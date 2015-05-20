May 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agroflex Reinforce Inc Non-fund based A4 50 Suspended facility Audi Motors Pvt Ltd FB A4+ 20 Suspended Audi Motors Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 21.4 Suspended Cashpor Micro Credit microfinance grading M2+ - Assigned to Cashpor Micro Credit Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 30000 Assigned Future Financial Servicess Ltd MFI Grading M2+ - Assigned Metal Closures Pvt Ltd LOC A4 343 Suspended Rajendra Gears fund based A4 10 Suspended Rajendra Gears non-FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Vidya Polymer Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agroflex Reinforce Inc Fund based facility B+ 15 Suspended and the ST rating Audi Motors Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 158.6 Suspended Cashpor Micro Credit NCD Programme BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Dindayal Jalan Retails Pvt Ltd LT; TL BB- 67.2 Assigned Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Non Convertible AA+ 20000 Assigned Debentures Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac AA+ 40000 Assigned Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Non Convertible AA+ 17540* Assigned Debentures (Revised from 4,000) * The revision in the rated amount is on account of maturity of NCDs of Rs. 2,246 crore. Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Subordinate Debt AA+ 3500 Assigned Programme Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Issuer Rating irAA+ - Assigned Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd NCDs AA(SO) 1600 assigned Haamid Real Estates Pvt Proposed NCD Programme BB 300 Assigned Ltd Instrument Amount (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Eucleia 2014 PTC Series A2 BB- 40.7 Revised from (SO) B(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Eucleia 2014 PTC Series A1 A(SO) 411.5 Revised from BBB(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Odin 2014 PTC Series A2 BB- 80.8 Revised from (SO) B(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Odin 2014 PTC Series A1 A+(SO) 718.7 Revised from BBB(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Rhea 2014 PTC Series A2 20.3 Revised from A-(SO) BBB(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Rhea 2014 PTC Series A1 353.7 Revised from A+(SO) A-(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Rhea 2014 PTC Series A3 32 Revised from BB-(SO) B(SO) International Agro Foods LT, Fund Based - TL B 170 Assigned International Agro Foods LT, Fund Based - CC B 100 Outstanding Jk Paper Ltd FB - Proposed TL BBB+ 1500 Assigned Jsm Devcons Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 377.5 Reaffirmed Mass Cashews LT FB Fac B+ 75 assigned Mass Cashews LT proposed FB Fac B+ 15 assigned Metal Closures Pvt Ltd TL B- 422.3 Suspended Metal Closures Pvt Ltd CC# B- 717 Suspended # Rs 10 crore of CC is interchangeable to LC Metal Closures Pvt Ltd BG B- 10 Suspended New Diamond Era FBL - TL BB- 375 Upgraded from B+ New Diamond Era FBL - CC BB- 65 Upgraded from B+ Parvati Cotton Industries Long term FB Fac B 60 Suspended Rajendra Gears FB Fac B+ 40 Suspended Sanjoo Prints Pvt. Ltd Long term fund based D 67.7 Suspended Bk Fac Sanjoo Prints Pvt. Ltd unallocated Bk Fac D 9.6 Suspended Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 896.7 Assigned A-(SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 218.6 Assigned A-(SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A3 55.1 Assigned BB(SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 50.1 Assigned BBB(SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 12.1 Assigned BBB(SO) Seven-11 Industries CC B+ 55 Reaffirmed Seven-11 Industries TL B+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Shree Laxmi Guar Gum CC B 45 Assigned Industries Shree Laxmi Guar Gum TL B 14.4 Assigned Industries Shree Momai Engineering Works Bk Fac B+ 55 Suspended Shree Umiyaji Cold Storage Bk Fac D 66.9 Suspended Shubhlaxmi Gum Industries CC B+ 70 Assigned Shubhlaxmi Gum Industries TL B+ 14.8 Assigned Sri Laxmi Saw Mill Bk lines BB- / 230 withdrawn A4 Tanvika Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- / 109.6 Suspended A4 Vidya Polymer Pvt Ltd CCL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Vidya Polymer Pvt Ltd TL B+ 35 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 