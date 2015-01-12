Jan 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asolution Pharmaceuticals Pvt ST, FB Fac A4 5 Assigned Ltd Asolution Pharmaceuticals Pvt ST, non FB Fac A4 5 Assigned Ltd B. Vijaykumar & Co. FBL A4 550 Reaffirmed (previously Rs. 70 crore) B. Vijaykumar & Co. Untied Limits A4 150 Reaffirmed Chandan Trading Company Pvt Ltd FBL - PCL/FBD/FBP* A4 70 Reaffirmed * Sub-limit of cash credit facility Darshita Exim Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A3 600 Reaffirmed Darshita Exim Pvt Ltd Unallocated A3 100 Reaffirmed Design Classics Exports Pvt ST fund based A4 49.5 Reaffirmed Ltd facility (revised from Rs. 7.50 Cr) Design Classics Exports Pvt ST non fund based A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd facility (revised from Rs. 0.45 Cr) Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Standby Line of A3 10 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Credit Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Forward Contracts A3 0.4 Assigned Engineering Ltd Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin ST Loans A3 10 Assigned Engineering Ltd Harsoria Healthcare Pvt Ltd FBL A4 197 Assigned Harsoria Healthcare Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 30 Assigned ICICI Bank Ltd Certificates of A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme Jagatjit Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Kotalipara Development Society MFI Grading M4 Assigned Mandovi Drydocks ST Non-FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3+ 3630 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 369 crore) Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac A3+ 460 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 40 crore) Sakthi Rice Mill ST: FB Fac A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Sakthi Rice Mill LT/ST: Proposed Fac A4 Withdrawn (revised from Rs. 3.30 Cr) Solex Energy Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 2C Assigned projects SP Coal Resources Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund Based A4 120 Assigned SR Constructions Non-FBL A4 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 50 crore) Sudhan Trading Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 30 Withdrawn Telephone Electronic ST - BG A4 25 Assigned Corporation Telephone Electronic ST - LOC A4 40 Assigned Corporation United Bank Of India CD A2+ 100000 Withdrawn MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jagatjit Industries Ltd Fixed Deposit MB+ 200 Reaffirmed Programme ICICI Bank Ltd Term Deposit ProgrammeMAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aparna Constructions And TL BBB- 5779.7 Reaffirmed Estates Pvt Ltd (earlier Rs. 340.79 Cr) Aparna Constructions And Secured Overdraft BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Estates Pvt Ltd (earlier Rs. 18.50 Cr) Aparna Constructions And CC BBB- 255 Reaffirmed Estates Pvt Ltd Aparna Constructions And Unallocated Limits BBB- 8.2 Reaffirmed Estates Pvt Ltd / A3 Asolution Pharmaceuticals Pvt LT, FB Fac B+ 300 Assigned Ltd Banik Rubber Industries Fund based and non BBB / 258.8 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd fund based Bk limits A3+ Chandan Trading Company Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Perpetual Debt AA 500 Assigned Ltd programme Design Classics Exports Pvt LT fund based facility B+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Design Classics Exports Pvt Proposed LT fund B+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd based facility Drs Infratech Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 60 Assigned Drs Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB- 270 Assigned Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin TL BBB- 119 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd (revised from Rs. 18.70 Crore) Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin CC/ Forward BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Contracts/ Letters of Credit/ BG Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Unallocated BBB- 82.6 Assigned Engineering Ltd Golden Cellar Pvt Ltd Line of credit B+ 50 Suspended Greenwood High Trust TL A 103.4 Upgraded from A- Greenwood High Trust Fund Based A 94.5 Upgraded from A- Greenwood High Trust Unallocated A 302.1 Upgraded from A- Harsoria Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL BB 24.4 Assigned ICICI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA Reaffirmed Programme Jagatjit Industries Ltd FBL BB 2015.6 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Food Process Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Food Process Pvt Ltd TL B+ 122.9 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Spices Pvt Ltd CC B+ 130 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Spices Pvt Ltd TL B+ 19.5 Reaffirmed Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Bk lines D 1058.4 Suspended JM Financial Products Ltd LT Equity Linked PP-MLD 1000 Assigned Debentures (Principal AA Protected) Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 110 Reaffirmed Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 135 Reaffirmed Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG* D 12 Reaffirmed *Bank Guarantee is a sub-limit of the cash credit limit Mandovi Drydocks LT FBL BB 87.5 Reaffirmed Mulchand Fiber Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 130 Suspended NHPC Ltd LT Bonds Programme AAA 40000 Assigned Orient Green Power (Rajasthan) TL BB- 248.9 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from D Orient Green Power (Rajasthan) CC BB- 60 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from D Orient Green Power (Rajasthan) Unallocated Limits BB- / 83.1 Upgraded Pvt Ltd A4 from D Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 1330 Reaffirmed Robust CV Trust Dec 2014 PTCs AAA 950.3 Assigned (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Robust CV Trust Dec 2014 Second Loss Facility BBB 55.8 Assigned (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL A- 12800 Upgraded from BBB+ (enhanced from Rs. 1,160 crore) Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd LT NFBL BBB+ 250 Withdrawn Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd LT Stand By Line Of BBB+ 100 Withdrawn Credit Sakthi Rice Mill LT: TL B+ 10.5 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 1.35 Cr) Sakthi Rice Mill LT: FB Fac B+ 67.5 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 5.10 Cr) Sayaji Hotels Ltd TL BB+ 548.2 Reaffirmed (PY: Rs 60.78 crore) Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT FBL BB+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT NFBL BB+ 22.3 Reaffirmed Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT Unallocated Limits BB+ 300.8 Reaffirmed (PY: Rs 24.12 crore) Sharp Industries Ltd TL BB- 100 Suspended Sharp Industries Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 650 Suspended Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB 441.1 Assigned (enhanced from 21.50 Cr) Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund Based BB 40 Assigned (enhanced from 3 Cr) Shree Maruti Steel & Energy CC limits B- 60 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shri Ganga Bishan Cotton Mills CC Limits B 40 Assigned Shri Ganga Bishan Cotton Mills Unallocated B 80 Assigned SP Coal Resources Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based B+ 20 Assigned SR Constructions FBL B 150 Reaffirmed SR Constructions Unallocated Limits B 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.20 crore) Sri Lakshmikantha Enterprises FBL B 150 Upgraded Ltd from B- Sri Lakshmikantha Enterprises Unallocated B/ 22.5 Upgraded Ltd A4 from B- / Reaffirmed Sudhan Trading Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 120 Withdrawn Sudhan Trading Pvt Ltd unallocated LT FB Fac BBB- 50 Withdrawn Swadhaar Finserve Pvt Ltd NCD BB 300 Withdrawn Telephone Electronic LT - CC B+ 7.5 Assigned Corporation The Manjri Stud Farm Pvt Ltd TL (LRD)* A 1000 Upgraded from A- (revised from Rs. Rs. 113.00 crore) *Sanctioned amount of Rs. 113 crore United Bank Of India Upper Tier II Bonds A- 5750 Upgraded from A- United Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds A+ 2500 Upgraded from A- United Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds A+ 1000 Upgraded from A- United Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds A+ 3000 Upgraded from A- United Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds A+ 1000 Upgraded from A- United Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds A+ 2000 Upgraded from A- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.