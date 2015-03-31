Mar 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 30, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bansal Lumbers Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 140 Assigned
D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt FBL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt NFBL A4+ 94 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Indian Furniture Products Ltd ST Non-FBL A2(SO) 250 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 23.66 CR)
Kushalbagh Marbles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based Bk Fac A4 6.8 Reaffirmed
Polixel Security Systems Pvt BG / Letter of A4 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit Limit
(enhanced from Rs. 5.40 crore)
Surendra Electricals Pvt Ltd BG Limit A4 30 Assigned
Surendra Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC Limit A4 40 Assigned
Tata Realty And Infrastructure CP A1+ 13500 Assigned
Ltd
(Enhanced from Rs. 800 crore)
Tvs Logistics Services Ltd ST loans A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
Tvs Logistics Services Ltd CP A1+ 400 Reaffirmed
Ujaas Energy Ltd Off-grid solar SP 2A - Assigned
projects
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
20 Microns Ltd CC D 610 Revised from
BB+
20 Microns Ltd Export Packing Credit* D 100 Revised from
BB+
*Sub-Limit of Cash Credit
20 Microns Ltd Corporate Loan D 141.3 Revised from
BB+
(Reduced from Rs. 15 Cr.)
20 Microns Ltd TL D 668.6 Revised from
BB+
(Revised from Rs. 67.97 Cr.)
20 Microns Ltd LOC D 270 Revised from
A4+
20 Microns Ltd BG D 20 Revised from
A4+
20 Microns Ltd Credit Exposure Limit D 20.8 Revised from
A4+
(Revised from Rs. 1.44 Cr.)
20 Microns Nano Minerals Ltd CC D 45 Revised from
BB+(SO)
(Enhanced from Rs. 3.65 crore)
20 Microns Nano Minerals Ltd TL D 38 Revised from
BB+(SO)
(reduced from Rs. 6.33 crore)
B. Manek Exports LT & ST Scale - Fund BB+ / 160 Assigned
Based
Limits A4+
Bansal Lumbers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 20 Assigned
D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt TL B+ 24.4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt FBL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Deepak Hardware Industries Pvt Business Purpose Loan B 80 Assigned
Ltd (working capital)
Indian Furniture Products Ltd LT TL BBB 71.4 Reaffirmed
(SO)
(enhanced from 3.67 CR)
Indian Furniture Products Ltd FBL - CC BBB 378.2 Reaffirmed
(SO)
(enhanced from 32.82 CR)
K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 621.6 Revised from
B+
K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed BB- 248.4 Revised from
Limits) B+
Kushalbagh Marbles Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac C 63.2 Reaffirmed
Mirambica Agro Industries CC B+ 45 Assigned
Mirambica Agro Industries TL B+ 17.2 Assigned
Parker Builders Pvt Ltd TL B 363.6 Suspended
Parker Builders Pvt Ltd FBF B 14 Suspended
Polixel Security Systems Pvt CC Limit BB- 25 Revised from
Ltd B+
(enhanced from Rs. 1.90 crore)
Rajasthan State Seeds LT FB - Cash Credit BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Sri Mittapalli Trust Bk Fac B 90 Suspended
State Bank Of Hyderabad BASEL III Compliant AAA 3930 Assigned
Tier II Bonds (hyb)
Programme
Surendra Electricals Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 20 Assigned
Tvs Logistics Services Ltd LT FB Fac A+ 800 Reaffirmed
Umang Dairies Ltd FBL BBB- 120 Upgraded
from
BB+
(enhanced from Rs. 5.0)
Umang Dairies Ltd TL BBB- 140 Upgraded
from
BB+
(enhanced from Rs. 5.0)* *Previously rated unallocated amount of Rs. 9.0 crore included in term
loans.
Unique Green Energy Bk Fac BB/ 287.4 Suspended
Technologies Pvt Ltd A4
Varad Agri Tech Ltd LT FBL BB 170 Reaffirmed
Varad Agri Tech Ltd LT Non-FBL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Varad Agri Tech Ltd LT Unallocated Limits BB 10 Reaffirmed
Vishwanath Spinnerz India Ltd LT FBL D 690.1 Reaffirmed
Vishwanath Spinnerz India Ltd LT Unallocated Limits D 59.9 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
