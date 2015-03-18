Mar 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Off-grid solar SP 1A - Assigned projects Manipal Academy Of Higher ST - Non fund based A1+ 550 Assigned Education MYK Spinning Industries Ltd Non Fund based Fac A3 500 Upgraded from A4+ Qualiance International Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 120 Reaffirmed Qualiance International Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 30 Reaffirmed S.M.I.L.E. Microfinance Ltd MFI Grading M3 - Assigned Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 4 Reaffirmed (decreased from Rs. 0.75 crore) Stci Primary Dealer Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Sundigo Solar Solutions Off-grid solar SP 3C Assigned projects Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries Fund Based- A4 20 Reaffirmed Commoptionally convertible debentureity Backed Warehouse Whitegold Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG A4 18.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arunachal Tea & Industries Pvt FBL- Tea Hypo Limit BBB 31.2 Assigned Ltd Arunachal Tea & Industries Pvt FBL - TL BBB 9 Assigned Ltd Aukland Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT /ST B / 79 Assigned limits-Unallocated A4 Chirag Operating Lease Company Proposed TL BBB- 2000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Cosmos Jewellers Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Ethelwold Estate Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 54.6 Assigned Gokul Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Gokul Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based- DL-WHR# B+ 20 Reaffirmed #DL-WHR - Demand loan against warehouse receipt Haryana Seeds Development FBL (CC) BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Limbuguri Tea Estate Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 41.6 Assigned Manipal Academy Of Higher LT - TL AA 2759 Reaffirmed Education (reduced from 338.41 CR) MYK Spinning Industries Ltd TL BBB- 65 Upgraded from BB+ (Revised from 8.75 CR) MYK Spinning Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB- 99.5 Upgraded from BB+ MYK Spinning Industries Ltd Fund based (proposed) BBB- 89.6 Upgraded from BB+ (Revised from 6.71 CR) National (India) Contractors & FB BB- 60 Reaffirmed Engineers National (India) Contractors & NFBL BB- / 185 Reaffirmed Engineers A4 (enhanced from Rs 5.00 crore) Neon Motors Pvt Ltd FBF B 50 Suspended Piccadily Holiday Resorts Ltd. LT FB Fac BBB- 210 Revised from BB+ R.C. Patel Fund Based : CC BB- 70 Assigned R.C. Patel Non Fund Based : BG BB- 40 Assigned Shiv Shakti Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 85.1 Upgraded from B+ Shiv Shakti Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 54.8 Upgraded from B+ Shrinivasa Cattle Feeds Pvt LT, FBL - CC BB- 225 Reaffirmed Ltd Shrinivasa Cattle Feeds Pvt LT, FBL - Unallocated BB- 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd LT, TL B 286 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 22.90 crore) Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B 210 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 11.35 crore) Sr Breweries Pvt Ltd TL D 395.1 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.49.55 crore) Sr Breweries Pvt Ltd CC D 110 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 7.30 crore) Sree Shanmuga Modern Rice LT FBL B+ 135 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from B Sree Shanmuga Modern Rice TL B+ 84.2 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from B Thakkar Popatlal Velji Sales CC BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries Fund Based- Book B+ Reaffirmed Debts* *Sublimit within Cash Credit Whitegold Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC B- 30 Upgraded from C+ Whitegold Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL B- 18.9 Upgraded from C+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.