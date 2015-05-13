May 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Ginni Gold Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL * A4 150 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Rs 90.0 Crore fund based limits rated on long term scale Indicon Enterprises Ltd Non-fund based Bk A3 150 Suspended limits Indicon Enterprises Ltd Unallocated limits A3 90 Suspended Regency Ispat Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL * A3 Reaffirmed *Sub limit of the Rs. 15.00 crore fund-based limit Spic Fashions Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac D 80 Downgraded from A4 Sri Vinayakha Spinning Mills ST: Non FB Fac A4 19.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (revised from 4.00 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amico Textiles FB Fac BB- 227 Reaffirmed B.V.L. Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit B 750 Assigned B.V.L. Exports Pvt Ltd CC B 500 Assigned Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd LT FBL BBB 380 Reaffirmed Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd LT TL BBB 698.6 Reaffirmed (previously 86.40 Cr) Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd LT Non-FBL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Darjeeling Power Ltd TL B+ 227.5 Reaffirmed Darjeeling Power Ltd Fund Based (CC) B+ 7.8 Reaffirmed Darjeeling Power Ltd Proposed Limit B+ 14.7 Reaffirmed Dindayal Jalan Textiles Ltd LT; FBL BB- 140 Assigned Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 82.5 Suspended Future Corporate Resources Ltd NCD programme BBB- 2500 Outstanding Future Corporate Resources Ltd TL BBB- 3500 Outstanding Future Corporate Resources Ltd LT, FB Bk Fac BBB- 250 Outstanding Ginni Gold Pvt Ltd LT - FBL BB 900 Reaffirmed Goldfinch Resorts Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 374.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 37 Cr) GRS Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 68.7 Suspended India Infradebt Ltd NCD programme AAA 10000 Assigned Indicon Enterprises Ltd fund based Bk limits BBB- 350 Suspended Indicon Enterprises Ltd Unallocated limits BBB- 90 Suspended Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT and short tern A / 75644.3 Withdrawn fund and NFBL A1 Krishna Maruti Ltd TL A+ 775 Upgraded from A Octamec Engineering Ltd Fund Based D 1700 Suspended Octamec Engineering Ltd Non Fund Based D 850 Suspended Phoenix Residencies Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL BB 350 Reaffirmed Pragathi Tobacco Traders Unallocated Limits BB-/ 100 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd (LT/ ST) A4 Rahul Pam Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 200 Suspended A4 Regency Ispat Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed SBK Properties Pvt Ltd NCDs AA- 3300 Upgraded (SO) from A+(SO) Siddhivinayak Motors Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB 159 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 13.0 Crore) SKP Projects Pvt Ltd FB cash-credit BB / 20 Suspended facility A4+ SKP Projects Pvt Ltd LT non-FB Fac BB / 60 Suspended A4+ Spic Fashions Pvt Ltd LT: TL D 40 Downgraded from C Spic Fashions Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed D 8 Downgraded from C Sri Vinayakha Spinning Mills LT: TL BB- 72.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Vinayakha Spinning Mills LT: FB Fac BB- 75 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (revised from 10.71 Cr) Trishul Buildtech & TL BBB 2953.2 Upgraded Infrastructures Pvt Ltd from BBB- Enhanced from Rs.111.32 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.