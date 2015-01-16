Jan 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd BG A4 Reaffirmed Bhansali & Company FBL A4+ 1890 Upgraded from A4 Bhansali & Company NFBL A4+ 20 Upgraded from A4 Bhansali & Company Untied Limits A4+ 90 Upgraded from A4 Elite Engineering & NFBL A4+ 100 Upgraded Construction (Hyd) Pvt Ltd from A4 Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works Non FB Fac A3+ 5 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.3 Cr) North-Cott Ginning And Trading ST FB Fac A4 75 Assigned Co. Pvt. Ltd. Saurashtra Medical Centre ST non FB Fac A4 130.5 Suspended Seabird Marine Services Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A1 200 Suspended Shreeom Wires Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 35 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd TL BB- 7.2 Reaffirmed Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 160 Reaffirmed Elite Engineering & FBL BB+ 48.2 Upgraded Construction (Hyd) Pvt Ltd from BB Elite Engineering & Unallocated Limits BB+ 51.8 Upgraded Construction (Hyd) Pvt Ltd from BB Kaynes Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac C+ 310 Withdrawn Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bond AAA 5000 Assigned Programme Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works LT - Proposed BBB 386.5 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.5 Cr) Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works TL Fac BBB 308.5 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.42 Cr) Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works FB Fac BBB 100 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.20 Cr) Meenar Industries Ltd CC B 75 Assigned Meenar Industries Ltd TL B 222.5 Assigned North-Cott Ginning And Trading LT FB Fac B 75 Assigned Co. Pvt. Ltd. R.B. Rice Industries FB Fac B 135 Assigned Satyam Krishna Infraproject FBL- TL D 65 Assigned Pvt Ltd Saurashtra Medical Centre Working capital Fac BB- 20 Suspended Seabird Marine Services Pvt Ltd LT Loans A 150 Suspended Sheetal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 270 Suspended Shreeom Wires Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB- 70 Upgraded from B+ Shreeom Wires Pvt Ltd TL BB- 25 Upgraded from B+ Tata Cummins Pvt Ltd LT loans AA 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Cummins Pvt Ltd FBL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Wheezal Homeo Pharma TL BB+ 36 Assigned Wheezal Homeo Pharma CC BB+ 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)