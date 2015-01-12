Jan 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asolution Pharmaceuticals Pvt ST, FB Fac A4 5 Assigned
Ltd
Asolution Pharmaceuticals Pvt ST, non FB Fac A4 5 Assigned
Ltd
B. Vijaykumar & Co. FBL A4 550 Reaffirmed
(previously Rs. 70 crore)
B. Vijaykumar & Co. Untied Limits A4 150 Reaffirmed
Chandan Trading Company Pvt Ltd FBL - PCL/FBD/FBP* A4 70 Reaffirmed
* Sub-limit of cash credit facility
Darshita Exim Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A3 600 Reaffirmed
Darshita Exim Pvt Ltd Unallocated A3 100 Reaffirmed
Design Classics Exports Pvt ST fund based A4 49.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd facility
(revised from Rs. 7.50 Cr)
Design Classics Exports Pvt ST non fund based A4 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd facility
(revised from Rs. 0.45 Cr)
Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Standby Line of A3 10 Reaffirmed
Engineering Ltd Credit
Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Forward Contracts A3 0.4 Assigned
Engineering Ltd
Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin ST Loans A3 10 Assigned
Engineering Ltd
Harsoria Healthcare Pvt Ltd FBL A4 197 Assigned
Harsoria Healthcare Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 30 Assigned
ICICI Bank Ltd Certificates of A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed
Deposit Programme
Jagatjit Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Kotalipara Development Society MFI Grading M4 Assigned
Mandovi Drydocks ST Non-FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3+ 3630 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 369 crore)
Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac A3+ 460 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 40 crore)
Sakthi Rice Mill ST: FB Fac A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Sakthi Rice Mill LT/ST: Proposed Fac A4 Withdrawn
(revised from Rs. 3.30 Cr)
Solex Energy Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 2C Assigned
projects
SP Coal Resources Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund Based A4 120 Assigned
SR Constructions Non-FBL A4 1000 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 50 crore)
Sudhan Trading Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 30 Withdrawn
Telephone Electronic ST - BG A4 25 Assigned
Corporation
Telephone Electronic ST - LOC A4 40 Assigned
Corporation
United Bank Of India CD A2+ 100000 Withdrawn
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Jagatjit Industries Ltd Fixed Deposit MB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Programme
ICICI Bank Ltd Term Deposit ProgrammeMAAA Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aparna Constructions And TL BBB- 5779.7 Reaffirmed
Estates Pvt Ltd
(earlier Rs. 340.79 Cr)
Aparna Constructions And Secured Overdraft BBB- 350 Reaffirmed
Estates Pvt Ltd
(earlier Rs. 18.50 Cr)
Aparna Constructions And CC BBB- 255 Reaffirmed
Estates Pvt Ltd
Aparna Constructions And Unallocated Limits BBB- 8.2 Reaffirmed
Estates Pvt Ltd / A3
Asolution Pharmaceuticals Pvt LT, FB Fac B+ 300 Assigned
Ltd
Banik Rubber Industries Fund based and non BBB / 258.8 Suspended
(India) Pvt Ltd fund based Bk limits A3+
Chandan Trading Company Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Credila Financial Services Pvt Perpetual Debt AA 500 Assigned
Ltd programme
Design Classics Exports Pvt LT fund based facility B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Design Classics Exports Pvt Proposed LT fund B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd based facility
Drs Infratech Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 60 Assigned
Drs Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB- 270 Assigned
Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin TL BBB- 119 Reaffirmed
Engineering Ltd
(revised from Rs. 18.70 Crore)
Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin CC/ Forward BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
Engineering Ltd Contracts/ Letters of
Credit/ BG
Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Unallocated BBB- 82.6 Assigned
Engineering Ltd
Golden Cellar Pvt Ltd Line of credit B+ 50 Suspended
Greenwood High Trust TL A 103.4 Upgraded
from A-
Greenwood High Trust Fund Based A 94.5 Upgraded
from A-
Greenwood High Trust Unallocated A 302.1 Upgraded
