Mar 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Lumbers Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 140 Assigned D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt FBL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt NFBL A4+ 94 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Furniture Products Ltd ST Non-FBL A2(SO) 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 23.66 CR) Kushalbagh Marbles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based Bk Fac A4 6.8 Reaffirmed Polixel Security Systems Pvt BG / Letter of A4 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Limit (enhanced from Rs. 5.40 crore) Surendra Electricals Pvt Ltd BG Limit A4 30 Assigned Surendra Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC Limit A4 40 Assigned Tata Realty And Infrastructure CP A1+ 13500 Assigned Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 800 crore) Tvs Logistics Services Ltd ST loans A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Tvs Logistics Services Ltd CP A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Ujaas Energy Ltd Off-grid solar SP 2A - Assigned projects LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 20 Microns Ltd CC D 610 Revised from BB+ 20 Microns Ltd Export Packing Credit* D 100 Revised from BB+ *Sub-Limit of Cash Credit 20 Microns Ltd Corporate Loan D 141.3 Revised from BB+ (Reduced from Rs. 15 Cr.) 20 Microns Ltd TL D 668.6 Revised from BB+ (Revised from Rs. 67.97 Cr.) 20 Microns Ltd LOC D 270 Revised from A4+ 20 Microns Ltd BG D 20 Revised from A4+ 20 Microns Ltd Credit Exposure Limit D 20.8 Revised from A4+ (Revised from Rs. 1.44 Cr.) 20 Microns Nano Minerals Ltd CC D 45 Revised from BB+(SO) (Enhanced from Rs. 3.65 crore) 20 Microns Nano Minerals Ltd TL D 38 Revised from BB+(SO) (reduced from Rs. 6.33 crore) B. Manek Exports LT & ST Scale - Fund BB+ / 160 Assigned Based Limits A4+ Bansal Lumbers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 20 Assigned D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt TL B+ 24.4 Reaffirmed Ltd D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt FBL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Deepak Hardware Industries Pvt Business Purpose Loan B 80 Assigned Ltd (working capital) Indian Furniture Products Ltd LT TL BBB 71.4 Reaffirmed (SO) (enhanced from 3.67 CR) Indian Furniture Products Ltd FBL - CC BBB 378.2 Reaffirmed (SO) (enhanced from 32.82 CR) K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 621.6 Revised from B+ K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed BB- 248.4 Revised from Limits) B+ Kushalbagh Marbles Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac C 63.2 Reaffirmed Mirambica Agro Industries CC B+ 45 Assigned Mirambica Agro Industries TL B+ 17.2 Assigned Parker Builders Pvt Ltd TL B 363.6 Suspended Parker Builders Pvt Ltd FBF B 14 Suspended Polixel Security Systems Pvt CC Limit BB- 25 Revised from Ltd B+ (enhanced from Rs. 1.90 crore) Rajasthan State Seeds LT FB - Cash Credit BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Sri Mittapalli Trust Bk Fac B 90 Suspended State Bank Of Hyderabad BASEL III Compliant AAA 3930 Assigned Tier II Bonds (hyb) Programme Surendra Electricals Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 20 Assigned Tvs Logistics Services Ltd LT FB Fac A+ 800 Reaffirmed Umang Dairies Ltd FBL BBB- 120 Upgraded from BB+ (enhanced from Rs. 5.0) Umang Dairies Ltd TL BBB- 140 Upgraded from BB+ (enhanced from Rs. 5.0)* *Previously rated unallocated amount of Rs. 9.0 crore included in term loans. Unique Green Energy Bk Fac BB/ 287.4 Suspended Technologies Pvt Ltd A4 Varad Agri Tech Ltd LT FBL BB 170 Reaffirmed Varad Agri Tech Ltd LT Non-FBL BB 20 Reaffirmed Varad Agri Tech Ltd LT Unallocated Limits BB 10 Reaffirmed Vishwanath Spinnerz India Ltd LT FBL D 690.1 Reaffirmed Vishwanath Spinnerz India Ltd LT Unallocated Limits D 59.9 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.