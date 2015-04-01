Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 31, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd ST - Fund based A2+ 3710 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 239.00 crore to Rs. 371.00 crore Aarti Drugs Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A2+ 2810 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 221.00 crore to Rs. 281.00 crore Backbone Enterprises Ltd Bill Discounting A2+ 20 Assigned Backbone Enterprises Ltd BGs A2+ 3750 Assigned Backbone Enterprises Ltd LOC A2+ 330 Assigned Backbone Enterprises Ltd Derivatives A2+ 25 Assigned Bhatia & Company Inventory Funding A4 265 Reaffirmed Bhatia & Company optionally A4 35 Reaffirmed convertible debenture Bhatia & Company LOC A4 120 Reaffirmed Dhirendra Narayan Cold Storage Seasonal CC A4 43.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gayatri Engineering Off- grid solar SP 2D Assigned Construction & Consultancy Pvt project Ltd Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 72.5 Assigned JSW Steel Ltd ST FB limits A1+ 14000 Assigned JSW Steel Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 165100 Assigned JSW Steel Ltd CP Programme A1+ 35000 Assigned Karvy Stock Broking Ltd ST Debt A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Karvy Stock Broking Ltd CP Programme* A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed (SO) *The structured Obligation (SO) rating is backed Stand-by facility from HDFC Bank Karvy Stock Broking Ltd CP Programme# A1+ 1000 Assigned (SO)! # The structured Obligation (SO) rating is backed Stand-by facility from Indusind Bank. ! The rating is conditional subject to the receipt of executed guarantee documents pertaining to the said facility. Lobel Solar Power System Off- grid solar SP 3C Assigned project MAA Bameswari Cold Storage Seasonal CC A4 37.2 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Mainframe Energy Solutions Pvt Off- grid solar SP3D Assigned Ltd project Naviya Technologies Off- grid solar SP 3D Assigned project Shiva Global Agro Industries ST, Non-FBL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Shrinivasa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Starfield Renewables Pvt Ltd off grid solar SP4D Assigned projects Suyog Electricals Ltd LOC A3 10 Reaffirmed Ufo Moviez India Ltd ST, Non-FB limits A1 350 Upgraded from A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd LT - TL A- 2302.2 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 177.53 crore to Rs 230.22 crore Aarti Drugs Ltd LT - CC A- 240 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 16.75 crore to Rs. 24.00 crore Aarti Drugs Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated A-/ 7.8 Reaffirmed A2+ Reduced from Rs. 75.72 crore to Rs. 0.78 cr Agartala Rubber Industry TL D 28.3 Suspended Agartala Rubber Industry CC D 100 Suspended Agartala Rubber Industry interchangeable limits D 30 Suspended Agartala Rubber Industry Non-FBL D 18 Suspended Backbone Enterprises Ltd CC Limits A- 750 Assigned Backbone Enterprises Ltd TL A- 870 Assigned Backbone Enterprises Ltd WCDL A- 100 Assigned Backbone Enterprises Ltd Proposed Limits A- 150 Assigned Bhalkeshwar Sugars Ltd TL C- 955 Upgraded from ICRA]D Bhatia & Company TL BB 192.4 Reaffirmed Bhatia & Company CC BB 270 Reaffirmed Dhirendra Narayan Cold Storage Working Capital Loan B 7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Dhirendra Narayan Cold Storage TL B 3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Dhuria Rice Mills LT FBL B 60 Reaffirmed Ghatprabha Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BB 200 Reaffirmed Hariom Flexipack Industries LT, Fund Based - CC B 35 Reaffirmed Hariom Flexipack Industries LT, Fund Based - TL B 45.5 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd (2005) MBS 1 PTC Series A2 AAA Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 8) (SO) Icici Bank Ltd (2005) MBS 1 PTC Series B^^ AAA Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 8) (SO) ^^ Initial Investment by Series B PTC holders was nominal Icici Bank Ltd (2005) MBS 2 PTC Series A2 AAA Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 8) (SO) Icici Bank Ltd (2005) MBS 2 PTC Series B^^ AAA Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 8) (SO) ^^ Initial Investment by Series B PTC holders was nominal Innova Children'S Heart FBL - CC D 40 Reaffirmed Hospital Pvt Ltd Innova Children'S Heart FBL - TL D 110 Reaffirmed Hospital Pvt Ltd Jsm Vegoils Pvt Ltd Working Capital BB- 32.5 Assigned Limits JSW Steel Ltd TL / Standby LOC Fac AA 224700 Assigned JSW Steel Ltd NCD Programme AA 86350 Assigned JSW Steel Ltd LT/ST-Fund based/ AA / 48425.3 Assigned NFB limits A1+ K.P.Saha Pvt Ltd Unit: Maa TL B+ 26.9 Reaffirmed Bameswari Rice Mill K.P.Saha Pvt Ltd Unit: Maa CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed Bameswari Rice Mill K.P.Saha Pvt Ltd Unit: Maa BG B+ 1.3 Reaffirmed Bameswari Rice Mill Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd TL D 35 Suspended Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd cash credit limits, D 100 Suspended Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd unallocated limits D 29.9 Suspended Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 60 Suspended Karvy Stock Broking Ltd LT Bk Lines A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Maa Bameswari Cold Storage Working Capital Loan B 5.4 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Maa Bameswari Cold Storage TL B 13.1 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Nirwana Hotels And Resorts Pvt TL B 66.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Nirwana Hotels And Resorts Pvt FB Fac B 6 Reaffirmed Ltd Nirwana Hotels And Resorts Pvt Non-FB Fac B 0.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Nirwana Hotels And Resorts Pvt Proposed TL B 0.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Rohit Fabtex LT- FBL B+ 70 Assigned Shell Apparels Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 81.4 Assigned / Outstanding Shell Apparels Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 150 Assigned / Outstanding Shell Apparels Pvt Ltd LT NFBL BB+ 20.1 Outstanding Shiva Global Agro Industries LT, TL BB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Shiva Global Agro Industries LT, FBL BB 320 Reaffirmed Ltd Shiva Parvati Poutry Feeds Pvt LT, FBL BB 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Shrinivasa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BB 300 Reaffirmed Suyog Electricals Ltd CC Facility BBB- 102.5 Reaffirmed Suyog Electricals Ltd TL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Suyog Electricals Ltd BG BBB- 160 Reaffirmed UFO Moviez India Ltd TL A+ 970 Upgraded from A- UFO Moviez India Ltd LT, FB limits A+ 300 Upgraded from A- UFO Moviez India Ltd TL * A+ Upgraded from A- * Term loans of Rs. 22.50 crore (PY: Rs. 50.00 crore) as sublimit of short-term, non-fund-based limits of Rs. 35.00 crore (PY: Rs. 70.00 crore) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.