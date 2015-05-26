May 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavi International Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 60 Suspended Emerald Cars Pvt Ltd SLC A4 34.5 Suspended Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd ST, FB/ NFBL A3 930 upgraded from A4+ Megamiles Bearing Cups Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based A4 15 Reaffirmed Pioneer Syntex Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 Suspended Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Liquid Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Liquidity A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management Fund Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Money Market A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Fund Vandana Timber Pvt Ltd ST-Forward Cover A4 2.5 Suspended Vandana Timber Pvt Ltd ST - LOC A4 125 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barque Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB 2550 Assigned Bhavi International Pvt Ltd LT FBL C 25 Suspended Emerald Cars Pvt Ltd Fund Based-Working BB 230 Suspended Capital Emerald Cars Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL BB 158.3 Suspended Emerald Cars Pvt Ltd Fund Based-Corporate BB 40 Suspended Loan Epic Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL A- 137 Assigned Epic Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC A- 45 Assigned Epic Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG A- 18 Assigned Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed BBB- 14.1 upgraded from BB+ Jalaram Eco Fabric Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 22.5 Reaffirmed Jalaram Eco Fabric Pvt Ltd TL B 20.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 3.65 crore) Jalaram Eco Fabric Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 16.1 Reaffirmed Megamiles Bearing Cups Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B- 53 Reaffirmed Pioneer Syntex Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 280.6 Suspended Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Protection mfs (SO) Oriented Fund - Series I- Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Capital - AAA - Reaffirmed Protection mfs (SO) Oriented Fund - Series I- Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Floater Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Income Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Dynamic Bond Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata ST Bond Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Treasury Manager AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Floater LT Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Tatwa Technologies Ltd FBL - CC C 55 assigned Tatwa Technologies Ltd FBL - TL C 67.7 assigned Tatwa Technologies Ltd Non- FBL - BG C 15 assigned Vandana Timber Pvt Ltd LT- CC Limit B 20 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)