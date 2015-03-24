Mar 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airolam Ltd ST NFBL A4 50 Assigned Allied Nippon Ltd FB Fac A3+ 200 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 18.00 Cr) Allied Nippon Ltd Non FB Fac A3+ 35 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 8.50 Cr) Arunkumar Jamnadas Ashar ST fund and non FB Fac A4+ 103.75 Withdrawn Enhanced Electronic Design Pvt Off-grid solar SP 3D Assigned Ltd projects Greensol Renewable Power Pvt Off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned Ltd projects Hisar Metal Industries Ltd LOC (ST Scale) A4 150 Reaffirmed Katyayini Paper Mills Pvt Ltd NFBL-BG A4 5 Reaffirmed M/S Mahadev Industries Warehouse A4 50 Reaffirmed Receipts(WHR) Microtrade Off-grid solar SP 4C - Assigned projects Mittal Sections Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A4 35 Withdrawn Fac Ornate Agencies Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 4B Assigned projects Progressive Share Brokers Pvt ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 550 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac (enhanced from Rs 30 Cr) Rane Brake Lining Ltd CP A1+ 300 Assigned Seto Teknolog Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 22.5 Suspended Spa Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 9 Reaffirmed Swastik Tradelink Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Varun Motors Non FBL - BG A2 10 Assigned Varun Motors Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A2 260 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 20 Cr) Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based: LOC A4 9 Reaffirmed Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based: BG A4 1 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airolam Ltd CC facility BB- 120 Withdrawn Airolam Ltd Fund based TL facility BB- 22 Withdrawn Airolam Ltd Unallocated limits BB- 8 Withdrawn Allied Nippon Ltd CC Fac BBB 342 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 44.20 Cr) Allied Nippon Ltd TL BBB 298.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 30.80 Cr) Angel Pipes And Tubes Pvt Ltd CC Fac (LT Scale) B- 70 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 10 Cr) Angel Pipes And Tubes Pvt Ltd Unallocated- (LT B- 100 Assigned Scale) Baruapara Sk Tea Factory Pvt TL B 73.5 Assigned Ltd Baruapara Sk Tea Factory Pvt CC facility B 30 Assigned Ltd Baruapara Sk Tea Factory Pvt Standby Line of B 2.5 Assigned Ltd Credit Baruapara Sk Tea Factory Pvt Non-fund based B 4 Assigned Ltd facility Big Lion Entertainment Pvt Ltd TL D 100 Suspended Cochin Bridge Infrastructure TL Facility BB 91.1 Revised from Co. Ltd (SO) BBB (SO) (reduced from Rs.13.81 crore) Hisar Metal Industries Ltd CC Fac (LT Scale) BB- 200 Reaffirmed Ispat Traders (I) Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 70 Withdrawn Ispat Traders (I) Pvt Ltd TL facilty BB- 0.4 Withdrawn Janta Breeding Farm CC B 17.3 Assigned Janta Breeding Farm TL B 42.8 Assigned Janta Breeding Farm Unallocated B 39.9 Assigned Jindal Polybuttons Ltd LT BBB 92 Suspended / A3+ Katyayini Paper Mills Pvt Ltd FBL-CC BB 225 Reaffirmed Laurel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL A- 150 Assigned (SO) Conditional M/S Mahadev Industries TL B 1.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.80 Cr) M/S Mahadev Industries CC B 190 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 14 Cr) M/S Mahadev Industries Unallocated- LT fund B 16.5 ASsigned based Magma Housing Finance NCD AA- 500 Assigned Magma Housing Finance TL - Bk AA- 500 Assigned Mittal Sections Ltd long-TL BB- 48.6 Withdrawn Mittal Sections Ltd LT, FB Bk Fac BB- 75 Withdrawn Panache Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL A- 150 Assigned (SO) Conditional Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 255 Revised from B+ Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd TL BB- 70 Revised from B+ Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based * BB-/ 255 Revised from A4 B+/ A4 *Subject to total outstanding against the fund/non-fund based limits not to exceed Rs. 25.50 crore Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB-/ 23 Revised from A4 B+/ A4 Progressive Share Brokers Pvt LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from Rs 2.40 Cr) Purandar Milk And Agro LT, FBL - TL D 50 Revised from Products Ltd B- Purandar Milk And Agro LT, FBL - CC D 9 Revised from Products Ltd B- Purandar Milk And Agro LT unallocated limits D 11 Revised from Products Ltd B- Radheshyam Fibers Pvt Ltd CC BB- 465 Reaffirmed Richa Enterprises line of credit D 140 Withdrawn Ridhi Sidhi Overseas FBF B 76.5 Suspended S.G.S. Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- 60 Suspended Sai Sudha Motors Pvt. Ltd CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sai Sudha Motors Pvt. Ltd CC (e-DFS) B+ 50 Assigned Sayaji Hotels Ltd TL BBB- 548.2 Upgraded from BB+ Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT FBL BBB- 67.5 Upgraded from BB+ Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT NFBL BBB- 22.3 Upgraded from BB+ Sayaji Hotels Ltd LT Unallocated Limits BBB- 300.8 Upgraded from BB+ Seto Teknolog Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B+ 30 Suspended Seto Teknolog Pvt Ltd LT, TL B+ 5 Suspended Shiv Shakti Ginning Factory LT Fund Based- CC B 50 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Ginning Factory LT Fund Based- TL B 11.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 1.40 crore) Spa Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B- 40 Revised from B Spa Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B- 20 Revised from B (reduced from Rs. 2.88 crore) Sree Durga Fibre Products Pvt Bk lines BB+ 90 Suspended Ltd Srinivasa Hair Industries FBL BB 235 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 14.50 crore) Surge Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL A- 312.2 Assigned (SO) Conditional Swastik Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC BB- 45 Reaffirmed The Malnad Areca Marketing LT FBL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Co-Operative Society Ltd Varun Motors FBL - CC BBB 500 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 45.00 crore) Varun Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 1100 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 87.50 Cr) Varun Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB 123.3 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 20.68 Cr) Varun Motors Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB 8.5 Assigned Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd Fund Based: CC Limits BB 45 Reaffirmed * * Cash credit facility consists EPC/FBD sub-limit of Rs. 1.70 crore Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd Fund Based: Proposed BB 15 Reaffirmed CC Limits Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd Fund Based: Standby BB 8 Reaffirmed Line of Credit Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd Fund Based: TL Limits BB 17.5 Reaffirmed (previously Rs. 2.69 crore) Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB / 4.5 Reaffirmed A4 (previously Rs. 1.01 crore) Zest Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL A- 150 Assigned (SO) Conditional Zippy Edible Products Pvt Ltd FBL-TL B- 97 Reaffirmed Zippy Edible Products Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B- 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.