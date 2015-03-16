BRIEF-Shopper's Stop posts March-qtr loss
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees
Mar 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ceratec ST non fund based A4 35 Suspended facility Duke Fashions (India) Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp NFBF A4 13.7 Reaffirmed Indoco Remedies Ltd FBL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Indoco Remedies Ltd NFB A1+ 132.5 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd ST fund based and A2+ 5835 Suspended non-fund based limits Indofil Industries Ltd CP A2+ 500 Suspended Religare Housing Development ST Bk Lines (Proposed) A1+ 2000 Assigned Finance Corporation Religare Housing Development ST Debt Programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Finance Corporation Shriram City Union Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 250 Assigned Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A4 70 Upgraded from D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrasia Impex FBL - CC B 50 Assigned Agrasia Impex Unallocated B 20 Assigned Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB 1000 Revised from BBB- Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ / 250 Suspended A4+ Ceratec LT fund based facility B+ 40 Suspended Duke Fashions (India) Ltd LT FBL A- 100 Reaffirmed Duke Fashions (India) Ltd LT Non-FBL A- 5.3 Reaffirmed Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd TL B+ 2288.1 Reaffirmed Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd CC B+ 2600 Reaffirmed Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd LT Non fund based B+ 20 Reaffirmed Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 1091.8 Reaffirmed Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp TL BB 85.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 12.55 crore) Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp CC BB 20 Reaffirmed Indoco Remedies Ltd CC AA- 394 Upgraded from A+ Indofil Industries Ltd TL BBB+ 2868.5 Suspended Indofil Industries Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 2165 Suspended J. P. Enterprises Bk Fac B+ / 85 Suspended A4 Karan Rice Exports Pvt Ltd CC B+ 70 Assigned Karan Rice Exports Pvt Ltd TL B+ 80 Assigned Maharashtra Revangaon Windfarm LT loan Fac 182.5 Suspended Development Pvt Ltd BBB-(SO) Mahesh Wood Products Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B 60 Assigned Mangaldeep Cold Storage CC facility B 28.5 Assigned Mangaldeep Cold Storage TL B 41 Assigned Religare Housing Development LT Bk Lines AA- 1000 Assigned Finance Corporation Religare Housing Development LT Bk Lines AA- 9000 Assigned Finance Corporation (Proposed) Religare Housing Development LT NCD Programme AA- 1000 Assigned Finance Corporation Religare Housing Development Sub Debt Programme AA- 1500 Upgraded Finance Corporation from A+ Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD (NCDs) AA 250 Assigned Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT TL Fac C+ 21.4 Upgraded from D Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac C+ 230 Upgraded from D Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Non FB Fac C+ 7.5 Upgraded from D Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Proposed Fac C+ 77.8 Assigned Sunrise Enterprises Bk lines BB 150 Withdrawn Surajbari Windfarm Development LT loan Fac BBB- 474.9 Suspended Pvt Ltd The Umrao Institute Of Medical TL BB- 550 Assigned Science & Research -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
MUMBAI, May 5 An initial public offering of shares in India's IRB InvIT Fund to raise 50.33 billion rupees ($782 million) was subscribed 8.6 times on the closing day of the sale on Friday, in what was the country's first infrastructure investment fund IPO.