Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Concast Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Suspended Aurigene Discovery Non-FB Fac A1+ 10 Withdrawn Technologies Ltd Baroda Textile Effects Pvt Ltd ST fund based and A2+ 68 Withdrawn Non-fund fac (SO) Bfg International Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 7.5 Assigned Bluearth Energy Pvt Ltd solar projects SP 2D Assigned Cibi International Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 4 Assigned Deepak Builders Non-FB Fac A4 350 Reaffirmed Deepak Singal Engineers & Non-FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed Builders Pvt. Ltd Elmech Engineers solar projects SP 3C Assigned Epicu Agro Products Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A3 38 Upgraded from A4+ Furbo Security Solutions Pvt Off-grid solar 'SP 3D Assigned Ltd projects Garg Duplex & Paper Mills (P) Non Fund Based A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Working Capital Limits Goyal Sales & Akshaya Urja solar projects SP3D - Assigned Shop Gugan Knitwears Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 30 Assigned Hykon India (P) Ltd Off-grid solar SP 2C Assigned projects Hykon Solar Energy (P) Ltd Off-grid solar SP 2C Assigned projects Isolloyd Engineering NFBL A2+ 200 Revised from Technologies Ltd A1 Jayco Ceramic Non Fund based- BG A4 6 Suspended Jayco Ceramic Non Fund based- LC* A4 Suspended Kish Exports Ltd Non- FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 30 Assigned M- Lite Solar solar projects SP 4C Suspended Mahavir Submersibles Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar 'SP 3D' Assigned projects Modern Solar Pvt Ltd solar projects SP 3B - Assigned Mro-Tek Ltd Off grid solar projectSP 1C Assigned Nabha Power Ltd CP A1+ 25500 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs.1800 Crore) Natsakee Incorporation solar projects SP 3C Assigned Neety Euro Asia Solar Energy Off-grid solar 'SP 3D Assigned projects Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd ST Scale - NFBL - LOC A4+ Assigned Ral Consumer Products Ltd solar projects SP 3C Assigned Shree Sachidanand Industries Unallocated Limit* D 3250 Revised from Pvt Ltd A4 (Reduced from Rs. 3.76 crore) *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Synergy Systems & Solutions BG A4 52 Assigned Technomark Engineers India Pvt Non-FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Theme Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit Limit A4 120 Reaffirmed Theme Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill A4 110 Reaffirmed Purchase/Discounting Theme Export Pvt Ltd Export Gold Card A4 46 Reaffirmed Theme Export Pvt Ltd NFBL (LOC/ Forward A4 12.5 Assigned Contract) Tex-Styles International Pvt. ST FBL (PCL) D 40 Revised from Ltd A4 and Simultaneously reassigned A4 Tex-Styles International Pvt. ST FBL (FBD) D 30 Revised from Ltd A4 and simultaneously reassigned A4 Tex-Styles International Pvt. ST Non FBL (LC) D Revised from Ltd A4 and Simultaneously reassigned A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd TL AA- Reaffirmed Enhanced to Rs. 171.72 crore from Rs. 64.00 crore Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd Fund Based limit AA- Reaffirmed Enhanced to Rs. 159.91 crore from Rs. 124.91 crore Ambika Overseas LT FBL B 150 Reaffirmed Apollo Concast Pvt Ltd CC B 15 Suspended Apollo Concast Pvt Ltd TL B 35 Suspended Arham Colloids Bk Fac B+ / 242.5 Suspended A4 Aurigene Discovery FB Fac AA 50 Withdrawn Technologies Ltd Aurigene Discovery Non-FB Fac AA 5 Withdrawn Technologies Ltd Baroda Textile Effects Pvt Ltd FB Fac A- 500 Withdrawn (SO) Bfg International Pvt Ltd LT: TL BB 22.5 Assigned Bfg International Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB 45 Assigned Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB 5.77 Suspended Cibi International Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 200 Assigned Cyber Pearl Information NCDs BBB 1750 Assigned Technology Park Pvt. Ltd. Deepak Builders FB Fac BB- 250 Reaffirmed Deepak Singal Engineers & FB Fac B 80 Revised from Builders Pvt. Ltd B+ Dhareshwar