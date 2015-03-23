Mar 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amul Boards Pvt. Ltd Non Fund Based-Import A4 60 Suspended LC Amul Boards Pvt. Ltd Non Fund Based-FSC A4 60 Suspended Bharat Electronics Ltd NFBL A1+ 27000 Reaffirmed Bharat Electronics Ltd ST Debt (CP/ICD) A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Bnc Power Projects Ltd ST, Non fund Based A3 820 Assigned Dr. Reddy'S Laboratories Ltd ST Fund/ Non-Fund A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Based Glare Ceramic ST - LOC A4 9 Suspended Gmr Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 10198.6 Revised from A4+ Gmr Power Corporation Ltd Bk Fac A4+ 3287.5 Revised from A3 Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd NFBL A2+ 5641 Revised from A1+ Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Non-FBL - ST A1+ 5770 Reaffirmed Netmatrix Crop Care Ltd NFBL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.15.0 crore) Pic International Metals & Buyer's Credit A4 40 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Rane Engine Valve Ltd FD MA- - Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alloys Pvt Ltd Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 25 Suspended Inland/Import LC Purbanchal Veneers Non Fund A4 100 Suspended Based-Import/ Inland LC/Buyers Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd ST, Fund based A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund based A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Ramgad Minerals And Mining Ltd Non FB Fac A4 15 Assigned Santosh Enterprises ST, FBL A4+ 100 Suspended Shree Ramanand Industries Pvt LOC A4 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Ram Food Industries BG A4 24 Assigned Amul Boards Pvt. Ltd Fund Based-TL BB- 7.6 Suspended Amul Boards Pvt. Ltd Fund Based-CC BB- 25 Suspended Ansaldocaldaie Gb Engineering LT loan facility D 180 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ansaldocaldaie Gb Engineering LT fund based D 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd facility Arvind Export Solvent Oil CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed Industries Avadh Fibres Pvt Ltd CC B+ 175 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 14.00 crore) Avadh Fibres Pvt Ltd TL B+ - Withdrawn (reduced from Rs. 0.23 crore) Balaji Autos TL B+ 46 Assigned Balaji Autos LT FB Fac B+ 25 Assigned Balaji Autos Unallocated B+ 29 Assigned Best Textiles Ltd Bk Fac BB / 1070 Suspended A4+ Bharat Electronics Ltd FBL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Bnc Power Projects Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC BBB- 250 Assigned Dmd Developers Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC BB- 400 Suspended Dr. Reddy'S Laboratories Ltd LT Fund/Non Fund Based AA+ 1000 Withdrawn G Corp Homes Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 350 Revised from BBB Glare Ceramic LT- CC Limit B+ 25 Suspended Glare Ceramic LT - TL Limit B+ 29.2 Suspended Gmr Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac BB 3195.5 Revised from BB+ Gmr Power Corporation Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB+ 3230 Revised from BBB- J. K. Associates LT Fund Based Fac BBB- 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) J. K. Associates LT Non Fund Based BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Fac (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Keltech Energies Ltd FB BBB+ 85 Revised from BBB (Enhanced from 8.0 earlier) Keltech Energies Ltd NFB BBB+ 300 Revised from BBB Livtar Singh Bajaj And Company CC Fac (LT Scale) B+ 140 Assigned Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd FBL^ A- 1279 Revised from A+ ^Includes Rs 67.80 crore for unallocated Limits Maharashtra Seamless Ltd FBL AA 345 Revised from AA+ Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Non outlook: stable AA 1070 Revised from -FBL - LT AA+ Netmatrix Crop Care Ltd FBL BBB 612 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 55.2 crore) Pic International Metals & CC B 50 Reaffirmed Alloys Pvt Ltd Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL B+ 67.5 Suspended Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B+ 18.7 Suspended Purbanchal Veneers Fund Based-TL B+ 11.5 Suspended Purbanchal Veneers Fund Based-CC B+ 8 Suspended Radheshyam Fibres (Gujarat) CC BB- 224.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore) Radheshyam Fibres (Gujarat) TL BB- - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs. 0.41 crore) Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd LT, fund based-TL BB 68.7 Reaffirmed Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd LT, fund based-Cash BB 62.5 Reaffirmed Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd LT, fund based BB 12 Reaffirmed Ramgad Minerals And Mining Ltd TL BB 1100 Upgraded from BB- Ramgad Minerals And Mining Ltd FB Fac BB 100 Upgraded from BB- Ramgad Minerals And Mining Ltd FB Fac- unallocated BB 435 Upgraded from BB- Shree Ramanand Industries Pvt CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Ram Food Industries CC Limits B+ 95 Assigned Sri Ram Food Industries Unallocated Limits B+ 1 Assigned Tm International Logistics Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA - Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)