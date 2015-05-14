May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Quess Corp Ltd Short -Term FBL A1+ 100 Upgraded from A2+ Quess Corp Ltd CP A1+ 300 Upgraded from A2+ Ramesh Chand Rai ST FB Bk Fac A4 2.5 Assigned Sri Dhanalakshmi Cotton And ST Non-FBL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Rice Mills Pvt. Ltd. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd CD A1+ 600 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alapatt Fashion Jewellery LT - FB Fac B- 55 Reaffirmed Bhairaav Erectors Ltd LT FBL (TL) BB 200 Assigned Cairn India Ltd issuer rating IrAAA - Withdrawn Dlf Utilities Ltd FBL A(SO) 15230 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Subordinated Debt AA+ 4500 Assigned Ltd Programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD Programme AA+ 20000 Assigned Ltd Panache Aluminium Extrusions TL D 67.5 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Panache Aluminium Extrusions FBL D 142.5 Assigned Pvt. Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 3.25 crores) Panache Aluminium Extrusions NFBL D 4 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Panache Aluminium Extrusions Unallocated Limits D 6 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Piramal Enterprises Ltd NCD AA 1500 Withdrawn Quess Corp Ltd Long -Term FBL A+ 400 Upgraded from A- (Enhanced from Rs.10 crore) Quess Corp Ltd Long -Term FBL A+ 300 Upgraded (Proposed) from A- Ramesh Chand Rai LT FB Bk Fac B 87.5 Assigned Sri Dhanalakshmi Cotton And LT FBL A- 925.4 Reaffirmed Rice Mills Pvt. Ltd. (Revised from 84.54 CR) Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT - CC AA 10050 Reaffirmed (Revised from 772.0 CR) Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT - TL AA 19000 Reaffirmed (Revised from 2,338 CR) Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCD AA 10000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 500.0 CR) Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Long/ST - AA 950 Reaffirmed Unallocated / A1+ (Revised from 390.0 CR) Venu Industries FBL B 150 Revised from B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)