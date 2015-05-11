May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 08, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd NFBL- ST A4 30 Reaffirmed Asha Cotton Industries Credit Exposure Limit A4 1 Suspended Asha Cotton Industries Proposed Limit A4 27 Suspended Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd ST - Non- FBL A4 295 Reaffirmed Gepl Capital Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 310 Reaffirmed lines Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based A2+ 74 Upgraded Limits from A2 (enhanced from Rs 5.90 crore) Warsaw Engineers ST Non Fund Based A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd FBL- LT B 34.4 Reaffirmed Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd Unallocated- LT B 5.1 Reaffirmed Aniket Metals Pvt Ltd long term FB Fac BB- 92.5 Withdrawn Asha Cotton Industries CC BB- 70 Suspended Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd LT - FBL B 480 Downgraded from BB- (reduced from 54.8 CR) Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd LT - Non- FBL B 2.5 Downgraded from BB- (enhanced from 0.0 CR) Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd LT - Unallocated B 68 Assigned Bafna Motors (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd TL B- 96 Revised from D Bafna Motors (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd FBL (inventory B- 860 Revised from funding) D Bafna Motors (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B- 430.7 Revised from D Gepl Capital Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk lines BB 200 Reaffirmed Gepl Capital Pvt Ltd Interchangeable BB 90 Reaffirmed between short term / A4 and LT Bk lines Greta Energy Ltd LT, TL BB- 350.3 Reaffirmed (revised from 50.00 CR) Greta Energy Ltd LT, Fund Based BB- 65 Assigned Greta Energy Ltd LT, Proposed BB- 84.7 Assigned Intec Capital Ltd CC lines - 2950 Withdrawn Janak Dehydration Pvt Ltd CC B+ 65 Suspended M/S Super Shiv Shakti FBL B+ 130 Suspended Chemicals Pvt Ltd M/S Super Shiv Shakti unallocated Bk limits B+ 10 Suspended Chemicals Pvt Ltd Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 482.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 54.10 Crore) Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Limits BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 40.00 crore) Skylark Mansions Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac BB- 500 Withdrawn Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd CC Limit D 120 Suspended Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd TL D 132 Suspended Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-BG D 37.5 Suspended Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-LC D 17.5 Suspended Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-Credit D 0.4 Suspended Exposure Swaraj Syntex Pvt Ltd FBF C- 112.7 Suspended Twenty First Century Castings Fund Based-Working D 120 Suspended Pvt Ltd Capital Twenty First Century Castings Fund Based- TL D 43.7 Suspended Pvt Ltd Twenty First Century Castings Non Fund Based- BG D 30 Suspended Pvt Ltd Versatile Alucast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL D 80 Reaffirmed Versatile Alucast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC D 31 Reaffirmed Viom Networks Ltd LT Fac (including A- 67950 Reaffirmed working capital limits - earlier Rs.8,736.89 crore) Viom Networks Ltd Unallocated Limits A-/ 21418.9 Reaffirmed (earlier nil) A2+ Viom Networks Ltd ST Loans (earlier Rs. - - 200.00 crore) Warsaw Engineers LT Fund Based B+ 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.