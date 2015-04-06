Apr 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Renewable Energy Pvt Solar projects SP 2C Assigned Ltd Arka Green Power (P) Ltd Solar projects SP 2C Assigned Blufields Energy Pvt Ltd Off-grid Solar SP 3D Assigned projects Choice Solutions Ltd Solar projects SP 3C Assigned Glow Power Technologies Solar projects SP 4E Assigned Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd NFBL A2+ 11520 Assigned Meltroll Engineering Pvt Ltd ST limits A4 80 Reaffirmed Nanobright Solar Technologies Solar projects SP 2B Assigned Pvt Ltd Natural Power Asia Pvt Ltd Solar projects SP3C Assigned Punjab And Sind Bank Certificates of A1+ 180000 Assigned Deposit Programme Sharekhan Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Shivam Photovoltaics Pvt Ltd off-grid Solar SP 3D Assigned projects SNK Technologies Off-grid Solar SP 4D Assigned projects. SRD Systems Solar projects SP 3D Assigned Thrive Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Solar projects SP 2B Assigned Trom Solar Off-grid Solar SP 3C Assigned projects LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Shama Rao Foundation FB Fac BBB- 970 Revised from BB+ Aastha Society TL (LT Scale) B+ 52.5 Assigned Arkaios Multi Micro Finance PTC Series A2 B(SO) 26.6 Reaffirmed Pool Trust 2015 Arkaios Multi Micro Finance PTC Series A1 BBB 306.3 Reaffirmed Pool Trust 2015 (SO) Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 10000 Assigned Cashpor Micro Credit (Cashpor) PTC Series A BBB 258.1 Reaffirmed (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Cashpor Micro Credit (Cashpor) Originators Residual Unrated 17.9 Reaffirmed Share Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd TL A- 420 Assigned Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Working Capital Limits A- 6300 Assigned Laxmi Rice Mills LT FBL B 148 Assigned Madura Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB 3.3 Reaffirmed (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Madura Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 155.1 Reaffirmed (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Meltroll Engineering Pvt Ltd LT limits BB 45.2 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 314 Reaffirmed (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 474.5 Reaffirmed (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 300.1 Reaffirmed (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 BB- 15.8 Reaffirmed (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 254.9 Reaffirmed (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)