Apr 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 1, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amara Raja Batteries Ltd Solar projects SP 2A Assigned Amara Raja Electronics Ltd Solar projects SP 2C Assigned Chennai Petroleum Corporation CP A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Ltd Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme A1+ 5000 Assigned Investments Ltd Shakti Polytex Pvt Ltd BG Limits A4 Withdrawn (Reduced from Rs.0.40 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chennai Petroleum Corporation NCD AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD Programme AA 5000 Assigned Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk lines AA 10000 Assigned Ltd Edelweiss Finance & NCD Programme AA 5000 Assigned Investments Ltd Edelweiss Finance & Principal Protected PP-MLD 3000 Assigned Investments Ltd Market Linked AA Debenture Programme Shakti Polytex Pvt Ltd TL B 90 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.9.69 crore) Shakti Polytex Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 180 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.14 crore) Vistaar Financial Services Pvt LT Bk Fac BBB 1299.6 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from Rs. 136.53 crore) Vistaar Financial Services Pvt LT Bk Fac BBB 6.3 Withdrawn Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)