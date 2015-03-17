Mar 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Hatcheries Pvt Ltd NFBL - Special D 41.9 Downgraded Foreign LOC (Spl FLC) from A4 Amrit Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Letter of D 30 Downgraded Guarantee from A4 Aryan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3 40 Revised from A4+ Baijnath Melaram LOC A4+ 850 Reaffirmed JMD Ltd Non-FB-limits A4 30 Reaffirmed Ketan Plastic Industries Pvt ST non-fund based Bk A4 40 Suspended Ltd Fac Lightning India Energy Off-grid solar SP 3E Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd projects Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG A4 2.5 Suspended Madhoor Buildwell Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 10 Suspended Magod Laser Machining Pvt Ltd ST Non- FBL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.71 Cr) Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based -Bk A4 25 Revised from D Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4 15 Revised from Inland/Foreign D Shri Lakshmi Ganapathy Solar Off-grid solar SP 3D Assigned Systems projects MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aryan Packaging Products Pvt Fixed Deposit MB+ 25 Assigned Ltd Programme Aryan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- 30 Assigned Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Hatcheries Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 534.2 Downgraded From BB Amrit Hatcheries Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 212 Downgraded from BB Aryan Packaging Products Pvt LT Fund Based-CC BB- 62.5 Assigned Ltd Aryan Packaging Products Pvt LT Fund Based-TL BB- 110 Assigned Ltd Aryan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BBB- 13.3 Revised from Facility BB+ (reduced from Rs. 3.89 crore) Aryan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BBB- 70 Revised from BB+ Balprada Hotels And TL D 1000 Reaffirmed Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd Balprada Hotels And Non-FB-limits D 20 Reaffirmed Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd JMD Ltd TL* BB- 980 Upgraded From B+ *includes unallocated limits of Rs. 17 crore JMD Ltd FB Limits BB- 20 Upgraded from B+ Ketan Plastic Industries Pvt LT fund based Bk Fac B 100.7 Suspended Ltd Ketan Plastic Industries Pvt Unallocated Bk Fac B/ 109.3 Suspended Ltd A4 Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL B 72.5 Suspended Ma Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC facility, B 60 Suspended Madhoor Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B+ 60 Suspended Magod Laser Machining Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 120.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.7.40 Cr) Magod Laser Machining Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+/ 30.7 Assigned A4+ Manav Bio-Chem Impex Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB-/ 10 Withdrawn A4 (Reduced Rs. 8.0 crore) Metawood Display Systems LT, fund based B+ 130 Assigned working capital Fac Piramal Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac AA- 1500 Assigned Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL C 60 Revised from D Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC C 30 Revised from D RV Infrastructure Engineers FBL BBB+ 350 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB Simon India Ltd Non FB Fac BBB 500 Outstanding Simon India Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB/ 750 Assigned/ A2 Outstanding (Enhanced from Rs. 13.88 crore) Singhania Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 418 Suspended Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd Bk Fac D 815 Suspended Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bond AA+ 10000 Assigned Programme -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)