Cotton Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 70 Reaffirmed Dhareshwar Cotton Pvt Ltd TL B 10.8 Reaffirmed Epicu Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 124.1 Upgraded from BB+ Epicu Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based fac BBB- 118 Upgraded from BB+ Garg Duplex & Paper Mills (P) TL BB- 42.5 Upgraded Ltd from B+ Garg Duplex & Paper Mills (P) Fund Based Working BB- 30 Upgraded Ltd Capital Limits from B+ Gencor Pacific Auto TL B+ 91.1 Assigned Engineering Pvt Ltd Gencor Pacific Auto LT FB Fac B+ 46 Assigned Engineering Pvt Ltd Gugan Knitwears Pvt Ltd LT: TL BB- 130 Assigned Gugan Knitwears Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 45 Assigned Gugan Knitwears Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed Fac BB- 55 Assigned Gvk Jaipur Expressway Pvt Ltd LT unallocated limits AA- 10800 Assigned (enhanced from 1000.00) Huntsman Advanced Materials Bk Fac A- 270 Withdrawn (India) Pvt Ltd Huntsman Advanced Materials Bk Fac A- 270 Withdrawn (India) Pvt Ltd Isolloyd Engineering FBL A- 50 Revised from Technologies Ltd A Isolloyd Engineering TL A- 12 Revised from Technologies Ltd A Isolloyd Engineering LT unallocated A- 30 Revised from Technologies Ltd A Jain Udyog FBL (CC) BBB- 110 Assigned Jaycee Steels Pvt. Ltd. LTFBL B+ 100 Suspended Jayco Ceramic Fund Based- TL B- 44.4 Suspended Jayco Ceramic Fund Based- CC B- 42.5 Suspended Kish Exports Ltd FBL B 100 Reaffirmed Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd LT: TL BB- 290 Assigned Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 160 Assigned Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed Fac BB- 40 Assigned Lucknow Sitapur Expressway Ltd TL BB 1750 Assigned Ma Sarsinsa Steels Pvt. Ltd. LT fund based B+ 240 Suspended limits, TL Meridian Medical Research And Bk lines D 465 Suspended Hospital Ltd Nabha Power Ltd NCD AAA 5000 Assigned (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Nav Bharat Rice & General LT FBL B 60 Reaffirmed Mills Nutrivet Company Pvt Ltd FBL B- 70 Assigned Nutrivet Company Pvt Ltd Unallocated B- 20 Assigned Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - CC BB 200 Assigned Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - TL BB 70 Assigned Prabh Dayal Om Prakash Bk limits BB+ / 272.9 Suspended Infrastructure Pvt Ltd A4+ Shikarpur & Bhandapur Tea Tea Hypothecation B- 50.6 Reaffirmed Estates Pvt Ltd Limits Shikarpur & Bhandapur Tea TL B- 25.2 Reaffirmed Estates Pvt Ltd Shikarpur & Bhandapur Tea BG B- 2.5 Reaffirmed Estates Pvt Ltd Shree Gurunanak Dev Rice Mills LT FBL B 60 Reaffirmed Shree Sachidanand Industries LT Fund Based D 62.5 Revised from Pvt Ltd Limit-TL B (Enhanced from Rs. 6.24 crore) Shree Sachidanand Industries LT Fund Based D 50 Revised from Pvt Ltd Limit-CC B (Enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore) Shyamsundar Satyanarayan FBL (CC) B+ 150 Assigned Textiles (P) Ltd Sipai Cotton Industries CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sree Satya Sreenivasa Raw & CC B+ 74.5 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sree Satya Sreenivasa Raw & TL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sri Sai Krishna Raw And Boiled CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed Rice Mill (Enhanced from Rs. 9.50 Crore) Sri Sai Krishna Raw And Boiled Unallocated Limits B+ 80 Reaffirmed Rice Mill (Enhanced from Rs. 0.11Crore) Synergy Systems & Solutions CC BB- 24.5 Assigned Technomark Engineers India Pvt Fund based facility B+ 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Tex-Styles International Pvt. LT Fund Based Limits D Revised from Ltd (TL) B and Simultaneously reassigned C+ Theme Export Pvt Ltd TL B+ 11 Assigned Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd LT FBL 2368.3 Suspended Yfc Projects Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Yfc Projects Pvt Ltd LT: NFBL* BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed ) / A3 *Long Term Non Fund based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Non Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs. 20.0 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. 