May 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Angre Port Pvt Ltd LOC* A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed (SO) *sublimit of term loan facility Balmrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP/ST debt A1 7000* Assigned *Total borrowing under CP/STD and cash credit to be limited to sanctioned cash credit limits or drawing power, whichever is lower Chowgule & Co. Pvt Ltd ST Fund based and A1+ 2680 Reaffirmed Non-FBL Cvs Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based LC A4 10 Assigned Dee Weldogen India Pvt Ltd non FBL A4 30 Suspended Empire Industries Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Gmr Energy Trading Ltd non fund based Bk Fac A4+ 500 Assigned Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt BG A4 75 Assigned Ltd Jorss Bullion Pvt Ltd LG (Inland/Financial) A4 350 Assigned for Purchase of gold from other Bks Jorss Bullion Pvt Ltd Gold Metal Loan for A4 350 Assigned purchase of Metals Opg Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LC) A1 4431.5 upgraded from A2+ Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 2150 Assigned Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd ST Proposed NFBL A4+ 2600 Assigned Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd non-fund based LOC A4+ 500 Suspended and BG Fac Royal Diam fund based and A4+ 525 Suspended unallocated limits Solar Tech off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned projects Ultracab (India) Pvt Ltd EPC A4 15 Suspended Ultracab (India) Pvt Ltd BG A4 80 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acr Machining Pvt Ltd LT-CC 40 # BBB(SO) Acr Machining Pvt Ltd LT-Unallocated 23.9 # BBB(SO) Acr Machining Pvt Ltd ST-Non Fund Based 5 # BBB(SO) Angre Port Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A-(SO) 1750 Reaffirmed Atm Global Corporation Fund Based- CC cum B 90 Assigned PC/PCFC/FBP/FBD* *Sublimit for Cash Credit of Rs. 2.00 crore and PC cum FBP/FBD of Rs. 8.50 crore Chowgule & Co. Pvt Ltd TL A+ 25 Reaffirmed Chowgule & Co. Pvt Ltd LT, Non-FBL A+ 2300 Reaffirmed Cvs Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT FB CC B+ 140 Assigned Dee Weldogen India Pvt Ltd FBL B 60 Suspended Empire Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac A- 129.7 Reaffirmed Empire Industries Ltd Fixed Deposit MA 420 Reaffirmed Programme Gimpex Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 2550 Reaffirmed Gimpex Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BBB- 1900 Reaffirmed Gimpex Pvt Ltd LT (sub-limit) Fac BBB- 935 Reaffirmed Gmr Energy Trading Ltd fund based back Fac BB+ 100 Assigned Golden Tobacco Ltd LT, Fund Based, CC D 443 revised from C+ Golden Tobacco Ltd LT, Fund Based, TL D 65 revised from C+ Golden Tobacco Ltd ST, Non FB D 30 revised from A4 Hills Cement Co. Ltd TL D 606.7 Reaffirmed Hills Cement Co. Ltd Converted TL D 337.2 Reaffirmed Hills Cement Co. Ltd Funded Interest TL D 209.5 Reaffirmed Hills Cement Co. Ltd Working Capital TL D 292.7 Reaffirmed Hills Cement Co. Ltd FBL - CC D 176.2 Reaffirmed Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt Inventory Funding B+ 385 Assigned Ltd Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt Unallocated B+ 90 Assigned Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services LT Bk Fac A 5500 revised from Pvt Ltd A- Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A 2000 revised from Pvt Ltd A- Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A- 2500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A- 3000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jorss Bullion Pvt Ltd CC (CC) BB 350 Assigned Jorss Bullion Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB / 150 Assigned A4 K. B. Impex LT, FB Fac BB+ 20 Reaffirmed K. B. Impex LT/ST, non FB Fac* BB+ / 50 Reaffirmed A4+ * Total utilization of non fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 5 crore at any point of usage. Kathpal Solvex Pvt Ltd CC B- 100 Assigned Mitsu Chem Pvt Ltd fund based and NFBL BB- 207.1 Suspended Naga Hanuman Solvent Oils Pvt Bk limits BB- 200 Suspended Ltd Opg Energy Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 1290 Reaffirmed Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd TL A 14676.5 upgraded from A- Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd FBL A 1950 upgraded from A- Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A 1748.5 upgraded from A- Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT TL BB+ 13905 Reaffirmed Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 630 Reaffirmed Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT Proposed FBL BB+ 770 Reaffirmed Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd LT loans & working BB+ 395.4 Suspended capital Fac Sanjay Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 41.6 Reaffirmed Sanjay Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 27.5 Reaffirmed Sanjay Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (Untied) D 12.7 Reaffirmed Sanjay Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Non- FBL - BG (Untied) D 3.2 Reaffirmed Shingote Agro Foods Pvt Ltd fund based D 230 Suspended Shyam Cottex Fund Based- TL B 13.8 Assigned Shyam Cottex Fund Based- CC B 40 Assigned Smart Card It Solutions Ltd LT fund based facility B 200 Suspended Snazzy Exports Ltd fund based Bk Fac D 50 Suspended Snazzy Exports Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac D 30 Assigned Swastik Aahar Mills Pvt Ltd CC-Fund based B 40 Assigned Swastik Aahar Mills Pvt Ltd TL-Fund based B 19.2 Assigned Swastik Aahar Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated-Fund based B 0.8 Assigned Tridhara Sugar Ltd LT fund based facility D 272.6 Suspended Tridhara Sugar Ltd ST non fund based D 300 Assigned facility Ultracab (India) Pvt Ltd CC B 130 Suspended Ultracab (India) Pvt Ltd TL B 19.4 Suspended Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd TL D 111.5 Withdrawn Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd LT FBL D 117.5 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.