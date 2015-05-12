BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
May 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avera Resource Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 110 Assigned Fives Cail-Kcp Ltd ST, Non-FBL A3 1080 Reaffirmed Satyam Smelters Pvt Ltd NFBF A3+ 30 Assigned Skm Steels Ltd ST FBL* A3 1900 Revised from A4+ *Includes Channel financing limits; PY: Previous Year Skm Steels Ltd ST non-FBL A3 50 Revised from A4+ Vishal Manufacturer Pvt Ltd BG A4 12.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avasarala Technologies Ltd Fund Based Working D 1380 Reaffirmed Capital Limits Avasarala Technologies Ltd NFBL D 1146.9 Reaffirmed Avasarala Technologies Ltd TL D 989.2 Reaffirmed Dhiraj Foundation LT, Term-loans B- 207.6 Reaffirmed (revised from 16.30 CR) Fives Cail-Kcp Ltd LT, FBL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Futura Door Products Pvt Ltd LT fund Bk Fac D 115 Suspended M/S Tightwell Fasteners LT Bk Fac BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Modern Machinery Store CC B 92 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.7 CR) Modern Machinery Store BG B 3 Reaffirmed Modern Machinery Store Unallocated B - Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.5 CR) Satyam Smelters Pvt Ltd FBF BBB 150 Assigned Shivalik Cotsyn Ltd Bk Fac B / 110 Suspended A4 Skm Steels Ltd LT FBL BBB- 2700 Revised from BB+ Skm Steels Ltd TL limit BBB- 200 Revised from BB+ Sree Arulmani Exports TL B 45.9 Assigned Sree Arulmani Exports LT - Fund based B 32.5 Assigned facility Sree Arulmani Exports LT - Unallocated B 21.6 Assigned Sri Kannan & Co. LT - FB Fac BB- 90 Reaffirmed Synergy Info Data Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- 70 Suspended Vishal Manufacturer Pvt Ltd CCF B 40 Reaffirmed Vishal Manufacturer Pvt Ltd TL B 78.5 Reaffirmed Well Wisher Homes LTBF B 240 Suspended Yash Pal & Sons (Huf) TL B+ 195 Revised from BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* Says Nisaba Godrej named executive chairperson; Adi Godrej to assume chairman emeritus position at co Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qUQBvr) Further company coverage: