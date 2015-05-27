May 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Housing Finance CP Programme A1+ 2000 assigned Ltd (Abhfl) Ashok Leyland Ltd CP / ST debt A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd ST: FBL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 150 Upgraded from A2 Metro Exporters Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A2+ 105 Reaffirmed Metro Exporters Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A2+ 45 Reaffirmed Pricol Ltd ST - non FB Fac A2+ 590 Reaffirmed Pricol Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 190 Reaffirmed Singh Transporters NFBL A3+ 50 Upgraded from A3 Skm Animal Feeds And Foods FBL A2 1250 upgraded (India) Ltd from A3+ Skm Animal Feeds And Foods Non-FBL A2 95 upgraded (India) Ltd from A3+ Yenepoya University ST NFBL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Leyland Ltd NCD - 3850 withdrawn Ashok Leyland Ltd NCD AA- 10750 upgraded from A+ Ashok Leyland Ltd LT: FBL AA- 9000 upgraded from A+ Ashok Leyland Ltd LT: loans AA- 550 upgraded from A+ Cargo Motors (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based-CC BBB 100 assigned Divine Ca Securitisation PTC Series A AA+ - Withdrawn Series I Trust 2013 (SO) Divine Ca Securitisation PTC Series B BBB+ - Withdrawn Series I Trust 2013 (SO) Divine Cv Securitisation PTC Series B A- - Withdrawn Series I Trust 2013 (SO) Divine Cv Securitisation PTC Series A AAA - Withdrawn Series I Trust 2013 (SO) India Mortgage Guarantee Issuer Rating IrAA - Reaffirmed Corporation Pvt Ltd Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd Proposed Fac - - - Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd FB Fac A- 250 Upgraded from BBB+ Metro Exporters Pvt Ltd *LT, FBL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed *The Fund based limit rated on long term scale is a sublimit of the fund based limit rated on short term scale and the combined utilisation should not exceed Rs. 10.5 crore Niit Institute Of Information LT : TL A 750 Reaffirmed Technology Orange Jaisalmer Wind Energy TL BBB+ 1450 assigned Pvt Ltd Pricol Ltd LT - FB Fac A- 870 Reaffirmed Pricol Ltd LT - TL A- 500 Reaffirmed Pricol Ltd LT / ST - proposed A- / 598.9 Reaffirmed A2+ Pricol Ltd LT / ST - non fund 720 Reaffirmed based (sub-limit) Fac Religare Finvest Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA - Withdrawn (SO) Sat Kartar Mining & Allied FBL - CC BBB- 70 Upgraded Services Pvt. Ltd. from BB+ Singh Transporters CC Limits BBB 80 Upgraded from BBB- Singh Transporters LT/ ST unallocated BBB / 20 Upgraded A3+ from BBB- / A3 Suryoday Micro Finance Pvt. NCD Programme BBB 360 assigned Ltd. Yenepoya University LT FBL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Yenepoya University TL BB+ 516.9 Reaffirmed Yenepoya University LT - Proposed Limits BB+ 3.1 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.