May 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhadiyadra Impex FB Fac A4 150 Suspended Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Jain ST - Non Fund Based A3 5 Assigned Trust CDM Smith India Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 130 Upgraded from A3 Gold Star Steels (P) Ltd. Non-FBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Hariharan Spinners Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 3.7 Reaffirmed (revised from 2.70 Cr) IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Ultra Short Bond A1+ Reaffirmed Fund mfs IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Cash Fund A1+ Reaffirmed mfs Jaguar Overseas Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A3 1800 Reaffirmed Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd CP Programme A1+ 500 Assigned Orissa Concrete & Allied Non-FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd. Pardes Dehydration Company Non Fund Based A4 2.5 Reaffirmed -BG/Import LC/FSC/FPC Pardes Dehydration Company Fund Based A4 130 Reaffirmed -PC/FDBN/FDBP/FDBD R.P. Techvision (India) Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 50 Withdrawn Riya Travel & Tours (India) ST FBL A3 450 Suspended Pvt Ltd Systematix Shares & Stocks ST non-fund based Bk A3 885 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Lines Unibios Laboratories Ltd ST, non-FB Fac D 65 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amphitrite IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A (SO) 213.8 Assigned Amphitrite IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BBB 22.4 Assigned (SO) Ashutosh Metal Pvt Ltd Fund based and non FB BB/ 149 Suspended Fac A4 Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Jain TL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Trust (revised from 55.0 Cr) Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Jain LT FBL BBB- 47.8 Reaffirmed Trust (revised from 0.80 Cr) CDM Smith India Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 60 Upgraded from BBB- (Stable) Cygnus Splendid Ltd LT Fund Based B 36.4 Assigned Facility - CC Cygnus Splendid Ltd LT Fund Based B 95 Assigned Facility - TL Gold Star Steels (P) Ltd. FB Limits (CC) B+ 55 Reaffirmed Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB 13.2 Assigned (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 312.9 Assigned (SO) Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd NCD AA Assigned (SO) (with an aggregate face value of Rs. 160 crore*) Gulmohar Park Mall Pvt. Ltd TL D 550 Revised from BB+ Gulmohar Park Mall Pvt. Ltd TL D 550 Revised Guru Nanak Stone Industries FBL- LT B 55 Assigned Hariharan Spinners Ltd LT - TL Fac B+ 152.7 Reaffirmed (revised from 16.13 Cr) Hariharan Spinners Ltd LT - FB Fac B+ 60 Reaffirmed (earlier 6.00 Cr) Hariharan Spinners Ltd LT - Unallocated B+ 31.9 Assigned limits IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Super Saver AAA Reaffirmed Income Fund Medium mfs Term Plan IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Money Manager AAA Reaffirmed Treasury Fund mfs IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Money Manager AAA Reaffirmed Investment Fund mfs IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Super Saver AAA Reaffirmed Income Fund ST Plan mfs IFMR Capital Mosec Zephyrus PTC Series A1 BBB 1037.5 Assigned 2015 (SO) IFMR Capital Mosec Zephyrus PTC Series A2 C+ 54.6 Assigned 2015 (SO) Jaguar Overseas Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 225 Reaffirmed JNP Products Bk Limits BBB- 1900 Suspended / A3 Madura Garments Lifestyle NCDs AA+ 3000 Withdrawn Retail Co. Ltd (SO) Mahadev Ginning Pressing Co CC B 70 Reaffirmed Msr Infraa TL B 200 Reaffirmed Orissa Concrete & Allied FB Limits (CC) B+ 105 Downgraded Industries Ltd. from BB- Pardes Dehydration Company Fund Based - CC BB- 10 Reaffirmed Parvati Solvent Extraction Pvt Fund Based - CC Limits B+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Parvati Solvent Extraction Pvt Fund Based - TL B+ 27.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Print Solutions Pvt Ltd TL D 110 Assigned Purewal Stone Crusher FBL- LT B 86 Assigned Purewal Stone Crusher Unallocated- LT B 4 Assigned Purple Advertising Services TL D 240 Suspended Pvt. Ltd Quality Cine Labs Pvt Ltd TL BB 30 Withdrawn Quality Cine Labs Pvt Ltd TL BB 1.16 Withdrawn R.P. Techvision (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 200 Withdrawn Ranchi Expressways Ltd TL D 11916 Reaffirmed Riya Travel & Tours (India) TL BBB- 1000 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shobha Asar Jewellery Pvt Ltd Fund based facilites BB 180 Suspended Sree Vijayalakshmi Rice Issuer rating IrB+ Assigned Industries Sri Ramakrishnaa Textiles TL B 45.9 Assigned Sri Ramakrishnaa Textiles LT - Fund based B 32.5 Assigned facility Sri Ramakrishnaa Textiles LT - Unallocated B 21.6 Assigned Sunway Infrastructure Services LT Fund Based B 85 Assigned Ltd Facility - TL Systematix Shares & Stocks LT Fund based Bk Lines BBB- 115 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Unibios Laboratories Ltd TL D 13.6 Suspended Unibios Laboratories Ltd LT, FB Fac D 36 Suspended Yogiraj Spinning Pvt Ltd Bk Limits B+ 444 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 