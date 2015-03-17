US STOCKS-Wall Street mixed after Trump fires FBI head
Mar 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Hatcheries Pvt Ltd NFBL - Special D 41.9 Downgraded Foreign LOC (Spl FLC) from A4 Amrit Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Letter of D 30 Downgraded Guarantee from A4 Aryan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3 40 Revised from A4+ Baijnath Melaram LOC A4+ 850 Reaffirmed JMD Ltd Non-FB-limits A4 30 Reaffirmed Ketan Plastic Industries Pvt ST non-fund based Bk A4 40 Suspended Ltd Fac Lightning India Energy Off-grid solar SP 3E Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd projects Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG A4 2.5 Suspended Madhoor Buildwell Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 10 Suspended Magod Laser Machining Pvt Ltd ST Non- FBL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.71 Cr) Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based -Bk A4 25 Revised from D Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4 15 Revised from Inland/Foreign D Shri Lakshmi Ganapathy Solar Off-grid solar SP 3D Assigned Systems projects MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aryan Packaging Products Pvt Fixed Deposit MB+ 25 Assigned Ltd Programme Aryan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- 30 Assigned Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Hatcheries Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 534.2 Downgraded From BB Amrit Hatcheries Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 212 Downgraded from BB Aryan Packaging Products Pvt LT Fund Based-CC BB- 62.5 Assigned Ltd Aryan Packaging Products Pvt LT Fund Based-TL BB- 110 Assigned Ltd Aryan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BBB- 13.3 Revised from Facility BB+ (reduced from Rs. 3.89 crore) Aryan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BBB- 70 Revised from BB+ Balprada Hotels And TL D 1000 Reaffirmed Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd Balprada Hotels And Non-FB-limits D 20 Reaffirmed Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd JMD Ltd TL* BB- 980 Upgraded From B+ *includes unallocated limits of Rs. 17 crore JMD Ltd FB Limits BB- 20 Upgraded from B+ Ketan Plastic Industries Pvt LT fund based Bk Fac B 100.7 Suspended Ltd Ketan Plastic Industries Pvt Unallocated Bk Fac B/ 109.3 Suspended Ltd A4 Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL B 72.5 Suspended Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC facility, B 60 Suspended Madhoor Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B+ 60 Suspended Magod Laser Machining Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 120.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.7.40 Cr) Magod Laser Machining Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+/ 30.7 Assigned A4+ Manav Bio-Chem Impex Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB-/ 10 Withdrawn A4 (Reduced Rs. 8.0 crore) Metawood Display Systems LT, fund based B+ 130 Assigned working capital Fac Piramal Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac AA- 1500 Assigned Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL C 60 Revised from D Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC C 30 Revised from D RV Infrastructure Engineers FBL BBB+ 350 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB Simon India Ltd Non FB Fac BBB 500 Outstanding Simon India Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB/ 750 Assigned/ A2 Outstanding (Enhanced from Rs. 13.88 crore) Singhania Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 418 Suspended Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd Bk Fac D 815 Suspended Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bond AA+ 10000 Assigned Programme -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 