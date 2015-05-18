May 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd CP A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Alang Metal & Realtors Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk D 50 Revised from facility A4 Alpine Poly Rub Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 20 Upgraded from A4+ Alpine Poly Rub Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac - LOC A3 40 Upgraded from A4+ Calcutta Radio Service Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 15 Reaffirmed Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 22 Reaffirmed Dembla Valves Ltd ST Fund Based - A4 155 Reaffirmed PC/FDBP (earlier Rs. 9.50 crore) Dembla Valves Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4 150 Reaffirmed BG/LC (earlier Rs. 15.00 crore) Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd LOC* A4 51 Reaffirmed *sublimit of term loan Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd BG A4 7.5 Assigned Green Village Agros Pvt Ltd ST- FBL D 140 Suspended Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 1 Assigned Gujarat Cotfib BG A4 3.3 Reaffirmed Hisar Exim Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL A4 50 Suspended Hpi Sales Corporation ST- NFBL A4 50 Suspended M/S Laxmi Lal Patel NFBL A4 70 Assigned Oriental South Delhi Hotels ST FBL A4+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Oriental South Delhi Hotels ST NFBL - - - Pvt Ltd Oriental South Delhi Hotels ST Unallocated Limits A4+ 12.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd CP Programme A1+ 4000 Assigned/ outstanding Solaire Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4+ 38 Assigned Solaire Impex Pvt Ltd FBP/FBD A4+ 12 Assigned Solaire Impex Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 9.5 Assigned Vishal Fabrics Ltd LOC Facility A3 60 Assigned Vishal Fabrics Ltd Packing Credit Limit A3 40 Assigned Vistaar Financial Services Pvt CP A2+ 200 Revised from Ltd A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd FBL AA+ 17500 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd TL AA+ 5028.8 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NCD AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NFBL AA+ / 12500 Reaffirmed A1+ Alang Metal & Realtors Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk D 90 Revised from facility B+ Alang Metal & Realtors Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated Bk D 60 Revised from facility B+ / A4 Alpine Poly Rub Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac - CC BBB- 40 Upgraded from BB+ Asha Industries CC B- 67.5 Reaffirmed Asha Industries TL B- 21.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2.95 crore) Calcutta Radio Service Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Ciem Construction Pvt Ltd Fund Based (Working B+ 700 Withdrawn Capital) Bk Fac Dembla Valves Ltd LT FBL - CC B+ 245 Upgraded from B- (earlier Rs. 22.50 crore) Dembla Valves Ltd LT FBL - TL B+ 45.4 Upgraded from B- (earlier Rs. 13.85 crore) Dembla Valves Ltd Unallocated Amount B+ / 13.1 Assigned A4 (earlier Rs. 0.00 crore) Garg Rice And General Mills LT FBL B 60 Assigned Green Village Agros Pvt Ltd LT- FBL D 40 Suspended Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd TL BB- 158 Revised from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 7.65 crore) Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd CC BB- 80 Revised from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore) Gujarat Cotfib TL B 7 Reaffirmed Gujarat Cotfib CC B 137.5* Reaffirmed *includes Rs. 0.70 crore as a parking limit within Cash credit limits Hisar Exim Pvt Ltd LT- FBL B+ 6 Suspended Hpi Sales Corporation LT- FBL B 5 Suspended International Agro Foods LT, Fund Based - CC B 100 Assigned Karnal Milk Foods Ltd Bk Fac BB 170 Suspended Ksc Educational Society FBL B+ 1523.2 Reaffirmed M/S Laxmi Lal Patel CC Limits B+ 25 Assigned Marudhara Polypack Pvt Ltd TL B+ 62.5 Assigned Marudhara Polypack Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 45 Assigned Naman Construction Pvt Ltd Fund Based (Working B+ 350 withdrawn Capital) Bk Fac Neelmani Developers FB Fac B 60 withdrawn Oriental South Delhi Hotels TL BB+ 437.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (PY: Rs 45.62 crore) Oriental South Delhi Hotels External Commercial BB+ 83.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Borrowings Oriental South Delhi Hotels LT Unallocated Limits BB+ 91.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Paramounta Liberty Shipping TL B+ 24.05 Suspended (Hk) Ltd Pratham Motors LT FB Fac D 110 Suspended Sudhir Construction fund based and non B+ / 80 withdrawn fund based Bk Fac A4 Vidya Bal Mandli Society LT- FBL BB 300 Suspended Vishal Fabrics Ltd CC facility BBB- 310 Assigned Vishal Fabrics Ltd TL BBB- 90 Assigned Vistaar Financial Services Pvt Bk Fac BBB+ 1271.8 revised from Ltd BBB Vistaar Financial Services Pvt NCD BBB+ 1512.5 revised from Ltd BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)