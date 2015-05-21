May 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amardeep Designs India Pvt Ltd ST FBL - LOC A4 12.5 Assigned Amardeep Designs India Pvt Ltd ST FBL - BG A4 5 Assigned Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Bright Brothers Ltd. ST Non-Fund Based A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Limits (LC/BG) Central Bank Of India Corporate Governance CGR3+ - Reaffirmed practices Kec International Ltd CP Programme A1 2500 Assigned Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST - FB Fac A3 60 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST - Non-FB Fac A3 20 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amardeep Designs India Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC BB 75 Assigned Amardeep Designs India Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits - TL BB 5 Assigned Ambani Organics Pvt Ltd TL B 27 Reaffirmed Anirudh Texchem Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ 94.5 Suspended Arges Cv Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 90.8 Assigned BBB+(SO) Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd CC* BB+ 60 Reaffirmed *includes EPC/PCFC/FBD sublimit of Rs. 4.00 crore Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 42.4 Reaffirmed Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB+ 61.1 Reaffirmed Astraea Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 113.3 Assigned A-(SO) Astraea Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 46.7 Assigned BBB(SO) Astraea Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A3 3.6 Assigned BBB-(SO) Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt NCD Programme AA 4000 Assigned Ltd Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt NCD Programme AA 6000 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhansali Diamonds LT FB Fac B+ 115 Assigned Bright Brothers Ltd. LT FBL (TL) BB+ 23.9 Reaffirmed Bright Brothers Ltd. LT/Shot term Proposed BB+ 36.1 Reaffirmed Limits Eagle Sizers LT loans B 69.5 Suspended Eosphorus Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 235 Assigned A-(SO) Gargya Autocity Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB 4.9 Reaffirmed Gargya Autocity Pvt Ltd FBL (Dropline BB 30 Assigned optionally convertible debenture) Gargya Autocity Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB 65 Reaffirmed / Assigned Gargya Autocity Pvt Ltd FBL (Inventory BB 120 Reaffirmed / Funding) Assigned Gargya Autocity Pvt Ltd FBL (Adhoc/ Stand BB 20 Reaffirmed / by Line of Credit) Assigned Gargya Autocity Pvt Ltd FBL (Untied) BB 0.6 assigned Gillco Developers And Builders Bk Fac B 700 Suspended Pvt Ltd Jet Airways (India) Ltd NCD programme BB 13000 Assigned Karnataka Oem And Spares Pvt LT - Unallocated Fac B+ 50 Suspended Ltd Klystron Electronics Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC BB 22.5 Assigned Klystron Electronics Pvt Ltd LT / ST Non FBL - Bk BB 75 Assigned Guarantee Manjeera Projects LT FB Fac BB- 200 Assigned Neotech Education Foundation TL C 182.2 Revised from D Oceanus Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 281.6 Assigned A-(SO) Oceanus Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 20.1 Assigned BB+(SO) Olorun Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 5.1 Assigned BB(SO) Olorun Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 227.6 Assigned BBB+(SO) Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - TL Fac BBB- 78.8 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning Long reaffirmed -term BBB- 147.5 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd - FB Fac Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - Non-FB Fac BBB- 4.6 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - Proposed Fac BBB- 247.2 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Presidency Builders And TL facility D 100 withdrawn Developers Radiant Organics Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 70 Reaffirmed Radiant Plastruders (I) Pvt FBL B 54.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Raghuvesh Agri Foods Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 180 Assigned Raghuvesh Agri Foods Pvt Ltd LC/BG BBB- 20 Assigned Raghuvesh Warehousing Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 180 Assigned Raghuvesh Warehousing Pvt Ltd LC/BG BBB- 20 Assigned Soni Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Non-Fund based Bk BB 80.4 Assigned Fac Soni Realtors Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 119.6 Assigned Stori Fashions Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 55 Withdrawal Stori Fashions Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac BB- 45 Withdrawal Urashi Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 220.5 Assigned A-(SO) Urashi Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 21.5 Assigned BBB-(SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.