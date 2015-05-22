May 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acrysil Ltd ST fund based Fac A3 100 Reaffirmed (EPC,FBP,SLC) Acrysil Ltd ST non-fund based A3 9.6 Reaffirmed limits (LOC) Diligent Pinkcity Center Pvt ST NFBL A4 128 Suspended Ltd Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG / A4 20 Suspended Inland / Import LC with full inter - changeability Kaushambi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated LT B 280 Reaffirmed / Limits/ ST Limits A4 Assigned M/S. Rajnish Steels ST non-fund based LC A4 54 Reaffirmed M/S. Rajnish Steels Unallocated Bk limits B+ 30 Assigned / A4 Reaffirmed P. M. Diesels Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A3 6.5 Assigned Shiv Cotgin Pvt Ltd FBP limits* A4 50 Reaffirmed *sublimit of cash credit limit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.B Rice Mills CC B 60 Reaffirmed Acrysil Ltd LT FBL (CC) BBB 270 Reaffirmed Acrysil Ltd TL BBB 91.1 Reaffirmed Arjuna Solvent Extraction Pvt LT, Fund Based - TL C 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Arjuna Solvent Extraction Pvt LT, Fund Based - CC C 160 Reaffirmed Ltd Arjuna Solvent Extraction Pvt ST, Non Fund Based C 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Dass Electric Trading Co. Pvt cash credit Fac D 200 Withdrawn Ltd Devdoot Cotton Industries Fund Based-CC B+ 60 Suspended Diligent Pinkcity Center Pvt LT FBL B+ 1048 Suspended Ltd Dura-Line India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A- 1160 Suspended / A2+ G & G International Pvt Ltd Long- Term Fund- B+ 78.8 revised from Based Limits B G & G International Pvt Ltd Long- Term B+ 21.2 revised from Unallocated Limits B Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 51.5 Suspended Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 50 Suspended Harsh Enterprises LT - Funds Based BB- 140 Reaffirmed Limits Kaushambi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL B 37 Reaffirmed Kaushambi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B 20 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 250.2 Withdrawal M/S K.R.K Educational Trust TL D 180 Assigned M/S. Rajnish Steels LT FB Cash Credit B+ 80 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd NCD AA- 3500 Assigned Magma Itl Finance Ltd NCD A+ 250 Assigned Noble Industries Bk Fac C 160 Suspended P. M. Diesels Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 118.5 Assigned Shiv Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC B+ 340 Reaffirmed Shiv Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL B+ 6.1 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 1500 Assigned Programme Surani Steel Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL B+ 25.5 Suspended Surani Steel Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B+ 45 Suspended Thar Oasis Resort And Camp Pvt Bk Fac B 73.5 Suspended Ltd Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC D 15 Downgraded from C Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd TL D 18.3 Downgraded from C Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-LOC D 50 Downgraded from A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)