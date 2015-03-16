Mar 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ceratec ST non fund based A4 35 Suspended facility Duke Fashions (India) Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp NFBF A4 13.7 Reaffirmed Indoco Remedies Ltd FBL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Indoco Remedies Ltd NFB A1+ 132.5 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd ST fund based and A2+ 5835 Suspended non-fund based limits Indofil Industries Ltd CP A2+ 500 Suspended Religare Housing Development ST Bk Lines (Proposed) A1+ 2000 Assigned Finance Corporation Religare Housing Development ST Debt Programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Finance Corporation Shriram City Union Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 250 Assigned Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A4 70 Upgraded from D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrasia Impex FBL - CC B 50 Assigned Agrasia Impex Unallocated B 20 Assigned Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB 1000 Revised from BBB- Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ / 250 Suspended A4+ Ceratec LT fund based facility B+ 40 Suspended Duke Fashions (India) Ltd LT FBL A- 100 Reaffirmed Duke Fashions (India) Ltd LT Non-FBL A- 5.3 Reaffirmed Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd TL B+ 2288.1 Reaffirmed Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd CC B+ 2600 Reaffirmed Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd LT Non fund based B+ 20 Reaffirmed Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 1091.8 Reaffirmed Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp TL BB 85.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 12.55 crore) Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp CC BB 20 Reaffirmed Indoco Remedies Ltd CC AA- 394 Upgraded from A+ Indofil Industries Ltd TL BBB+ 2868.5 Suspended Indofil Industries Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 2165 Suspended J. P. Enterprises Bk Fac B+ / 85 Suspended A4 Karan Rice Exports Pvt Ltd CC B+ 70 Assigned Karan Rice Exports Pvt Ltd TL B+ 80 Assigned Maharashtra Revangaon Windfarm LT loan Fac 182.5 Suspended Development Pvt Ltd BBB-(SO) Mahesh Wood Products Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B 60 Assigned Mangaldeep Cold Storage CC facility B 28.5 Assigned Mangaldeep Cold Storage TL B 41 Assigned Religare Housing Development LT Bk Lines AA- 1000 Assigned Finance Corporation Religare Housing Development LT Bk Lines AA- 9000 Assigned Finance Corporation (Proposed) Religare Housing Development LT NCD Programme AA- 1000 Assigned Finance Corporation Religare Housing Development Sub Debt Programme AA- 1500 Upgraded Finance Corporation from A+ Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD (NCDs) AA 250 Assigned Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT TL Fac C+ 21.4 Upgraded from D Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac C+ 230 Upgraded from D Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Non FB Fac C+ 7.5 Upgraded from D Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Proposed Fac C+ 77.8 Assigned Sunrise Enterprises Bk lines BB 150 Withdrawn Surajbari Windfarm Development LT loan Fac BBB- 474.9 Suspended Pvt Ltd The Umrao Institute Of Medical TL BB- 550 Assigned Science & Research -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.