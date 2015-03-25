Mar 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Granimarmo Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A3 335 Assigned (SO) backed by Corporate Guarantee from Gimpex Limited Alliance Granimarmo Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk A3 20 Assigned facility (SO) backed by Corporate Guarantee from Gimpex Limited Apex Construction Company ST FB Fac A4+ 180 Withdrawn CTR Manufacturing Industries ST, FBL A1 25 Reaffirmed Ltd CTR Manufacturing Industries ST, non-FBL A1 307.2 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from Rs. 23.72 crore) DCM Shriram Ltd Non-Fund Based, A1+ 8849 Reaffirmed ShortTerm Limits DCM Shriram Ltd Short-TL A1+ 2032.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 225.58 crore) DCM Shriram Ltd CP Programme A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Deekay Impex ST non FB Fac A4 120 Withdrawn Deekay Pine Board Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Fac A4 75 Withdrawn ECL Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 25000 Assigned Programme Edelweiss Financial Services IPO Financing A1+ 15000 Assigned Ltd Programme Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 5000 Assigned Programme JM Financial & Investment IPO Financing A1+ 8000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Programme JM Financial & Investment CP A1+ 2000 Outstanding Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 8 Reaffirmed Karvy Financial Services Ltd CP* A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed (SO) * Rating backed by Guarantee by parent viz. Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL) Livon Ceramics ST non FB Fac A4 6.7 Withdrawn M R Shah Logistics Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 10 Withdrawn MM Auto Industries Ltd ST Non fund Based A3 25 Reaffirmed Oswal Lumbers Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 150 Withdrawn S C Chemicals ST fund based and non A4 201.5 Withdrawn FB Fac Saraswati Builders BG A4 15 Assigned Shagun Clothing Pvt Ltd ST, non FB facilites A4 50 Reaffirmed Shapers India Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A2 100 Reaffirmed STCI Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Surface Preparation Solutions Non-FBL - BG/LOC A4 25 Reaffirmed And Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Sutures India Pvt Ltd ST-FB Fac A1 105 Reaffirmed Sutures India Pvt Ltd ST-Non-fund Based A1 136 Reaffirmed Faciliti (enhanced from Rs 9 Cr) Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd ST, non-FBL - BG A2+ 40 Upgraded from A2 Revised from 3.5 Cr Varia Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 70 Withdrawn MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DCM Shriram Ltd Fixed Deposit MA+ 400 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- All India Arya Samajis Society TL BB+ 220 Assigned For Higher And Technical Education Alliance Granimarmo Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac B+ / 45.3 Assigned A4 Alliance Granimarmo Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB- 179.7 Assigned (SO) backed by Corporate Guarantee from Gimpex Limited Apex Construction Company LT FB Fac BB+ 30 Withdrawn CTR Manufacturing Industries TL A 165 Upgraded Ltd from A- (revised from Rs. 30.68 crore) CTR Manufacturing Industries LT, FBL A 440 Upgraded Ltd from A- CTR Manufacturing Industries LT/ST, unallocated A / 71.8 Assigned Ltd limits A1 DCM Shriram Ltd FB, LT Limits A+ 11000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 1,078 crore) DCM Shriram Ltd TL A+ 968.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 161.26 crore) DCM Shriram Ltd LT Debt Programme A+ 100 Reaffirmed Programme Deekay Impex LT FB Fac BB 10 Withdrawn Deekay Pine Board Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 25 Withdrawn Discovery Intermediates Pvt FBL B- 62.5 Revised from Ltd D ECL Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA 3000 Assigned Energy Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed / A3 Gandevikar Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT fund based / TL Fac BBB- 165.2 Withdrawn Ghanshyamdas & Company CC BB- 75 Reaffirmed Gogad Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT; FBL BB 200 Assigned Gupta Motors India Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB- 132.5 Assigned Janta Land Promoters Ltd TL BBB 1500 Upgraded from BB+ Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd Working Capital B 95 Reaffirmed (EPC/PCFC/CC/FBP/FBD)* * EPC- Export Packing Credit, PCFC-Post-shipment Credit in Foreign Currency, CC- Cash Credit, FBP- Foreign Bill Purchase, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd SLC B 14.2 Reaffirmed Karvy Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt A 300 Reaffirmed Programme Karvy Financial Services Ltd NCD A 500 Reaffirmed Karvy Financial Services Ltd LT Bk lines* (BASEL A+ 15000 Reaffirmed II) (SO) * Rating backed by Guarantee by parent viz. Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL) Karvy Financial Services Ltd Principle Protected PP- MLD 750 Reaffirmed NCD A Livon Ceramics LT FB Fac BB- 72.4 Withdrawn M R Shah Logistics Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 135 Withdrawn M.K. Aggarwal Hosiery (P) Ltd FB Fac B+ 61.2 Assigned M.K. Aggarwal Hosiery (P) Ltd Non-FB Fac B+ 1.4 Assigned M.K. Aggarwal Hosiery (P) Ltd Unallocated (Proposed B+ 62.4 Assigned Limits) M/S SNN Spiritua Developers FB limits BBB Re-assigned from BBB-(SO) MM Auto Industries Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BBB- 184.5 Reaffirmed MM Auto Industries Ltd Unallocated BBB- 85.9 Reaffirmed Oswal Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 10 Withdrawn Punjab National Bank Infrastructure Bonds AAA 30000 Assigned Programme Raj Kumar Goel Educational Over Draft BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Foundations S C Chemicals LT FB Fac B- 43.8 Withdrawn Saraswati Builders CC BB- 50 Assigned Shagun Clothing Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB- 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 16.0 crore) Shagun Clothing Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB- 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Shapers India Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BBB 63.5 Reaffirmed Shapers India Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB 13.5 Reaffirmed SNN Builders Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 400 Withdrawn SNN Builders Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 1520 Assigned SNN Homes FBL BBB 1500 Upgraded from BBB- SNN Properties LLP proposed limits BBB 1000 Upgraded from BBB- Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd NCD BBB 350 Upgraded from BBB- Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd NCD BBB 500 Upgraded from BBB- Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd NCD BBB 380 Assigned Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd NCD BBB 150 Assigned Sri Sai Krishna Raw And Boiled CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed Rice Mill (Enhanced from Rs. 9.50 Crore) Sri Sai Krishna Raw And Boiled Unallocated Limits B+ 80 Reaffirmed Rice Mill (Enhanced from Rs. 0.11 Crore) STCI Finance Ltd LT debt programme AA 2000 Assigned STCI Finance Ltd LT debt programme AA 10000 Reaffirmed STCI Finance Ltd LT Bk lines AA 2000 Reaffirmed Sunny View Estates Pvt Ltd NCDs AA 1500 Assigned (SO) Surface Preparation Solutions FBL-CC B 50 Reaffirmed And Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Surface Preparation Solutions FBL-TL B 29 Reaffirmed And Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Surface Preparation Solutions FBL-Bill Discounting B 20 Reaffirmed And Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Sutures India Pvt Ltd LT-CC A 20 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 3 Cr) Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd LT, FBL - Cash credit BBB+ 210 Upgraded from BBB Revised from 11.5Cr Varia Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 430 Withdrawn Varia Engineering Works Pvt Ltd TL facility BB+ 656 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 