from A-
Harsoria Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL BB 24.4 Assigned
ICICI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA Reaffirmed
Programme
Jagatjit Industries Ltd FBL BB 2015.6 Reaffirmed
Jay Bharat Food Process Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Jay Bharat Food Process Pvt Ltd TL B+ 122.9 Reaffirmed
Jay Bharat Spices Pvt Ltd CC B+ 130 Reaffirmed
Jay Bharat Spices Pvt Ltd TL B+ 19.5 Reaffirmed
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Bk lines D 1058.4 Suspended
JM Financial Products Ltd LT Equity Linked PP-MLD 1000 Assigned
Debentures (Principal AA
Protected)
Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 110 Reaffirmed
Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 135 Reaffirmed
Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG* D 12 Reaffirmed
*Bank Guarantee is a sub-limit of the cash credit limit
Mandovi Drydocks LT FBL BB 87.5 Reaffirmed
Mulchand Fiber Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 130 Suspended
NHPC Ltd LT Bonds Programme AAA 40000 Assigned
Orient Green Power (Rajasthan) TL BB- 248.9 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from D
Orient Green Power (Rajasthan) CC BB- 60 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from D
Orient Green Power (Rajasthan) Unallocated Limits BB- / 83.1 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd A4 from D
Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 1330 Reaffirmed
Robust CV Trust Dec 2014 PTCs AAA 950.3 Assigned
(SO)!
! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional
Robust CV Trust Dec 2014 Second Loss Facility BBB 55.8 Assigned
(SO)!
! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional
Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL A- 12800 Upgraded
from
BBB+
(enhanced from Rs. 1,160 crore)
Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd LT NFBL BBB+ 250 Withdrawn
Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd LT Stand By Line Of BBB+ 100 Withdrawn
Credit
Sakthi Rice Mill LT: TL B+ 10.5 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 1.35 Cr)
Sakthi Rice Mill LT: FB Fac B+ 67.5 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 5.10 Cr)
Sayaji Hotels Ltd TL BB+ 548.2 Reaffirmed
(PY: Rs 60.78 crore)
Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT FBL BB+ 67.5 Reaffirmed
Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT NFBL BB+ 22.3 Reaffirmed
Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT Unallocated Limits BB+ 300.8 Reaffirmed
(PY: Rs 24.12 crore)
Sharp Industries Ltd TL BB- 100 Suspended
Sharp Industries Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 650 Suspended
Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB 441.1 Assigned
(enhanced from 21.50 Cr)
Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund Based BB 40 Assigned
(enhanced from 3 Cr)
Shree Maruti Steel & Energy CC limits B- 60 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Shri Ganga Bishan Cotton Mills CC Limits B 40 Assigned
Shri Ganga Bishan Cotton Mills Unallocated B 80 Assigned
SP Coal Resources Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based B+ 20 Assigned
SR Constructions FBL B 150 Reaffirmed
SR Constructions Unallocated Limits B 70 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 0.20 crore)
Sri Lakshmikantha Enterprises FBL B 150 Upgraded
Ltd from
B-
Sri Lakshmikantha Enterprises Unallocated B/ 22.5 Upgraded
Ltd A4 from
B- /
Reaffirmed
Sudhan Trading Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 120 Withdrawn
Sudhan Trading Pvt Ltd unallocated LT FB Fac BBB- 50 Withdrawn
Swadhaar Finserve Pvt Ltd NCD BB 300 Withdrawn
Telephone Electronic LT - CC B+ 7.5 Assigned
Corporation
The Manjri Stud Farm Pvt Ltd TL (LRD)* A 1000 Upgraded
from A-
(revised from Rs. Rs. 113.00 crore) *Sanctioned amount of Rs. 113 crore
United Bank Of India Upper Tier II Bonds A- 5750 Upgraded
from A-
United Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds A+ 2500 Upgraded
from A-
United Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds A+ 1000 Upgraded
from A-
United Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds A+ 3000 Upgraded
from A-
United Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds A+ 1000 Upgraded
from A-
United Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds A+ 2000 Upgraded
from A-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
