Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Resurfacing Of Road BG A4+ 132.5 Reaffirmed Agency Pvt Ltd Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt NFBL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd BG A4 45 Assigned Minex Metallurgical Co. Ltd ST, FB / Non-FBL A1 540 Reaffirmed Plymex Timber Pvt Ltd FB working capital Fac A4 50 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC BB- 60 Reaffirmed Allied Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 5 Reaffirmed Allied Energy Systems Pvt Ltd BG BB- 65 Reaffirmed Asian Resurfacing Of Road CC BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Agency Pvt Ltd Carrycon India Ltd. FBL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Carrycon India Ltd. NFBL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Carrycon India Ltd. Unallocated B+ 5 Reaffirmed Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt FBL B 92.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt TL B 11.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt Unallocated B 10 Reaffirmed Ltd International Fresh Farm TL B+ 120 Assigned Products India Ltd International Fresh Farm CC B+ 130 Assigned Products India Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 220.5 Conditional Pvt Ltd rating Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 BBB- 21.5 Conditional Pvt Ltd (SO) rating Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd TL B+ 255 Assigned Laffans Granito Pvt Ltd CC B+ 90 Assigned Minex Metallurgical Co. Ltd LT, FB Limits A 1350 Reaffirmed Minex Metallurgical Co. Ltd TL A Reaffirmed R. J. Agro Industries CC B 60 Reaffirmed Rajesh Industries CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed Rajesh Industries TL BB- 11.7 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 2.00 crore Rajesh Industries Packing Credit/Bill BB- 188.3 Reaffirmed Discounting Enhanced from Rs. 14.00 crore Rajesh Industries Proposed Bk Fac BB- Withdrawn Earlier Rs. 4.00 crore Ravindra Rice & General Mills FBL B+ 145 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore Rooplaxmi Industries India CC B- 50 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Rooplaxmi Industries India TL B- 29 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. S D Rice Mills FBL B 140 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore Sant Autos Fund Based - CC B+ 60 Assigned Shree Bhagyalaxmi Industries CC B 70 Reaffirmed Shree Bhagyalaxmi Industries TL B 13 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 1.50 crore Tirupati Cottex CC B+ 80 Assigned Tirupati Cottex TL B+ 5.1 Assigned Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 293.1 Conditional rating Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 218.6 Conditional Industry rating Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 96.2 Conditional Industry rating Yash Papers Ltd FBL D 1201.8 Revised from B+ Yash Papers Ltd Non-FBL D 60 Revised from A4 Zinzuwadia Brothers Jewellers LT Fund Based-CC BB- 80 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)