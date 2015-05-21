BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
May 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amardeep Designs India Pvt Ltd ST FBL - LOC A4 12.5 Assigned Amardeep Designs India Pvt Ltd ST FBL - BG A4 5 Assigned Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Bright Brothers Ltd. ST Non-Fund Based A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Limits (LC/BG) Central Bank Of India Corporate Governance CGR3+ - Reaffirmed practices Kec International Ltd CP Programme A1 2500 Assigned Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST - FB Fac A3 60 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST - Non-FB Fac A3 20 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amardeep Designs India Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC BB 75 Assigned Amardeep Designs India Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits - TL BB 5 Assigned Ambani Organics Pvt Ltd TL B 27 Reaffirmed Anirudh Texchem Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ 94.5 Suspended Arges Cv Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 90.8 Assigned BBB+(SO) Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd CC* BB+ 60 Reaffirmed *includes EPC/PCFC/FBD sublimit of Rs. 4.00 crore Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 42.4 Reaffirmed Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB+ 61.1 Reaffirmed Astraea Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 113.3 Assigned A-(SO) Astraea Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 46.7 Assigned BBB(SO) Astraea Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A3 3.6 Assigned BBB-(SO) Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt NCD Programme AA 4000 Assigned Ltd Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt NCD Programme AA 6000 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhansali Diamonds LT FB Fac B+ 115 Assigned Bright Brothers Ltd. LT FBL (TL) BB+ 23.9 Reaffirmed Bright Brothers Ltd. LT/Shot term Proposed BB+ 36.1 Reaffirmed Limits Eagle Sizers LT loans B 69.5 Suspended Eosphorus Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 235 Assigned A-(SO) Gargya Autocity Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB 4.9 Reaffirmed Gargya Autocity Pvt Ltd FBL (Dropline BB 30 Assigned optionally convertible debenture) Gargya Autocity Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB 65 Reaffirmed / Assigned Gargya Autocity Pvt Ltd FBL (Inventory BB 120 Reaffirmed / Funding) Assigned Gargya Autocity Pvt Ltd FBL (Adhoc/ Stand BB 20 Reaffirmed / by Line of Credit) Assigned Gargya Autocity Pvt Ltd FBL (Untied) BB 0.6 assigned Gillco Developers And Builders Bk Fac B 700 Suspended Pvt Ltd Jet Airways (India) Ltd NCD programme BB 13000 Assigned Karnataka Oem And Spares Pvt LT - Unallocated Fac B+ 50 Suspended Ltd Klystron Electronics Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC BB 22.5 Assigned Klystron Electronics Pvt Ltd LT / ST Non FBL - Bk BB 75 Assigned Guarantee Manjeera Projects LT FB Fac BB- 200 Assigned Neotech Education Foundation TL C 182.2 Revised from D Oceanus Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 281.6 Assigned A-(SO) Oceanus Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 20.1 Assigned BB+(SO) Olorun Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 5.1 Assigned BB(SO) Olorun Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 227.6 Assigned BBB+(SO) Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - TL Fac BBB- 78.8 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning Long reaffirmed -term BBB- 147.5 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd - FB Fac Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - Non-FB Fac BBB- 4.6 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - Proposed Fac BBB- 247.2 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Presidency Builders And TL facility D 100 withdrawn Developers Radiant Organics Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 70 Reaffirmed Radiant Plastruders (I) Pvt FBL B 54.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Raghuvesh Agri Foods Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 180 Assigned Raghuvesh Agri Foods Pvt Ltd LC/BG BBB- 20 Assigned Raghuvesh Warehousing Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 180 Assigned Raghuvesh Warehousing Pvt Ltd LC/BG BBB- 20 Assigned Soni Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Non-Fund based Bk BB 80.4 Assigned Fac Soni Realtors Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 119.6 Assigned Stori Fashions Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 55 Withdrawal Stori Fashions Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac BB- 45 Withdrawal Urashi Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 220.5 Assigned A-(SO) Urashi Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 21.5 Assigned BBB-(SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
