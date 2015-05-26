BRIEF-CPT Global says partnership with Wipro Ltd
* Announces a partnership with Wipro Limited to deliver it testing services to one of Australia's financial institutions
May 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavi International Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 60 Suspended Emerald Cars Pvt Ltd SLC A4 34.5 Suspended Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd ST, FB/ NFBL A3 930 upgraded from A4+ Megamiles Bearing Cups Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based A4 15 Reaffirmed Pioneer Syntex Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 Suspended Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Liquid Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Liquidity A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management Fund Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Money Market A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Fund Vandana Timber Pvt Ltd ST-Forward Cover A4 2.5 Suspended Vandana Timber Pvt Ltd ST - LOC A4 125 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barque Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB 2550 Assigned Bhavi International Pvt Ltd LT FBL C 25 Suspended Emerald Cars Pvt Ltd Fund Based-Working BB 230 Suspended Capital Emerald Cars Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL BB 158.3 Suspended Emerald Cars Pvt Ltd Fund Based-Corporate BB 40 Suspended Loan Epic Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL A- 137 Assigned Epic Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC A- 45 Assigned Epic Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG A- 18 Assigned Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed BBB- 14.1 upgraded from BB+ Jalaram Eco Fabric Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 22.5 Reaffirmed Jalaram Eco Fabric Pvt Ltd TL B 20.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 3.65 crore) Jalaram Eco Fabric Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 16.1 Reaffirmed Megamiles Bearing Cups Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B- 53 Reaffirmed Pioneer Syntex Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 280.6 Suspended Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Protection mfs (SO) Oriented Fund - Series I- Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Capital - AAA - Reaffirmed Protection mfs (SO) Oriented Fund - Series I- Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Floater Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Income Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Dynamic Bond Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata ST Bond Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Treasury Manager AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Floater LT Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Tatwa Technologies Ltd FBL - CC C 55 assigned Tatwa Technologies Ltd FBL - TL C 67.7 assigned Tatwa Technologies Ltd Non- FBL - BG C 15 assigned Vandana Timber Pvt Ltd LT- CC Limit B 20 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
May 8 The S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after briefly touching a record high, while Wall Street's "fear gauge" dropped to its lowest in over two decades following centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election.