May 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed
Ginni Gold Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL * A4 150 Reaffirmed
* Sublimit of Rs 90.0 Crore fund based limits rated on long term scale
Indicon Enterprises Ltd Non-fund based Bk A3 150 Suspended
limits
Indicon Enterprises Ltd Unallocated limits A3 90 Suspended
Regency Ispat Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL * A3 Reaffirmed
*Sub limit of the Rs. 15.00 crore fund-based limit
Spic Fashions Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac D 80 Downgraded
from A4
Sri Vinayakha Spinning Mills ST: Non FB Fac A4 19.6 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(revised from 4.00 Cr)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amico Textiles FB Fac BB- 227 Reaffirmed
B.V.L. Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit B 750 Assigned
B.V.L. Exports Pvt Ltd CC B 500 Assigned
Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd LT FBL BBB 380 Reaffirmed
Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd LT TL BBB 698.6 Reaffirmed
(previously 86.40 Cr)
Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd LT Non-FBL BBB 450 Reaffirmed
Darjeeling Power Ltd TL B+ 227.5 Reaffirmed
Darjeeling Power Ltd Fund Based (CC) B+ 7.8 Reaffirmed
Darjeeling Power Ltd Proposed Limit B+ 14.7 Reaffirmed
Dindayal Jalan Textiles Ltd LT; FBL BB- 140 Assigned
Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 82.5 Suspended
Future Corporate Resources Ltd NCD programme BBB- 2500 Outstanding
Future Corporate Resources Ltd TL BBB- 3500 Outstanding
Future Corporate Resources Ltd LT, FB Bk Fac BBB- 250 Outstanding
Ginni Gold Pvt Ltd LT - FBL BB 900 Reaffirmed
Goldfinch Resorts Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 374.6 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 37 Cr)
GRS Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 68.7 Suspended
India Infradebt Ltd NCD programme AAA 10000 Assigned
Indicon Enterprises Ltd fund based Bk limits BBB- 350 Suspended
Indicon Enterprises Ltd Unallocated limits BBB- 90 Suspended
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT and short tern A / 75644.3 Withdrawn
fund and NFBL A1
Krishna Maruti Ltd TL A+ 775 Upgraded
from A
Octamec Engineering Ltd Fund Based D 1700 Suspended
Octamec Engineering Ltd Non Fund Based D 850 Suspended
Phoenix Residencies Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL BB 350 Reaffirmed
Pragathi Tobacco Traders Unallocated Limits BB-/ 100 Assigned
(India) Pvt Ltd (LT/ ST) A4
Rahul Pam Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 200 Suspended
A4
Regency Ispat Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
SBK Properties Pvt Ltd NCDs AA- 3300 Upgraded
(SO) from
A+(SO)
Siddhivinayak Motors Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB 159 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 13.0 Crore)
SKP Projects Pvt Ltd FB cash-credit BB / 20 Suspended
facility A4+
SKP Projects Pvt Ltd LT non-FB Fac BB / 60 Suspended
A4+
Spic Fashions Pvt Ltd LT: TL D 40 Downgraded
from C
Spic Fashions Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed D 8 Downgraded
from C
Sri Vinayakha Spinning Mills LT: TL BB- 72.1 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Vinayakha Spinning Mills LT: FB Fac BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(revised from 10.71 Cr)
Trishul Buildtech & TL BBB 2953.2 Upgraded
Infrastructures Pvt Ltd from
BBB-
Enhanced from Rs.111.32 crore
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
