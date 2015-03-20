Mar 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Gyas Exports Pvt. Ltd FDBP/FUDBP/AFDBC Limit A4 800 Assigned Al Gyas Exports Pvt. Ltd Letter of Guarantee A4 50 Assigned Limit ASM Technologies Ltd ST - Fund Based A3+ 90 Reaffirmed RMS Energy Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 3C Assigned projects Sun N Sand Energies Llp Off-grid solar SP 4C Assigned projects Sushil Financial Services Pvt ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 550 Reaffirmed Ltd lines (enhanced from Rs 31 Cr) Yamuna Power And NFBL A3 355 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ASM Technologies Ltd TL BBB 23.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 4.31 Cr) ASM Technologies Ltd LT - Fund Based (CC) BBB 120 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 17.50 Cr) ASM Technologies Ltd Unallocated BBB 2.9 Reaffirmed Bhanu Construction FBL (CC) BB 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 3 Cr) Bhanu Construction Non-FBL (BG) BB / 200 Reaffirmed A4+ (enhanced from Rs 3 Cr) Gaytri Industrial Corporation LT, Fund Based - CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed Gaytri Industrial Corporation LT, Fund Based - TL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Gaytri Industrial Corporation LT, Non Fund Based - B+ 30 Reaffirmed BG Gruh Finance Ltd NCD programme AA+ 7000 Assigned Landcraft Developers Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BB 2000 Assigned Mytrah Energy (India) Ltd TL BBB- 2136.4 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 229.15 crore) Mytrah Energy (India) Ltd CC BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Mytrah Energy (India) Ltd Unallocated BBB- 333.6 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 17.85 crore) Panchsheel Solvent Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 122.5 Reaffirmed Panchsheel Solvent Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 125 Reaffirmed Pibco Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 60 Assigned Sai Hospital TL B 68 Assigned Sai Hospital CC B 6 Assigned Sai Hospital Unallocated B 16 Assigned Shri Satguru Metalloys Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB- 150 Assigned Shri Satguru Metalloys Pvt Ltd TL BB- 14.4 Assigned Siti Cable Network Ltd Long-TL* AA 500 Assigned (SO) *Backed by Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited's debt service reserve account (DSRA) support Siti Cable Network Ltd Long-TL BBB+ 1250 Assigned Siti Cable Network Ltd LT, FB/ CC BBB+ 250 Assigned Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCD AA 5000 Assigned Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt NCD A- 750 Assigned Ltd Woodfield Systems LT, Fund Based - CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed International Pvt Ltd Woodfield Systems LT, Fund Based - TL B+ 50 Reaffirmed International Pvt Ltd Woodfield Systems LT, Non Fund Based - B+ 40 Reaffirmed International Pvt Ltd BG Yamuna Power And Working Capital Limits BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Yamuna Power And TL BBB- 30.7 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Yamuna Power And Unallocated BBB- 5.4 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.