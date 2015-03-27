Mar 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apeejay Tea Ltd CP A1+ 500 Assigned ST proposed limits A4 14 Reaffirmed Gdjd Exports ST FB Fac A4 - Reaffirmed Jay Keshav Exports Pvt Ltd ST- Fund based A4+ 60 Assigned Minda Industries Ltd Off-grid solar SP 3A - Assigned projects Rgtl Industries Ltd NFBL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed S Kant Healthcare Ltd FDBP/FUDBP A3+ 110 Assigned S Kant Healthcare Ltd LOC A3+ 45 Assigned S Kant Healthcare Ltd Letter of Guarantee A3+ 15 Assigned Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, FB Fac A1 250 Revised from A2+ Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, non-fund based A1 3650# Revised from Fac A2+ # - Out of the Rs. 365 crore non-fund based facilities, Rs. 350 crore short term non-fund based facilities are sub-limit to the term loan facilities. Satia Industries Ltd Bk limits A4 1200 Suspended Seven Greens Solar Systems Pvt off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned Ltd projects Sk Age Exports FDBP/FUDBP A3 75 Assigned Sk Age Exports LOC A3 10 Assigned Sk Age Exports Letter of Guarantee A3 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apeejay Tea Ltd FBL / Non-Fund Based AA- / 2000 Reaffirmed Limits A1+ Bengal Shrachi Housing TL D 1141.5 Revised from Development Ltd BB+ Gdjd Exports LT FB Fac B+ 80 Assigned Gmr Aero Space Engineering Ltd TL BBB- 2291 Reaffirmed (SO) Gmr Aero Space Engineering Ltd Unallocated BBB- 29 Reaffirmed (SO) Lakshmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd TL D 472 Revised from B- Lakshmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd FBL D 600 Revised from B- Lakshmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd NFBL D 54 Revised from A4 Nadahalli Agro International LT scale-CC B 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Nadahalli Agro International Long/ST scale- B / 300 Assigned Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac A4 Rashtrotthana Parishat TL BBB+ 50 Assigned Rashtrotthana Parishat CC limits (mortgage BBB+ 50 Assigned loan against property) Rashtrotthana Parishat Overdraft limits BBB+ 50 Assigned Rgtl Industries Ltd Working Capital BBB 1250 Reaffirmed Limits Rgtl Industries Ltd TL BBB 381.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 31.29 CR) Sanghvi Movers Ltd TL A+ 3813.9 Revised from A Sanghvi Movers Ltd Fund based, CC Fac A+ 1000 Revised from A Vishala India Commercial TL BB+ 919.9 Reaffirmed Developers Pvt. Ltd. (Reduced from 94.37 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)