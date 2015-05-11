BRIEF-Ram Minerals and Chemicals says no agreement wth Tata Chem for stake sale
* Ram Minerals and Chemicals clarifies on news item regarding Tata Chemical's take over of 60 percent shares of co
May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 08, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd NFBL- ST A4 30 Reaffirmed Asha Cotton Industries Credit Exposure Limit A4 1 Suspended Asha Cotton Industries Proposed Limit A4 27 Suspended Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd ST - Non- FBL A4 295 Reaffirmed Gepl Capital Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 310 Reaffirmed lines Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based A2+ 74 Upgraded Limits from A2 (enhanced from Rs 5.90 crore) Warsaw Engineers ST Non Fund Based A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd FBL- LT B 34.4 Reaffirmed Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd Unallocated- LT B 5.1 Reaffirmed Aniket Metals Pvt Ltd long term FB Fac BB- 92.5 Withdrawn Asha Cotton Industries CC BB- 70 Suspended Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd LT - FBL B 480 Downgraded from BB- (reduced from 54.8 CR) Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd LT - Non- FBL B 2.5 Downgraded from BB- (enhanced from 0.0 CR) Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd LT - Unallocated B 68 Assigned Bafna Motors (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd TL B- 96 Revised from D Bafna Motors (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd FBL (inventory B- 860 Revised from funding) D Bafna Motors (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B- 430.7 Revised from D Gepl Capital Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk lines BB 200 Reaffirmed Gepl Capital Pvt Ltd Interchangeable BB 90 Reaffirmed between short term / A4 and LT Bk lines Greta Energy Ltd LT, TL BB- 350.3 Reaffirmed (revised from 50.00 CR) Greta Energy Ltd LT, Fund Based BB- 65 Assigned Greta Energy Ltd LT, Proposed BB- 84.7 Assigned Intec Capital Ltd CC lines - 2950 Withdrawn Janak Dehydration Pvt Ltd CC B+ 65 Suspended M/S Super Shiv Shakti FBL B+ 130 Suspended Chemicals Pvt Ltd M/S Super Shiv Shakti unallocated Bk limits B+ 10 Suspended Chemicals Pvt Ltd Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 482.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 54.10 Crore) Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Limits BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 40.00 crore) Skylark Mansions Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac BB- 500 Withdrawn Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd CC Limit D 120 Suspended Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd TL D 132 Suspended Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-BG D 37.5 Suspended Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-LC D 17.5 Suspended Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-Credit D 0.4 Suspended Exposure Swaraj Syntex Pvt Ltd FBF C- 112.7 Suspended Twenty First Century Castings Fund Based-Working D 120 Suspended Pvt Ltd Capital Twenty First Century Castings Fund Based- TL D 43.7 Suspended Pvt Ltd Twenty First Century Castings Non Fund Based- BG D 30 Suspended Pvt Ltd Versatile Alucast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL D 80 Reaffirmed Versatile Alucast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC D 31 Reaffirmed Viom Networks Ltd LT Fac (including A- 67950 Reaffirmed working capital limits - earlier Rs.8,736.89 crore) Viom Networks Ltd Unallocated Limits A-/ 21418.9 Reaffirmed (earlier nil) A2+ Viom Networks Ltd ST Loans (earlier Rs. - - 200.00 crore) Warsaw Engineers LT Fund Based B+ 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* India cenbank: 6 states raise 83.00 billion rupees via loans below targeted 89.00 billion rupees