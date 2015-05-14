May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Quess Corp Ltd Short -Term FBL A1+ 100 Upgraded
from
A2+
Quess Corp Ltd CP A1+ 300 Upgraded
from
A2+
Ramesh Chand Rai ST FB Bk Fac A4 2.5 Assigned
Sri Dhanalakshmi Cotton And ST Non-FBL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed
Rice Mills Pvt. Ltd.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd CD A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alapatt Fashion Jewellery LT - FB Fac B- 55 Reaffirmed
Bhairaav Erectors Ltd LT FBL (TL) BB 200 Assigned
Cairn India Ltd issuer rating IrAAA - Withdrawn
Dlf Utilities Ltd FBL A(SO) 15230 Reaffirmed
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Subordinated Debt AA+ 4500 Assigned
Ltd Programme
L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD Programme AA+ 20000 Assigned
Ltd
Panache Aluminium Extrusions TL D 67.5 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd
Panache Aluminium Extrusions FBL D 142.5 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd
(Enhanced from Rs. 3.25 crores)
Panache Aluminium Extrusions NFBL D 4 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd
Panache Aluminium Extrusions Unallocated Limits D 6 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd
Piramal Enterprises Ltd NCD AA 1500 Withdrawn
Quess Corp Ltd Long -Term FBL A+ 400 Upgraded
from A-
(Enhanced from Rs.10 crore)
Quess Corp Ltd Long -Term FBL A+ 300 Upgraded
(Proposed) from A-
Ramesh Chand Rai LT FB Bk Fac B 87.5 Assigned
Sri Dhanalakshmi Cotton And LT FBL A- 925.4 Reaffirmed
Rice Mills Pvt. Ltd.
(Revised from 84.54 CR)
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT - CC AA 10050 Reaffirmed
(Revised from 772.0 CR)
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT - TL AA 19000 Reaffirmed
(Revised from 2,338 CR)
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCD AA 10000 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 500.0 CR)
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Long/ST - AA 950 Reaffirmed
Unallocated / A1+
(Revised from 390.0 CR)
Venu Industries FBL B 150 Revised from
B+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
