May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Banas Stones Pvt Ltd ST fund based Limits A4 16.7 Assigned Bharat Metal Fabricators Non fund based Bk Fac A4 50 Suspended L&T Investment Management Ltd Cash Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed L&T Investment Management Ltd Ultra ST Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed L&T Investment Management Ltd Floating Rate Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed L&T Investment Management Ltd Liquid Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed L&T Investment Management Ltd ST Opportunities AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Sk Brothers fund based ST Bk Fac A4 20 Assigned Suprabha Construction Company ST, NFBL D 10 Suspended Pvt Ltd Taal Tech India Pvt Ltd ST scale- Fund based A4 60 Assigned Unique Forgings (India) Pvt Stand By Line of A3+ 7.5 Revised from Ltd Credit A3 (enhanced from Rs. 0.50 crore) Vardhman Polytex Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 500 Upgraded from D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Banas Stones Pvt Ltd CC BB- 55 Assigned Banas Stones Pvt Ltd TL BB- 2.3 Assigned Bharat Metal Fabricators FBF B 25 Suspended Dharamraj Jewellers CC BB- 200 Assigned L&T Investment Management Ltd Triple Ace Bond AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund L&T Investment Management Ltd Flexi Bond AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Lokmangal Products Ltd LT D 45 Suspended Lokmangal Products Ltd CC D 30 Suspended Lokmangal Products Ltd TL D 42.6 Suspended Nachas Wind Energy Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB- 57 Reaffirmed (revised from 7.00 CR) Nachas Wind Energy Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed BBB- 13 Assigned Om Organic Cotton Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B+ 75 Assigned S.K.T. Textile Mills TL Fac (LT) BB+ 86.7 Reaffirmed (revised from 17.62 CR) S.K.T. Textile Mills FB Fac (LT) BB+ 160 Reaffirmed S.K.T. Textile Mills FB Fac - Proposed-LT BB+ 89.5 Reaffirmed Sk Brothers CCL B+ 70 Suspended Sk Brothers LTL B+ 7.5 Suspended Star Alloys & Chemicals Pvt FBL (CC) B+ 57.5 Assigned Ltd Star Alloys & Chemicals Pvt Fund Based/ NFBL B+ / 12.5 Assigned Ltd (Untied Limit) A4 Suprabha Construction Company LT, FBL D 45 Suspended Pvt Ltd Suprabha Construction Company LT, TL D 45 Suspended Pvt Ltd Taal Tech India Pvt Ltd LT scale- Non fund BB- 16 Assigned based Texas Lifestyle Furniture Pvt LT, FBL B+ 20 Suspended Ltd Texas Lifestyle Furniture Pvt LT, TL B+ 43 Suspended Ltd Unique Forgings (India) Pvt CC BBB 82.5 Revised from Ltd BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore) Unique Forgings (India) Pvt TL BBB 9.5 Revised from Ltd BBB- (Reduced from Rs. 3.87 crore) Vardhman Polytex Ltd LT: FBL C+ 4640 Upgraded from D Vrundavan Enterprise Bk Fac B+ 227.5 Suspended Zeiss Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Proposed FBL BBB+ 100 Assigned Ltd. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.