GLOBAL MARKETS-Hi-tech leads Asia shares near 2-year high despite soft China, U.S. data
* China, U.S. factory readings show slower but still solid growth
May 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Angre Port Pvt Ltd LOC* A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed (SO) *sublimit of term loan facility Balmrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP/ST debt A1 7000* Assigned *Total borrowing under CP/STD and cash credit to be limited to sanctioned cash credit limits or drawing power, whichever is lower Chowgule & Co. Pvt Ltd ST Fund based and A1+ 2680 Reaffirmed Non-FBL Cvs Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based LC A4 10 Assigned Dee Weldogen India Pvt Ltd non FBL A4 30 Suspended Empire Industries Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Gmr Energy Trading Ltd non fund based Bk Fac A4+ 500 Assigned Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt BG A4 75 Assigned Ltd Jorss Bullion Pvt Ltd LG (Inland/Financial) A4 350 Assigned for Purchase of gold from other Bks Jorss Bullion Pvt Ltd Gold Metal Loan for A4 350 Assigned purchase of Metals Opg Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LC) A1 4431.5 upgraded from A2+ Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 2150 Assigned Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd ST Proposed NFBL A4+ 2600 Assigned Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd non-fund based LOC A4+ 500 Suspended and BG Fac Royal Diam fund based and A4+ 525 Suspended unallocated limits Solar Tech off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned projects Ultracab (India) Pvt Ltd EPC A4 15 Suspended Ultracab (India) Pvt Ltd BG A4 80 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acr Machining Pvt Ltd LT-CC 40 # BBB(SO) Acr Machining Pvt Ltd LT-Unallocated 23.9 # BBB(SO) Acr Machining Pvt Ltd ST-Non Fund Based 5 # BBB(SO) Angre Port Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A-(SO) 1750 Reaffirmed Atm Global Corporation Fund Based- CC cum B 90 Assigned PC/PCFC/FBP/FBD* *Sublimit for Cash Credit of Rs. 2.00 crore and PC cum FBP/FBD of Rs. 8.50 crore Chowgule & Co. Pvt Ltd TL A+ 25 Reaffirmed Chowgule & Co. Pvt Ltd LT, Non-FBL A+ 2300 Reaffirmed Cvs Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT FB CC B+ 140 Assigned Dee Weldogen India Pvt Ltd FBL B 60 Suspended Empire Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac A- 129.7 Reaffirmed Empire Industries Ltd Fixed Deposit MA 420 Reaffirmed Programme Gimpex Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 2550 Reaffirmed Gimpex Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BBB- 1900 Reaffirmed Gimpex Pvt Ltd LT (sub-limit) Fac BBB- 935 Reaffirmed Gmr Energy Trading Ltd fund based back Fac BB+ 100 Assigned Golden Tobacco Ltd LT, Fund Based, CC D 443 revised from C+ Golden Tobacco Ltd LT, Fund Based, TL D 65 revised from C+ Golden Tobacco Ltd ST, Non FB D 30 revised from A4 Hills Cement Co. Ltd TL D 606.7 Reaffirmed Hills Cement Co. Ltd Converted TL D 337.2 Reaffirmed Hills Cement Co. Ltd Funded Interest TL D 209.5 Reaffirmed Hills Cement Co. Ltd Working Capital TL D 292.7 Reaffirmed Hills Cement Co. Ltd FBL - CC D 176.2 Reaffirmed Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt Inventory Funding B+ 385 Assigned Ltd Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt Unallocated B+ 90 Assigned Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services LT Bk Fac A 5500 revised from Pvt Ltd A- Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A 2000 revised from Pvt Ltd A- Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A- 2500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A- 3000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jorss Bullion Pvt Ltd CC (CC) BB 350 Assigned Jorss Bullion Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB / 150 Assigned A4 K. B. Impex LT, FB Fac BB+ 20 Reaffirmed K. B. Impex LT/ST, non FB Fac* BB+ / 50 Reaffirmed A4+ * Total utilization of non fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 5 crore at any point of usage. Kathpal Solvex Pvt Ltd CC B- 100 Assigned Mitsu Chem Pvt Ltd fund based and NFBL BB- 207.1 Suspended Naga Hanuman Solvent Oils Pvt Bk limits BB- 200 Suspended Ltd Opg Energy Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 1290 Reaffirmed Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd TL A 14676.5 upgraded from A- Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd FBL A 1950 upgraded from A- Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A 1748.5 upgraded from A- Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT TL BB+ 13905 Reaffirmed Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 630 Reaffirmed Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT Proposed FBL BB+ 770 Reaffirmed Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd LT loans & working BB+ 395.4 Suspended capital Fac Sanjay Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 41.6 Reaffirmed Sanjay Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 27.5 Reaffirmed Sanjay Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (Untied) D 12.7 Reaffirmed Sanjay Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Non- FBL - BG (Untied) D 3.2 Reaffirmed Shingote Agro Foods Pvt Ltd fund based D 230 Suspended Shyam Cottex Fund Based- TL B 13.8 Assigned Shyam Cottex Fund Based- CC B 40 Assigned Smart Card It Solutions Ltd LT fund based facility B 200 Suspended Snazzy Exports Ltd fund based Bk Fac D 50 Suspended Snazzy Exports Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac D 30 Assigned Swastik Aahar Mills Pvt Ltd CC-Fund based B 40 Assigned Swastik Aahar Mills Pvt Ltd TL-Fund based B 19.2 Assigned Swastik Aahar Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated-Fund based B 0.8 Assigned Tridhara Sugar Ltd LT fund based facility D 272.6 Suspended Tridhara Sugar Ltd ST non fund based D 300 Assigned facility Ultracab (India) Pvt Ltd CC B 130 Suspended Ultracab (India) Pvt Ltd TL B 19.4 Suspended Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd TL D 111.5 Withdrawn Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd LT FBL D 117.5 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
