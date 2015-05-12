May 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avera Resource Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 110 Assigned Fives Cail-Kcp Ltd ST, Non-FBL A3 1080 Reaffirmed Satyam Smelters Pvt Ltd NFBF A3+ 30 Assigned Skm Steels Ltd ST FBL* A3 1900 Revised from A4+ *Includes Channel financing limits; PY: Previous Year Skm Steels Ltd ST non-FBL A3 50 Revised from A4+ Vishal Manufacturer Pvt Ltd BG A4 12.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avasarala Technologies Ltd Fund Based Working D 1380 Reaffirmed Capital Limits Avasarala Technologies Ltd NFBL D 1146.9 Reaffirmed Avasarala Technologies Ltd TL D 989.2 Reaffirmed Dhiraj Foundation LT, Term-loans B- 207.6 Reaffirmed (revised from 16.30 CR) Fives Cail-Kcp Ltd LT, FBL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Futura Door Products Pvt Ltd LT fund Bk Fac D 115 Suspended M/S Tightwell Fasteners LT Bk Fac BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Modern Machinery Store CC B 92 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.7 CR) Modern Machinery Store BG B 3 Reaffirmed Modern Machinery Store Unallocated B - Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.5 CR) Satyam Smelters Pvt Ltd FBF BBB 150 Assigned Shivalik Cotsyn Ltd Bk Fac B / 110 Suspended A4 Skm Steels Ltd LT FBL BBB- 2700 Revised from BB+ Skm Steels Ltd TL limit BBB- 200 Revised from BB+ Sree Arulmani Exports TL B 45.9 Assigned Sree Arulmani Exports LT - Fund based B 32.5 Assigned facility Sree Arulmani Exports LT - Unallocated B 21.6 Assigned Sri Kannan & Co. LT - FB Fac BB- 90 Reaffirmed Synergy Info Data Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- 70 Suspended Vishal Manufacturer Pvt Ltd CCF B 40 Reaffirmed Vishal Manufacturer Pvt Ltd TL B 78.5 Reaffirmed Well Wisher Homes LTBF B 240 Suspended Yash Pal & Sons (Huf) TL B+ 195 Revised from BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)