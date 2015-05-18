US STOCKS-Wall Street stays flat after House clears health bill
* Healthcare legislation heads to Senate after narrow passage
May 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd CP A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Alang Metal & Realtors Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk D 50 Revised from facility A4 Alpine Poly Rub Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 20 Upgraded from A4+ Alpine Poly Rub Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac - LOC A3 40 Upgraded from A4+ Calcutta Radio Service Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 15 Reaffirmed Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 22 Reaffirmed Dembla Valves Ltd ST Fund Based - A4 155 Reaffirmed PC/FDBP (earlier Rs. 9.50 crore) Dembla Valves Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4 150 Reaffirmed BG/LC (earlier Rs. 15.00 crore) Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd LOC* A4 51 Reaffirmed *sublimit of term loan Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd BG A4 7.5 Assigned Green Village Agros Pvt Ltd ST- FBL D 140 Suspended Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 1 Assigned Gujarat Cotfib BG A4 3.3 Reaffirmed Hisar Exim Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL A4 50 Suspended Hpi Sales Corporation ST- NFBL A4 50 Suspended M/S Laxmi Lal Patel NFBL A4 70 Assigned Oriental South Delhi Hotels ST FBL A4+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Oriental South Delhi Hotels ST NFBL - - - Pvt Ltd Oriental South Delhi Hotels ST Unallocated Limits A4+ 12.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd CP Programme A1+ 4000 Assigned/ outstanding Solaire Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4+ 38 Assigned Solaire Impex Pvt Ltd FBP/FBD A4+ 12 Assigned Solaire Impex Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 9.5 Assigned Vishal Fabrics Ltd LOC Facility A3 60 Assigned Vishal Fabrics Ltd Packing Credit Limit A3 40 Assigned Vistaar Financial Services Pvt CP A2+ 200 Revised from Ltd A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd FBL AA+ 17500 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd TL AA+ 5028.8 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NCD AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NFBL AA+ / 12500 Reaffirmed A1+ Alang Metal & Realtors Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk D 90 Revised from facility B+ Alang Metal & Realtors Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated Bk D 60 Revised from facility B+ / A4 Alpine Poly Rub Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac - CC BBB- 40 Upgraded from BB+ Asha Industries CC B- 67.5 Reaffirmed Asha Industries TL B- 21.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2.95 crore) Calcutta Radio Service Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Ciem Construction Pvt Ltd Fund Based (Working B+ 700 Withdrawn Capital) Bk Fac Dembla Valves Ltd LT FBL - CC B+ 245 Upgraded from B- (earlier Rs. 22.50 crore) Dembla Valves Ltd LT FBL - TL B+ 45.4 Upgraded from B- (earlier Rs. 13.85 crore) Dembla Valves Ltd Unallocated Amount B+ / 13.1 Assigned A4 (earlier Rs. 0.00 crore) Garg Rice And General Mills LT FBL B 60 Assigned Green Village Agros Pvt Ltd LT- FBL D 40 Suspended Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd TL BB- 158 Revised from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 7.65 crore) Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd CC BB- 80 Revised from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore) Gujarat Cotfib TL B 7 Reaffirmed Gujarat Cotfib CC B 137.5* Reaffirmed *includes Rs. 0.70 crore as a parking limit within Cash credit limits Hisar Exim Pvt Ltd LT- FBL B+ 6 Suspended Hpi Sales Corporation LT- FBL B 5 Suspended International Agro Foods LT, Fund Based - CC B 100 Assigned Karnal Milk Foods Ltd Bk Fac BB 170 Suspended Ksc Educational Society FBL B+ 1523.2 Reaffirmed M/S Laxmi Lal Patel CC Limits B+ 25 Assigned Marudhara Polypack Pvt Ltd TL B+ 62.5 Assigned Marudhara Polypack Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 45 Assigned Naman Construction Pvt Ltd Fund Based (Working B+ 350 withdrawn Capital) Bk Fac Neelmani Developers FB Fac B 60 withdrawn Oriental South Delhi Hotels TL BB+ 437.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (PY: Rs 45.62 crore) Oriental South Delhi Hotels External Commercial BB+ 83.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Borrowings Oriental South Delhi Hotels LT Unallocated Limits BB+ 91.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Paramounta Liberty Shipping TL B+ 24.05 Suspended (Hk) Ltd Pratham Motors LT FB Fac D 110 Suspended Sudhir Construction fund based and non B+ / 80 withdrawn fund based Bk Fac A4 Vidya Bal Mandli Society LT- FBL BB 300 Suspended Vishal Fabrics Ltd CC facility BBB- 310 Assigned Vishal Fabrics Ltd TL BBB- 90 Assigned Vistaar Financial Services Pvt Bk Fac BBB+ 1271.8 revised from Ltd BBB Vistaar Financial Services Pvt NCD BBB+ 1512.5 revised from Ltd BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
