Reaffirmed #sublimit within cash credit facilities Manmohan Ginning Industries Credit Exposure Limit A4 1 Reaffirmed Rohit Jewellers Pvt Ltd Stand by LOC A4 150 Reaffirmed Rohit Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit A4 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Seagull Cooling Pvt Ltd NFBF A4 50 Reaffirmed Singhania System Technologists ST non-FBL A4 95 Assigned Pvt Ltd Society For Model Gram Bikash MFI Grading M3+ - Assigned Kendra The Ramco Cements Ltd CP/ST debt A1+ 6420 Assigned (enhanced from 592.0) Upper India Smelting And ST- Non Fund Based A4 2 Assigned Refinery Works LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astron Paper And Board Mill LT Fund Based- CC B+ 225 Assigned Ltd Astron Paper And Board Mill LT Fund Based- TL B+ 386.6 Assigned Ltd Astron Paper And Board Mill LT Fund Based- B+ 150 Assigned Ltd Proposed Limits Axis Asset Management Company Axis Capital - Reaffirmed Ltd Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO) Fund - Series 1 Axis Asset Management Company Axis Capital - Reaffirmed Ltd Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO) Fund - Series 2 Axis Asset Management Company Axis Capital - Withdrawn Ltd Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO) Fund - Series 3 Axis Asset Management Company Axis Capital - Reaffirmed Ltd Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO) Fund - Series 4 Axis Asset Management Company Axis Capital - Reaffirmed Ltd Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO) Fund - Series 5 Bucon Engineers & CC BB- 150 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bucon Engineers & BG BB- / 200 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd A4 Embee Software Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 25 Withdrawn Flyjac Logistics Pvt Ltd LT fund based A+ 65 Reaffirmed facility Flyjac Logistics Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits A+ / 55 Reaffirmed A1+ Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd TL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Japfa Comfeed India Pvt Ltd CC BBB 296 Reaffirmed K. Venkata Raju Engineers & FBL - CC BB- 90 Assigned Contractors Pvt. Ltd. K. Venkata Raju Engineers & NFBL - Bk Guarantee BB- 250 Assigned Contractors Pvt. Ltd. Kalyan Cotton Industries CC B 39.5 Assigned Kalyan Cotton Industries TL B 20 Assigned Malwa Automotives Pvt Ltd CC B+ 130 Assigned Malwa Automotives Pvt Ltd TL B+ 40 Assigned Manmohan Ginning Industries CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed Nandesari Environment Control TL BB- 57 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 6.00 crore) Nilkanth Cold Storage CC D 32 Revised from B- Nilkanth Cold Storage TL D 24.6 Revised from B- (reduced from Rs. 3.65 crore) Paramount Steels Ltd CCL B+ 118 Assigned Paramount Steels Ltd TL B+ 25 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore) Sanskar Synthetics Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 103 Reaffirmed Seagull Cooling Pvt Ltd FBF BB- 20 Reaffirmed Silver Fab Suitings Pvt Ltd TL BB- 9.8 Reaffirmed Silver Fab Suitings Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Singhania System Technologists LT FBL BB 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Techno Electric & Engineering NCD AA- 1000 Assigned Co. Ltd Upper India Smelting And LT- FBL BB- 148 Assigned Refinery Works Vijay Kamal Properties Pvt Ltd CC B+ 700 Revised from B Vimalscop Product LT FBL B+ 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.