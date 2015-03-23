China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 12.9 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4 pct
Mar 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amul Boards Pvt. Ltd Non Fund Based-Import A4 60 Suspended LC Amul Boards Pvt. Ltd Non Fund Based-FSC A4 60 Suspended Bharat Electronics Ltd NFBL A1+ 27000 Reaffirmed Bharat Electronics Ltd ST Debt (CP/ICD) A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Bnc Power Projects Ltd ST, Non fund Based A3 820 Assigned Dr. Reddy'S Laboratories Ltd ST Fund/ Non-Fund A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Based Glare Ceramic ST - LOC A4 9 Suspended Gmr Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 10198.6 Revised from A4+ Gmr Power Corporation Ltd Bk Fac A4+ 3287.5 Revised from A3 Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd NFBL A2+ 5641 Revised from A1+ Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Non-FBL - ST A1+ 5770 Reaffirmed Netmatrix Crop Care Ltd NFBL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.15.0 crore) Pic International Metals & Buyer's Credit A4 40 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Rane Engine Valve Ltd FD MA- - Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alloys Pvt Ltd Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 25 Suspended Inland/Import LC Purbanchal Veneers Non Fund A4 100 Suspended Based-Import/ Inland LC/Buyers Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd ST, Fund based A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund based A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Ramgad Minerals And Mining Ltd Non FB Fac A4 15 Assigned Santosh Enterprises ST, FBL A4+ 100 Suspended Shree Ramanand Industries Pvt LOC A4 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Ram Food Industries BG A4 24 Assigned Amul Boards Pvt. Ltd Fund Based-TL BB- 7.6 Suspended Amul Boards Pvt. Ltd Fund Based-CC BB- 25 Suspended Ansaldocaldaie Gb Engineering LT loan facility D 180 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ansaldocaldaie Gb Engineering LT fund based D 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd facility Arvind Export Solvent Oil CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed Industries Avadh Fibres Pvt Ltd CC B+ 175 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 14.00 crore) Avadh Fibres Pvt Ltd TL B+ - Withdrawn (reduced from Rs. 0.23 crore) Balaji Autos TL B+ 46 Assigned Balaji Autos LT FB Fac B+ 25 Assigned Balaji Autos Unallocated B+ 29 Assigned Best Textiles Ltd Bk Fac BB / 1070 Suspended A4+ Bharat Electronics Ltd FBL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Bnc Power Projects Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC BBB- 250 Assigned Dmd Developers Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC BB- 400 Suspended Dr. Reddy'S Laboratories Ltd LT Fund/Non Fund Based AA+ 1000 Withdrawn G Corp Homes Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 350 Revised from BBB Glare Ceramic LT- CC Limit B+ 25 Suspended Glare Ceramic LT - TL Limit B+ 29.2 Suspended Gmr Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac BB 3195.5 Revised from BB+ Gmr Power Corporation Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB+ 3230 Revised from BBB- J. K. Associates LT Fund Based Fac BBB- 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) J. K. Associates LT Non Fund Based BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Fac (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Keltech Energies Ltd FB BBB+ 85 Revised from BBB (Enhanced from 8.0 earlier) Keltech Energies Ltd NFB BBB+ 300 Revised from BBB Livtar Singh Bajaj And Company CC Fac (LT Scale) B+ 140 Assigned Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd FBL^ A- 1279 Revised from A+ ^Includes Rs 67.80 crore for unallocated Limits Maharashtra Seamless Ltd FBL AA 345 Revised from AA+ Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Non outlook: stable AA 1070 Revised from -FBL - LT AA+ Netmatrix Crop Care Ltd FBL BBB 612 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 55.2 crore) Pic International Metals & CC B 50 Reaffirmed Alloys Pvt Ltd Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL B+ 67.5 Suspended Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B+ 18.7 Suspended Purbanchal Veneers Fund Based-TL B+ 11.5 Suspended Purbanchal Veneers Fund Based-CC B+ 8 Suspended Radheshyam Fibres (Gujarat) CC BB- 224.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore) Radheshyam Fibres (Gujarat) TL BB- - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs. 0.41 crore) Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd LT, fund based-TL BB 68.7 Reaffirmed Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd LT, fund based-Cash BB 62.5 Reaffirmed Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd LT, fund based BB 12 Reaffirmed Ramgad Minerals And Mining Ltd TL BB 1100 Upgraded from BB- Ramgad Minerals And Mining Ltd FB Fac BB 100 Upgraded from BB- Ramgad Minerals And Mining Ltd FB Fac- unallocated BB 435 Upgraded from BB- Shree Ramanand Industries Pvt CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Ram Food Industries CC Limits B+ 95 Assigned Sri Ram Food Industries Unallocated Limits B+ 1 Assigned Tm International Logistics Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA - Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 12.9 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4 pct
* Healthcare legislation heads to Senate after narrow passage